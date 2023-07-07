PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LARKIN DANIELS

School: White Oak

By the numbers: Daniels went 26-8 inside the pitcher’s circle with a 0.74 earned run average, 415 strikeouts and 44 walks in 187.1 innings pitched with no errors in 44 fielding chances. She also hit .443 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI, a .538 on base percentage. In three seasons, the Ladyneck standout has a 47-15 pitching record and 696 strikeouts.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

MAKAYLA ROUGELY

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Rougely played in 30 games as a freshman and had hits in 24 of the games, striking out just seven times in 90 plate appearances. She had multiple hits 13 times with a season-high of four against Marshall on March 15 and had multiple RBI six times with a season-high of four against Hallsville on March 11. For the season, Rougely hit .513 with three home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases. She also pitched and went 4-2 with a 3.85 earned run average and 41 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched

COACH OF THE YEAR

JENNIFER HAWKINS

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: Hawkins led the Lady Hawks to a 24-4 record, including a spotless 11-0 mark in district play. The Lady Hawks outscored opponents 305-53 in 2023. After opening the season with a 1-2 record (losses came to 4A teams Lindale and Jacksonville), the Lady Hawks won 23 straight games before being swept by Shelbyville in the regional semifinals. Hawkins earned playoff wins over Cayuga (23-0), McLeod (7-2, 12-6) and Frankston (3-2, 8-7) before being eliminated by Shelbyville

FIRST TEAM

REAGAN RIOS

Position: Pitcher

School: Longview

By the numbers: 17-6, 0.73 ERA, 292 strikeouts in 162 innings pitched. Hit .333, 16 RBI, six doubles

LILLY WADDELL

Position: Pitcher

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: 23-2, 0.79 ERA, 245 strikeouts, 42 walks in 124 innings. Hit .609, two home runs, seven doubles, 43 RBI. Signed with ETBU

TRINITY HAWKINS

Position: Pitcher

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 20-3, 0.96 ERA, 199 strikeouts in 115.2 innings. Hit .619, three home runs, eight triples, 44RBI, 42 runs scored, 26 stolen bases, four strikeouts in 96 plate appearances

PIPER MORTON

Position: Catcher

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: .563, .644 on base percentage, 1.072 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 10 doubles, three triples, 26 RBI, 43 runs scored, 22 stolen bases. No errors behind the plate. Signed with Texas Woman’s University

HALLE MAYFIELD

Position: First base

School: Overton

By the numbers: .408, 10 doubles, one triple, 29 RBI, 41 runs scored, 14 walks, 14 hit by pitch, 17 stolen bases

KYNDALL WITT

Position: Second base

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: .496, 14 doubles, 33 RBI, seven walks, 36 runs scored, 21-24 on stolen base attempts

MAKAYLA MENCHUE

Position: Third base

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: .435, five home runs, 11 doubles, fourtriples, 29 RBI, 29 runs scored

YANYAH ACEVEDO

Position: Shortstop

School: Tatum

By the numbers: .481, four home runs, seven doubles, 13 RBI

DELANEY GRAY

Position: Utility

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Went 24-8-1 as a pitcher with a 1.61 ERA, 282 strikeouts and 52 walks in 186.1 innings pitched. Also hit .449 with three home runs, 18 doubles, 38 RBI and 23 walks. District MVP signed with Alvin

SARA HOUSTON

Position: Outfield

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: .365, three home runs, three doubles, threetriples, 26 RBI, 12 runs scored

LANEY SCHROEDER

Position: Outfield

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: .471, fourhome runs, nine doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, 35 runs scored, 8-8 on stolen base attempts

EMMA MCKINNEY

Position: Outfield

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: .538, 11 doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, 43 runs score,d 28 stolen bases

LINDSEY DUBBERLY

Position: Designated Player

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: .384, five home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored. Was 4-7 as a pitcher with 74 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched

SECOND TEAM

HOPE MILES

Position: Pitcher

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 11-4, 2.32 ERA, 58 strikeouts in 96.1 innings. Hit .429, one home run, four doubles, three triples, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored

