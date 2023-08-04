A look at the 2023 East Texas high school volleyball season, which begins on Monday.

LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lady Lobos

Coach: Chaka Jackson

2022 Record: 24-16

District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Whitehouse, Texas High, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Tyler)

Key returning players: Brianna Converse … Triniti Jackson … Fatima Traore … Kennedy Jefferey

Newcomers to watch: Lailah Horton … Jaharia Hunter … DaNaucia Johnson

Looks good: “I feel that we have a lot of depth this season. We are young, but very hungry for the job at hand. Energy is always a plus for the Lady Lobos.” - Jackson

Needs work: “We will focus a lot on the speed of the game.” - Jackson

Did you know: Former Lady Lobo standout Morgan Vance has joined the coaching staff at Judson Middle School … The Lady Lobos made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015

PINE TREE

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Lacy Dennis

2022 Record: 22-20

District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse, Tyler)

Key returning players: Ewoma Ugbini … Laney Schroeder

Newcomers to watch: Allison Bean … Alaysha Horton

Looks good: “Hard working with a true passion for the sport. They have a desire to improve.” - Dennis

Needs work: “Lots of new faces and positions. We will have to work on team chemistry and working out the kinks.” - Dennis

Did you know: The Lady Pirates improved by 12 wins last season after finishing 10-21 in 2021 … Dennis and her husband, Kyle, celebrated their first anniversary by kicking off their respective seasons as coaches (volleyball and tennis)

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Tara Wait

2022 Record: 36-7

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Tyler, Whitehouse)

Key returning players: Lauren Pyle … Macie Nelson … Teagan Hill … Leah Conley … Savanah Sutton … Presley Johnson

Newcomers to watch: Kaycin Farrell … Livy Vineyard … Andi Davis … Rehgan Nichols

Looks good: “Court maturity and awareness. I believe our returners have grown tremendously since last season in their overall skill and volleyball knowledge. My seniors are leading well and have been since losing to a great McKinney North team in the third round. We had a great 2022 season and were district champs in a very competitive district. They are ready to start playing to earn that again.” - Wait

Needs work: “Patience. We lost two six-footers from our front row who both racked up over 60 blocks and 250 kills. It may take us a minute to reach that mission, but I know we will excel quickly and be just as effective.” Wait

Did you know: The Ladycats won the White Oak Tournament and finished second at the Commerce Tournament last season and made it past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007

MARSHALL

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Christina Miller

2022 Record: 20-22

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Whitehouse, Tyler, Mount Pleasant)

Key returning players: Claire Abney … Alyssa Helton … Ava Burk … Sarah Jane Palmer

Newcomers to watch: Makayla Jones … Presley Doyle … Molly Michael Skinner

Looks good: “The excitement and energy our girls have maintained throughout the summer and going into the season.” - Miller

Needs work: “Building chemistry and confidence with newcomers.” - Miller

Did you know: Miller, who is in her second season as head coach in Marshall, has a twin brother

MOUNT PLEASANT

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Kristy Ciuba

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, Tyler, Texas High)

Key returning players: Essence Hurndon … Auti Johnson … Jordan Batchelor … Autumn LeRoy

Newcomers to watch: KK Brannon … Sanniyah Crabtree … Gabby Zachry

Looks good: “These young ladies are willing to learn and work hard.” - Ciuba

Needs work: “We will have a very young team, so we will need to work on building chemistry with one another and getting comfortable with each other on the court.” - Ciuba

Did you know: Former Mount Pleasant multi-sport athlete Genesis Alvarez has joined the coaching staff this season

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Andrew Harbison

2022 Record: 34-9

District: 17-4A (Carthage, Gilmer, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill Center)

Key returning players: Carli Manasse … Abby Fisher … Tyhia Mack … Lesley Sanchez … Savannah Irwin … Caylee Lewis

Newcomers to watch: Elizabeth Corbitt

Looks good: “We have a lot of key returnees who have playoff experience. We have a high-powered offense and scrappy defense.” - Harbison

