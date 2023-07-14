PLAYER OF THE YEAR
GAVYN JONES
School: White Oak
By the numbers: The Texas Tech signee finished 10-2 on the mound with a 0.97 earned run average, 144 strikeouts and 47 walks in 79 innings pitched. At the plate, he was a .490 hitter with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 43 RBI, 46 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts. Jones was 21-6 on the mound for the Roughnecks in his career, striking out 272 batters in 165.2 innings pitched. Jones was drafted by the New York Mets earlier this week in the 18th round of the MLB Draft.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
COLE RAMEY
School: Longview
By the numbers: Ramey went 7-3 on the mound with a 2.50 earned run average, 65 strikeouts and 30 walks in 70 innings pitched. The Lobo sophomore showed he belonged on the big stage quickly when he earned a save and a win in the second week of season. In a Tuesday game, he got a save against Hudson. On Saturday in a tournament game against Fort Smith Northside, he struck oue nine, walked one and allowed two unearned runs on three hits in five innings in a 3-2 win.
COACH OF THE YEAR
D.J. BECK
Team: Harleton
By the numbers: Beck, a former Harleton player, led the Wildcats to their first state championship. A year after finishing 14-13, Harleton opened the 2023 season with 32 straight wins before suffering a one-run setback in the playoffs and then bouncing back to win it all. The Wildcats were 25-0 in the regular season (14-0 in district play). They opened the playoffs with sweeps of LaPoynor (6-0, 3-2), Ore City (6-0, 15-2) and Frankston (6-1, 9-3) and then took two of three from Garrison (2-1, 2-3, 4-1) before knocking off Douglass (4-1,11-2) in the regional finals. After earning a walk off win over Collinsville (4-3) in the Class 2A state semifinals in Round Rock, the Wildcats hammered Shiner (10-5) to capture the state championship.
FIRST TEAM
CARSON WALLACE
Position: Pitcher
School: Harleton
By the numbers: 12-0, 0.353 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 40 BB, 27 hits allowed, 14 runs allowed, 4 earned runs, 79.1 innings. Hit .459, .560 OBA, .651 slugging percentage, 50 hits, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 51 RBI, 38 runs scored, 15 SB, 21 BB, 109 AB, .965 fielding average. Postseason: 0.530 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 36 innings. Named State Tournament MVP and 19-2A MVP.
TRUITT ANTHONY
Position: Pitcher
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 11-1, 0.65 ERA, 107 strikeouts, 317 batters faced, 75.2 innings. Hit .371, .470 OBP, .525 slugging percentage, 1 HR, 36 hits, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, 97 AB.
BLAKE COX
Position: Pitcher
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 13-1, 0.750 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 17 BB, 1 save, .157 BAA, 74.2 innings. Hit .343, 35 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 26 RBI, 13 SB. Named 15-5A MVP.
JOSIAH MACKEY
Position: Catcher
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: .262, 1 HR, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBI. Threw out 20 baserunners who were attempting a steal for a 45 percent success rate, and picked off 2 runners.
ELLIOTT FOREMAN
Position: First Base
School: New Diana
By the numbers: .446, .675 slugging percentage, 1.247 OPS, 2 HR, 37 hits, 11 doubles, 31 RBI, 25 runs scored, struck out only 8 times in 83 AB.
JAX STOVALL
Position: Second Base
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: .400, 1 HR, 3 doubles, 8 RBI, 26 runs scored, 8 stolen bases.
JORDAN ALLEN
Position: Shortstop
School: Longview
By the numbers: .411 average, 1 HR, 51 hits, 19 doubles, 1 triple, 33 RBI, 25 runs scored, 13 SB.
TATE TRUMAN
Position: Third Base
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: .314, .394 OBP, 15 runs scored, 12 BB.
TAYLOR TATUM
Position: Outfield
School: Longview
By the numbers: .350, 41 hits, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 20 RBI, 31 runs scored, 24 SB.
GAGE SHIRTS
Position: Outfield
School: Harleton
By the numbers: .467, .558 OBA, .523 slugging percentage, 50 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 25 RBI, 46 runs scored, 31 stolen bases, 16 BB, 107 AB. .957 fielding average. Named first-team all-district.
NOAH PADDIE
Position: Outfield
School: Carthage
By the numbers: .362, 46 hits, 43 runs scored, 13 doubles, 4 triples, 28 RBI, 20 SB, 23 BB, .462 OBA, .528 slugging percentage, .953 fielding percentage. Named first-team all-district.
TRENTON PEMBERTON
Position: Utility
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: .521, 7 HR, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 39 RBI, 35 runs scored, 15 SB in 17 attempts.
DAVIS TOLLIVER
Position: Designated Hitter
School: White Oak
By the numbers: .336, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored.