CORA CREECH

Position: Pitcher

School: Elysian Fields

By the numbers: 13-13, 2.53 ERA, 197 strikeouts, 30 walks.Opponents hit .212 against her. Pitched in 29 of team’s 33 games. Signed with Pratt (Kansas)

BETHANY GRANDGEORGE

Position: Pitcher

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 19-13, 1.49 ERA, 236 stirkeouts, 42 walks in 177.2 innings pitched. Hit .472, eight home runs, 13 doubles, one triple, 48 RBI

RIVER HULSEY

Position: Catcher

School: Longview

By the numbers: .506, home run, 10 doubles, three triples, 20 RBI. Struck out three times all season. Caught 171 innings and threw out 12 of 29 attempting to steal

BAILEY QUINN

Position: First base

School: Beckville

By the numbers: .404, two home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI, 18 runs scored

JAIDYN MARSHALL

Position: Second base

School: White Oak

By the numbers: .374, six doiubles, three triples, 24 RBI, 16 stolen bases

KAYCEE NEVILLE

Position: Third base

School: Linden-Kildare

By the numbers: .481, seven home runs, 43 RBI, 43 runs scored, 23 stolen bases

ADDISON MCCLANAHAN

Position: Shortstop

School: White Oak

By the numbers: .479, three home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 36 RBI, 12 stolen bases

MALLORY TUTT

Position: Utility

School: Carthage

By the numbers: .402, six doubles, two triples, 32 RBI. Went 17-9 as a pitcher with 4.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 176.2 innigns pitched

ELLA CROSS

Position: Outfield

School: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: .397, two home runs, three triples, eight RBI, 20 runs scored, 9-9 on stolen base attempts

CAMRYN MILAM

Position: Outfield

School: Tatum

By the numbers: .431, four home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 22 RBI

JORDYN WARREN

Position: Outfield

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: .467, 30 RBI, 41 ruuns scored, 24 stolen bases. No errors

SHAE’LEIGH JOHNSON

Position: Designated Player

School: Hughes Springs

By the numbers: .327, one home run, 10 RBI

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Taylor Burkhart, Pine Tree; Chloe Green, New Diana; Lainey Ledbetter, Union Grove; Brylie Smith, Overton

Catcher: Hope Hampton, Pine Tree; Morgan Hill, Mount Pleasant; Lauren Minatrea, Marshall; miley Stovall, Hallsville; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hil; Sasha Graves, White Oak; Riley Lowery, Hughes Springs; Montana Tarkington, Overton; Ryli Williams, Hawkins

First base: Claire Godwin, Marshall; Krysten Price, West Rusk

Second base: Amaria Boyd, Marshall; Ava Burke, Marshall; Kaitlyn Mauritzen, Beckville; Kayla Nobles, Overton

Third base: Kelsey Howard, Mount Pleasant; Briana Theus, Marshall; Addi Kneipp, Carthage; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Claira Robinson, Hughes Springs; Alison Yohn, Union Grove

Shortstop: Alyson Roberson, Marshall; Jovi Spurlock, Spring Hill; Jiyia Williams, Carthage; Alyssa Baxter, Hughes Springs; Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; Kyndal Fitts, Linden-Kildare; Taryn Reece, New Diana; Lexi Barr, Beckville; Taetum Smith, Hawkins; Gracie Winn, Union Grove

Utility: Jordan Andrade (Batchelor), Mount Pleasant; Taylor Crutcher, Marshall; Wendy Esquivel, Marshall; Conlee Zachry, Mount Pleasant; Annie Stonesifer, Hughes Springs; Emily Grandgeorge, Beckville

Outfield: Elena Bazan, Pine Tree; Kaylee Silman, Mount Pleasant; Mattye Moore, Spring Hill; Jakayla Roquemore, Carthage; Tessa Smith, Carthage; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Karleigh Robinson, Elysian Fields; Alex Brown, Overton