Needs work: “Staying consistent.” - Harbison

Did you know: Spring Hill won district championships at the varsity and both sub-varsity levels last season … Harbison has a 282-185 coaching record overall and a 95-64 record at Spring Hill

KILGORE

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Madeleine Harris

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Carthage)

Key returning players: Bryonne Brooks … Maleah Thurmond … Brooke Couch … Maddison Harris … Maurine Witt

Newcomers to watch: Aderria Williams

Looks good: “Having the core of the team returning is always a plus.” - Harris

Needs work: “Developing new players for new positions.” - Harris

Did you know: Harris is in her fifth season as head coach at Kilgore

GILMER

Mascot: Lady Buckeyes

Coach: Keirsten Seahorn

2022 Record: 22-21

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Carthage)

Key returning players: Lacey Wilson … Mallory Tate … Alex Werbeck

Newcomers to watch: Brie Jones

Looks good: “This team is just different. Their work ethic in the offseason has been great. They have a goal in mind, and they are working to attack it every single day.” - Seahorn

Needs work: “We graduated several defensive specialists last season with some big shoes to fill. Figuring out how to work with one another defensively is going to be a little bit of a challenge, but these girls are ready to go.” - Seahorn

Did you know: Gilmer is one of just two high schools in the nation with the Buckeye mascot – joining Nelsonville, Ohio.

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Mandy Lancaster

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer)

Key returning players: Ryleigh Green … Jacie Bagley … Addi Rowe

Newcomers to watch: Dawson Delaney

Looks good: “We have several hitters that are consistent and are putting the ball down.” - Lancaster

Needs work: “We need to work on constant communication.” - Lancaster

Did you know: All members of the Lady Dawg coaching staff are Carthage graduates

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Keasa Bonds

2022 Record: 20-18

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Kilgore, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Center)

Key returning players: Kate Charlo … Nolyn Norris … Libby Rockey … Ashlee Rodriguez … Addison Standley

Newcomers to watch: Mary Ella Hampton … Lilliane Pollock … Greenlee Goodwin

Looks good: “Our energy and work ethic is something that is solid and good. It is what sets our team apart from most.” - Bonds

Needs work: “We graduated three key starters, so replacing them and getting everyone up to speed will be the focus of preseason.” - Bonds

Did you know: Most of Henderson’s home games this season will be played at Henderson Middle School while Henderson’s high school gym is renovated … Bonds has a career coaching record of 102-58

PITTSBURG

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Kaylee Morgan

District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)

Key returning players: Randieunna Jeffery … Krystal Campos … Emie Castaneda … Breana Clark … Tatum Reynolds … Audrina Landin

Newcomers to watch: Gina Mackey

Looks good: “Several returning varsity players are ready to step into new roles and lead the team.” - Morgan

Needs work: “Setter/hitter connection

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Morgan High

2022 Record: 39-9

District: 15-3A (New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs)

Key returning players: Calee Carter … Karsyn Edwards … Addison McClanahan … Addison Clinkscales

Newcomers to watch: Addy Young … Londyn Bodovsky … Alli Sims … Peyton Thompson … Londyn Baker

Looks good: “Powerful offense, strong servers and young players who will get varsity experience.” - High

Needs work: “Overall team chemistry with new players and serve receive.” - High

Did you know: Carter hammered home 423 kills last season

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Kaitlyn Adams

2022 Record: 19-27

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)

Key returning players: Gaby Martinez … Jolie Ballard … Chloe Green … Peyton Abernathy

Looks good: “The team is very young. With this being my first year as a head coach, this makes the transition go a bit smoother because I can implement new skills that this young team can use for the years to come.” - Adams

Needs work: “We need to improve our confidence both individually and as a team. These girls are very talented, and I want them to believe that.” - Adams

Did you know: Adams is a 2016 Longview High School graduate who played volleyball at Panola College and Louisiana Tech University