SECOND TEAM
DYLAN ARMSTRONG
Position: Pitcher
School: Harleton
By the numbers: 11-0, 1.111 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 1 save, 17 BB, 39 hits allowed, 10 earned runs, 63 innings. Hit .394, .528 OBA, .505 slugging percentage, .884 fielding average, 43 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 33 RBI, 51 runs scored, 20 stolen bases, 25 BB, 109 AB. Postseason: 5-0. Named 19-2A Offensive MVP.
BROOKS BREWSTER
Position: Pitcher
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 13-1, 1.15 ERA, 101 strikeouts, 50 hits allowed, 23 runs allowed, 15 ER, 23 BB, 91 innings. Named 17-4A Pitcher of the Year.
CONNER SMELTZER
Position: Pitcher
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 9-3, 1.64 ERA, 100 strikeouts, 41 BB, 81 innings. Hit .250.
CAM’RON REDWINE
Position: Catcher
School: Tatum
By the numbers: .319, .443 OBP, .714 slugging percentage, 7 HR, 29 hits, 7 doubles, 4 triples, 38 RBI, 23 runs scored, 2 SF, 91 AB, .978 fielding percentage, 213 putouts, 11 assists.
GRANT BURTON
Position: First Base
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: .330, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 27 RBI, 18 runs scored, 6 stolen bases.
CONNOR WHITE
Position: Second Base
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .343, .431 OBP, 27 hits, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 24 runs scored, 11 SB, 24 BB. Named first-team all-district.
CONNOR CUFF
Position: Shortstop
School: Carthage
By the numbers: .429, 2 HR, 54 hits, 32 runs scored, 10 doubles, 8 triples, 45 RBI, 22 SB, 19 BB, .493 OBA, .683 slugging percentage, .953 fielding percentage. Named 17-4A MVP.
JIMMIE HARPER
Position: Third Base
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: .442, .500 OBP, 2 HR, 38 hits, 30 singles, 6 doubles, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored, 13 stolen bases.
RONALD WOODS
Position: Outfield
School: Longview
By the numbers: .365, 1 HR, 46 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBI, 37 runs scored, 24 SB.
NOAH CARTER
Position: Outfield
School: White Oak
By the numbers: .360, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored, 21 SB in 24 attempts.
JASON SILVEY
Position: Outfield
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: .293, .448 OBP, 1 HR, 31 runs scored, 14 BB, 22 SB in 23 attempts, .980 fielding percentage, 49 defensive chances, 1 error.
DILLON DAVENPORT
Position: Utility
School: Carthage
By the numbers: .351, 40 hits, 28 runs scored, 5 doubles, 15 RBI, 15 SB, 10 BB, .403 OBA, .438 slugging percentage, .960 fielding percentage. 6-3, 1.66 ERA, 70 strikeouts, 36 BB, 54 hits allowed, 26 runs allowed, 16 earned runs, 67 innings. Named 17-4A Newcomer of the Year.
BRODY PARKER
Position: Designated Hitter
School: Elysian Fields
By the numbers: .385, .528 OBP, 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 19 SB.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Campbell Williams, Longview; Landon Bowden, Hallsville; Caden Noblit, Marshall; Bryce Alexander, Marshall; Cayden Rhodes, Spring Hill; Landon Bartell, Spring Hill; Todd House, Kilgore; Landyn Grant, White Oak; Blake Merritt, Elysian Fields; Kullen Tavarez, West Rusk; Conner Tucker, Sabine; Austin Kerns, New Diana; Ivan Benoit, New Diana; Braden Hopkins, Harleotn; Jake Johnson, Big Sandy; Bryce Still, Overton
Catcher: Drew Flores, Longview; Eli Emery, Marshall; Todd Register, Carthage; Colton Millwood, White Oak; Lawson Swank, Elysian Fields; Jacob Newland, New Diana; Braxton Baker, Harmony; Rylan Holleman, Overton
First base: Ashton Garza, Hallsville; Knox Tomlinson, Jefferson; Jaxon Farqhuar, West Rusk; Landen Tovar, Tatum; Braxton Harper, Overton
Second base: Dallan Shaw, Marshall; Easton Pena, Ore City
Shortstop: Sawyer Dunagan, Hallsville; Drake Kneifl, White Oak; David Hutson, Elysian Fields; Will Jackson, West Rusk; Payton McBride, Sabine; Logan Simmons, New Diana; Boston Seahorn, Harmony; Blake Coppedge, Ore City
Third base: Tyler Puckett, White Oak; Blake Widon, Elysian Fields; Jordan Escamilla, Ore city; Demarion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel
Outfield: Travis Allen, Spring Hill; Jase Reasoner, West Rusk; Levi Lister, Tatum; Colby Plasterer, Ore City; Isaiah Hawkins, Overton
Utility: Chaelton Cook, Elysian Fields; Colt Sparks, Sabine