PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LARKIN DANIELS
School: White Oak
By the numbers: Daniels went 26-8 inside the pitcher’s circle with a 0.74 earned run average, 415 strikeouts and 44 walks in 187.1 innings pitched with no errors in 44 fielding chances. She also hit .443 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI, a .538 on base percentage. In three seasons, the Ladyneck standout has a 47-15 pitching record and 696 strikeouts.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
MAKAYLA ROUGELY
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Rougely played in 30 games as a freshman and had hits in 24 of the games, striking out just seven times in 90 plate appearances. She had multiple hits 13 times with a season-high of four against Marshall on March 15 and had multiple RBI six times with a season-high of four against Hallsville on March 11. For the season, Rougely hit .513 with three home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases. She also pitched and went 4-2 with a 3.85 earned run average and 41 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched
COACH OF THE YEAR
JENNIFER HAWKINS
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: Hawkins led the Lady Hawks to a 24-4 record, including a spotless 11-0 mark in district play. The Lady Hawks outscored opponents 305-53 in 2023. After opening the season with a 1-2 record (losses came to 4A teams Lindale and Jacksonville), the Lady Hawks won 23 straight games before being swept by Shelbyville in the regional semifinals. Hawkins earned playoff wins over Cayuga (23-0), McLeod (7-2, 12-6) and Frankston (3-2, 8-7) before being eliminated by Shelbyville
FIRST TEAM
REAGAN RIOS
Position: Pitcher
School: Longview
By the numbers: 17-6, 0.73 ERA, 292 strikeouts in 162 innings pitched. Hit .333, 16 RBI, six doubles
LILLY WADDELL
Position: Pitcher
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: 23-2, 0.79 ERA, 245 strikeouts, 42 walks in 124 innings. Hit .609, two home runs, seven doubles, 43 RBI. Signed with ETBU
TRINITY HAWKINS
Position: Pitcher
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: 20-3, 0.96 ERA, 199 strikeouts in 115.2 innings. Hit .619, three home runs, eight triples, 44RBI, 42 runs scored, 26 stolen bases, four strikeouts in 96 plate appearances
PIPER MORTON
Position: Catcher
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: .563, .644 on base percentage, 1.072 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 10 doubles, three triples, 26 RBI, 43 runs scored, 22 stolen bases. No errors behind the plate. Signed with Texas Woman’s University
HALLE MAYFIELD
Position: First base
School: Overton
By the numbers: .408, 10 doubles, one triple, 29 RBI, 41 runs scored, 14 walks, 14 hit by pitch, 17 stolen bases
KYNDALL WITT
Position: Second base
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: .496, 14 doubles, 33 RBI, seven walks, 36 runs scored, 21-24 on stolen base attempts
MAKAYLA MENCHUE
Position: Third base
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .435, five home runs, 11 doubles, fourtriples, 29 RBI, 29 runs scored
YANYAH ACEVEDO
Position: Shortstop
School: Tatum
By the numbers: .481, four home runs, seven doubles, 13 RBI
DELANEY GRAY
Position: Utility
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: Went 24-8-1 as a pitcher with a 1.61 ERA, 282 strikeouts and 52 walks in 186.1 innings pitched. Also hit .449 with three home runs, 18 doubles, 38 RBI and 23 walks. District MVP signed with Alvin
SARA HOUSTON
Position: Outfield
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .365, three home runs, three doubles, threetriples, 26 RBI, 12 runs scored
LANEY SCHROEDER
Position: Outfield
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: .471, fourhome runs, nine doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, 35 runs scored, 8-8 on stolen base attempts
EMMA MCKINNEY
Position: Outfield
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: .538, 11 doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, 43 runs score,d 28 stolen bases