SABINE

Mascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Chelsea Mayfield

2022 Record: 21-16

District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Carol Anguiano … Cale Brown … Addy Carney … Emily McBride … Gracie Parrott … Ella Roberts … Caitlyn Stewart … Carah Strait

Newcomers to watch: Brynn Gerbine … Keeley McCann … Sarah Roberts … Camryn Tatum

Looks good: “Our returning players and newcomers have already started building great chemistry together.” - Mayfield

Needs work: “Communication on the floor.” - Mayfield

Did you know: Brown recorded 573 kills and 91 blocks last season

GLADEWATER

Mascot: Lady Bears

Coach: Christian Brown-Spears

2022 Record: 16-24

District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield)

Key returning players: Hadassah Balcorta … Za’keighlyn Williams

Newcomers to watch: Adyson Evans

Looks good: “Returning varsity players are leading and helping the younger players.” - Spears

Needs work: “The connection between the setter and our hitters.” - Spears

HUGHES SPRINGS

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Melody Herron

2022 Record: 17-23

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Alyssa Baxter … Bella McKinney … Maggie Pate … Hannah Abernathy … Leiloni Boyd … Annie Brown … Mallory Biddy

Newcomers to watch: Kyler Johnson … Shae’leigh Johnson

Looks good: “With this being my second year, we are ahead of where we were last year fundamentally.” - Herron

Needs work: “We struggled to finish last year. Consistency will have to improve for us to play at a higher level.” - Herron

Did you know: The 2022 Lady Mustangs made school history by reaching the third round of the playoffs.

TATUM

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Leven Barker

2022 Record: 41-7

District: 16-3A (Arp, Troup, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, West Rusk, Waskom)

Key returning players: Kamdyn Scott … Kayson Foster … Carly Stroud

Newcomers to watch: Taydem Barker … Cam Milam … Kaitlyn Jacobs … Gracie Pace … Jayda Jones … Alex Brown

Looks good: “Hard work and team energy. I’m not sure we have had a better spring and summer work ethic.” - Barker

Needs work: “Consistency at all levels of the game. Learning the varsity atmosphere. We lost three girls that had started since their freshman year – a two-time all-state setter, our middle who is playing college ball and a kid that played all six rotations – so filling those gaps will take some time. Finding our leaders is always the fun part of the season. We have some good, young talent, and it will be fun to watch them grow.” - Barker

Did you know: Barker has a career coaching record of 717-266, including a 148-39 mark at Tatum. He has earned at least 100 wins at four schools – Tatum, Pine Tree, Mexia and Carthage – and also racked up 70 wins at Crockett

WEST RUSK

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Melissa Abrams

2022 Record: 15-24

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)

Key returning players: Bella Mata … Carlie Buckner … Alexa Gibson … Keke Murphy … Kamyah Lacy … Kimora Pryor … Hannah Haffner

Looks good: “We are still young, but we are quick and can jump. They also fight for every point and don’t give up.” - Abrams

Needs work: “Just playing together and pushing through stressful moments.” - Abrams

Did you know: Every player on the WR roster is a multi-sport athlete

WASKOM

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Lucero Luna

District: 16-3A (Tatum, West Rusk, Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Troup)

Key returning players: Jaynai Miles … Jada Spencer … Anali Pedraza

Newcomers to watch: Payton Myers … Taniya Hamilton

Looks good: “So far we have done a good job of adjusting to the play style I am trying to get the girls to understand.” - Luna

Needs work: “Believing in ourselves and serve receive. I don’t have many returning players from varsity last year. We are pretty much a fresh squad, so they have to adjust to a new coach and each other.” - Luna

Did you know: Luna is in her first season as a varsity head volleyball coach

ARP

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Billy Holcomb

2022 Record: 25-15

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Jefferson, Waskom, Elysian Fields, West Rusk)

Key returning players: Maddie Birdsong … Addison Carpenter … Aubrey Way

Newcomers to watch: Landry Langley … Lacy Fletcher … Lucy Hopson

Looks good: “Quick, young and athletic. We will have an athletic group of girls and will be stronger offensively and defensively.” - Holcomb

Needs work: “Blocking, experience and knowledge of the game.” - Holcomb

Did you know: Birdsong recorded 401 kills and Carpenter had 558 digs last season

HARMONY

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Dena Martin

District: 13-3A (Mineola, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winona, Quitman)

Key returning players: Rendi Seahorn … Addie Young … Gabby Hector … Isabel Morris … Trista Tittle … Lexi Astin

Newcomers to watch: Maecy Toland … Triniti Mauk … Mally Davidson

Looks good: “Effort. We kicked off our 2023 seaosn with a Midnight Madness practice. The girls came at midnight and worked incredibly hard. We are very excited for the season.” - Martin

Did you know: Senior Addie Young is the current Upshur County Yamboree Queen

BECKVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Andee Poteet

2022 Record: 34-13

District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Overton)

Key returning players: Maddie McAfee … Lexi Barr … Kellen Waver … Karsyn Coleman

Newcomers to watch: Carli Tuttle … Hannah Hester … Gracey Struwe … Ayanna Burroughs … Kaitlyn Mauritzen

Looks good: “Phenomenal team chemistry. These girls encourage and push one another to be better for themselves and the team.” - Poteet

Needs work: “Finding the winning rotation. We have positions to fill with graduating six seniors. There are a great deal of options where people can play. It’s going to be a matter of finding the correct fit for the team.” - Poteet

Did you know: Beckville has not lost a district match since falling to Overton on Oct. 12, 2012 – a streak of 114 consecutive league wins

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Carolee Musick

District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)

Key returning players: Brady Colby … Daytona Vaughn … Sarah Prince … Taylor Campbell … Hannah Colter … Gracie Lawrence

Newcomers to watch: Ava Wightman … Addi Smith … Savanna Clark

Looks good: “The girls are working so hard to learn everything new with a new coach. I can’t say enough about how hard they are working. Their attitude and effort has been wonderful. Our goal is to get better every day to progress through the season to district and beyond.” - Musick

Needs work: “So much to learn with a new coaching coming in at the last minute. We will progress day to day.” - Musick

Did you know: Musick retired after the 2021 season with a career record of 822-251, but returned to the sidelines this year. She led six White Oak teams to the UIL State Tournament, winning the Class 2A title in 2010. She coached the mothers of two of her current players at White Oak

OVERTON

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Kerry McConnell

District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)

Key returning players: Kayla Nobles … Ja’miya O’Neal … Avery Smith … Sarah Emery

Newcomers to watch: Kaley Stevens … Anna Perkins … Hallee Mayfield … Anaisha Tilley

Looks good: “Even though we graduated some key players, we feel that we will be very competitive again for the 2023 season. The girls worked hard in spring and summer leagues and also in summer workouts.” - McConnell

Needs work: “Passing is one of our weaknesses, so we will be working hard on that just as we do each season.” - McConnell

Did you know: Nobles had 375 kills and 55 blocks last season

BIG SANDY

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Jessica Sobey

2022 Record: 8-23

District: 19-2A (Beckville, Hawkins, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)

Key returning players: Daphnie Blavier … Shemaiah Johnson … Madi Hill

Newcomers to watch: Reagan Higginbotham

Looks good: “Our team dynamic is going to be very strong. We have a lot of seniors who are hungry to win and have been playing together a lot this summer.” - Sobey

Needs work: “Our offense is going to need a lot of work. We lost some big hitters last season, and we’re going to have to play smart.” - Sobey

HAWKINS

Mascot: Lady Hawks

Coach: Christy McQueen

2022 Record: 34-11

District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)