LINDSEY DUBBERLY
Position: Designated Player
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: .384, five home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored. Was 4-7 as a pitcher with 74 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched
SECOND TEAM
HOPE MILES
Position: Pitcher
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 11-4, 2.32 ERA, 58 strikeouts in 96.1 innings. Hit .429, one home run, four doubles, three triples, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored
CORA CREECH
Position: Pitcher
School: Elysian Fields
By the numbers: 13-13, 2.53 ERA, 197 strikeouts, 30 walks.Opponents hit .212 against her. Pitched in 29 of team’s 33 games. Signed with Pratt (Kansas)
BETHANY GRANDGEORGE
Position: Pitcher
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 19-13, 1.49 ERA, 236 stirkeouts, 42 walks in 177.2 innings pitched. Hit .472, eight home runs, 13 doubles, one triple, 48 RBI
RIVER HULSEY
Position: Catcher
School: Longview
By the numbers: .506, home run, 10 doubles, three triples, 20 RBI. Struck out three times all season. Caught 171 innings and threw out 12 of 29 attempting to steal
BAILEY QUINN
Position: First base
School: Beckville
By the numbers: .404, two home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI, 18 runs scored
JAIDYN MARSHALL
Position: Second base
School: White Oak
By the numbers: .374, six doiubles, three triples, 24 RBI, 16 stolen bases
KAYCEE NEVILLE
Position: Third base
School: Linden-Kildare
By the numbers: .481, seven home runs, 43 RBI, 43 runs scored, 23 stolen bases
ADDISON MCCLANAHAN
Position: Shortstop
School: White Oak
By the numbers: .479, three home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 36 RBI, 12 stolen bases
MALLORY TUTT
Position: Utility
School: Carthage
By the numbers: .402, six doubles, two triples, 32 RBI. Went 17-9 as a pitcher with 4.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 176.2 innigns pitched
ELLA CROSS
Position: Outfield
School: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: .397, two home runs, three triples, eight RBI, 20 runs scored, 9-9 on stolen base attempts
CAMRYN MILAM
Position: Outfield
School: Tatum
By the numbers: .431, four home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 22 RBI
JORDYN WARREN
Position: Outfield
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: .467, 30 RBI, 41 ruuns scored, 24 stolen bases. No errors
SHAE’LEIGH JOHNSON
Position: Designated Player
School: Hughes Springs
By the numbers: .327, one home run, 10 RBI
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Taylor Burkhart, Pine Tree; Chloe Green, New Diana; Lainey Ledbetter, Union Grove; Brylie Smith, Overton
Catcher: Hope Hampton, Pine Tree; Morgan Hill, Mount Pleasant; Lauren Minatrea, Marshall; miley Stovall, Hallsville; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hil; Sasha Graves, White Oak; Riley Lowery, Hughes Springs; Montana Tarkington, Overton; Ryli Williams, Hawkins
First base: Claire Godwin, Marshall; Krysten Price, West Rusk
Second base: Amaria Boyd, Marshall; Ava Burke, Marshall; Kaitlyn Mauritzen, Beckville; Kayla Nobles, Overton
Third base: Kelsey Howard, Mount Pleasant; Briana Theus, Marshall; Addi Kneipp, Carthage; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Claira Robinson, Hughes Springs; Alison Yohn, Union Grove
Shortstop: Alyson Roberson, Marshall; Jovi Spurlock, Spring Hill; Jiyia Williams, Carthage; Alyssa Baxter, Hughes Springs; Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; Kyndal Fitts, Linden-Kildare; Taryn Reece, New Diana; Lexi Barr, Beckville; Taetum Smith, Hawkins; Gracie Winn, Union Grove
Utility: Jordan Andrade (Batchelor), Mount Pleasant; Taylor Crutcher, Marshall; Wendy Esquivel, Marshall; Conlee Zachry, Mount Pleasant; Annie Stonesifer, Hughes Springs; Emily Grandgeorge, Beckville
Outfield: Elena Bazan, Pine Tree; Kaylee Silman, Mount Pleasant; Mattye Moore, Spring Hill; Jakayla Roquemore, Carthage; Tessa Smith, Carthage; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Karleigh Robinson, Elysian Fields; Alex Brown, Overton