Key returning players: “Taetum Smith … Alaya Scoggins … Skylar Murray

Newcomers to watch: Jentri Evans … Abby McQueen … Kalyn Ellison

Looks good: “This group has some good team chemistry and have all witnessed and/or participated in a successful season. I look forward to seeing these girls build on that foundation this year and work toward another great season.” - McQueen

Needs work: “Offense will look a little different this year, and we’ll have to hit the ground running the first week of August in order to be ready by district.” - McQueen

Did you know: McQueen is 125-32 as a head coach, all at Hawkins … The Lady Hawks reached the regional tournament last season for the first time in school history

ORE CITY

Mascot: Lady Rebels

Coach: Casey Schubert

2022 Record: 13-26

District: 18-2A (Linden-Kildare, Maud, Simms Bowie)

Key returning players: Ar’Mani Jones … Katy Leonard … Kayla Peckham … Brooke Byrd … Rennie Harris

Newcomers to watch: Jaycee Sewell … Aryana Jones

Looks good: “We are young and energetic. We work hard.” - Schubert

Needs work: “Court experience at the varsity level.” - Schubert

Did you know: Schubert worked with longtime coach Roger Adams at New Diana from 2008-2011. Kyle Adams, Roger’s son, is now head football coach and athletic director at Ore City

TRINITY SCHOOL

Mascot: Titans

Coach: Kalyn Anderson

District: TAPPS 4-2A (First Baptist Academy, Greenville Christian, Poetry Community Christian School, Rockwall Heritage Christian Academy)

Key returning players: Maggie Downin … Ellie Cochran … Bre Medina

Newcomers to watch: Gracie Rivers

Looks good: “We have great court awareness.” - Anderson

Needs work: “Communication on the court.” - Anderson

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE

Mascot: Sentinels

Coach: Tina Bucher

District: TAPPS 5-1A (Athens Christian, St. Mary’s)

Key returning players: Kayleigh Kahn … Mary White

Newcomers to watch: Haidyn Bucher

Looks good: “Most of our team is returning from last year, and they bring a great amount of skill and diversity to the court.” - Bucher

Needs work: “Passing is such a foundational part of the game we are focusing on that in preseason.” - Bucher

Did you know: Bucher is in her first season at Christian Heritage Classical School

ST. MARY’S

Mascot: Knights

Coach: Allison Patak

2022 Record: 9-5

District: TAPPS 5-1A (St. Mary’s, Christian Heritage, Athens Christian)

Looks good: “The girls have adapted quickly to a new coaching style and the team chemistry looks good. We have quite a few upperclassmen who have played together and have known each other for a long time, and it definitely shows on the court.” - Patak

Needs work: “We will need to focus on defense and net play. We are not a team full of height, so back row and knowledge of the game will play a big role in our success.” - Patak

Did you know: Patak, a White Oak graduate, played four years of volleyball at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma

LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Ami Haygood

2022 Record: 2-14

District: TAPPS 4-2A (Trinity School of Texas, First Baptist Academy, Greenville Christian, Poetry Community Christian School, Rockwall Heritage Christian Academy)

Key returning players: Kenzie Miller … Aubrey Case

Newcomers to watch: Isabella Smith … Rebekah Mumy

Looks good: “Last year we were a very young team. This year the girls have bonded more and are very connected. They have good chemistry and are playing like a team.” - Haygood

Needs work: “We do not have a lot of size, so we are going to have to work on getting stronger and faster and try and offset that issue.” - Haygood

ET HOMESCHOOL

Mascot: Chargers

Coach: Haley Reitinger

2022 record: 22-16

Key returning players: Rebecca Dragoo … Molly Beth Neal … Jourdan Sikorski … Laynie Walton

Newcomers to watch: Gracie Tucker … Zoe Rettig

Looks good: “Feeling good about our team unity and work ethic. We have a strong offensive game.” - Reitinger

Needs work: “During tournament play, we will be focusing on an efficient serve receive and our defense. Also, we will be running a quicker offense.” - Reitinger

Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter: @lnjsports