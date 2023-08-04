A look at the 2023 East Texas high school volleyball season, which begins on Monday.
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
2022 Record: 24-16
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Whitehouse, Texas High, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Tyler)
Key returning players: Brianna Converse … Triniti Jackson … Fatima Traore … Kennedy Jefferey
Newcomers to watch: Lailah Horton … Jaharia Hunter … DaNaucia Johnson
Looks good: “I feel that we have a lot of depth this season. We are young, but very hungry for the job at hand. Energy is always a plus for the Lady Lobos.” - Jackson
Needs work: “We will focus a lot on the speed of the game.” - Jackson
Did you know: Former Lady Lobo standout Morgan Vance has joined the coaching staff at Judson Middle School … The Lady Lobos made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Dennis
2022 Record: 22-20
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse, Tyler)
Key returning players: Ewoma Ugbini … Laney Schroeder
Newcomers to watch: Allison Bean … Alaysha Horton
Looks good: “Hard working with a true passion for the sport. They have a desire to improve.” - Dennis
Needs work: “Lots of new faces and positions. We will have to work on team chemistry and working out the kinks.” - Dennis
Did you know: The Lady Pirates improved by 12 wins last season after finishing 10-21 in 2021 … Dennis and her husband, Kyle, celebrated their first anniversary by kicking off their respective seasons as coaches (volleyball and tennis)
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Tara Wait
2022 Record: 36-7
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Lauren Pyle … Macie Nelson … Teagan Hill … Leah Conley … Savanah Sutton … Presley Johnson
Newcomers to watch: Kaycin Farrell … Livy Vineyard … Andi Davis … Rehgan Nichols
Looks good: “Court maturity and awareness. I believe our returners have grown tremendously since last season in their overall skill and volleyball knowledge. My seniors are leading well and have been since losing to a great McKinney North team in the third round. We had a great 2022 season and were district champs in a very competitive district. They are ready to start playing to earn that again.” - Wait
Needs work: “Patience. We lost two six-footers from our front row who both racked up over 60 blocks and 250 kills. It may take us a minute to reach that mission, but I know we will excel quickly and be just as effective.” Wait
Did you know: The Ladycats won the White Oak Tournament and finished second at the Commerce Tournament last season and made it past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Christina Miller
2022 Record: 20-22
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Whitehouse, Tyler, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Claire Abney … Alyssa Helton … Ava Burk … Sarah Jane Palmer
Newcomers to watch: Makayla Jones … Presley Doyle … Molly Michael Skinner
Looks good: “The excitement and energy our girls have maintained throughout the summer and going into the season.” - Miller
Needs work: “Building chemistry and confidence with newcomers.” - Miller
Did you know: Miller, who is in her second season as head coach in Marshall, has a twin brother
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Kristy Ciuba
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, Tyler, Texas High)
Key returning players: Essence Hurndon … Auti Johnson … Jordan Batchelor … Autumn LeRoy
Newcomers to watch: KK Brannon … Sanniyah Crabtree … Gabby Zachry
Looks good: “These young ladies are willing to learn and work hard.” - Ciuba
Needs work: “We will have a very young team, so we will need to work on building chemistry with one another and getting comfortable with each other on the court.” - Ciuba
Did you know: Former Mount Pleasant multi-sport athlete Genesis Alvarez has joined the coaching staff this season
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
2022 Record: 34-9
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Gilmer, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill Center)
Key returning players: Carli Manasse … Abby Fisher … Tyhia Mack … Lesley Sanchez … Savannah Irwin … Caylee Lewis
Newcomers to watch: Elizabeth Corbitt
Looks good: “We have a lot of key returnees who have playoff experience. We have a high-powered offense and scrappy defense.” - Harbison
Needs work: “Staying consistent.” - Harbison
Did you know: Spring Hill won district championships at the varsity and both sub-varsity levels last season … Harbison has a 282-185 coaching record overall and a 95-64 record at Spring Hill
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Madeleine Harris
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Carthage)
Key returning players: Bryonne Brooks … Maleah Thurmond … Brooke Couch … Maddison Harris … Maurine Witt
Newcomers to watch: Aderria Williams
Looks good: “Having the core of the team returning is always a plus.” - Harris
Needs work: “Developing new players for new positions.” - Harris
Did you know: Harris is in her fifth season as head coach at Kilgore
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Keirsten Seahorn
2022 Record: 22-21
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Carthage)
Key returning players: Lacey Wilson … Mallory Tate … Alex Werbeck
Newcomers to watch: Brie Jones
Looks good: “This team is just different. Their work ethic in the offseason has been great. They have a goal in mind, and they are working to attack it every single day.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “We graduated several defensive specialists last season with some big shoes to fill. Figuring out how to work with one another defensively is going to be a little bit of a challenge, but these girls are ready to go.” - Seahorn
Did you know: Gilmer is one of just two high schools in the nation with the Buckeye mascot – joining Nelsonville, Ohio.
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Mandy Lancaster
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer)
Key returning players: Ryleigh Green … Jacie Bagley … Addi Rowe
Newcomers to watch: Dawson Delaney
Looks good: “We have several hitters that are consistent and are putting the ball down.” - Lancaster
Needs work: “We need to work on constant communication.” - Lancaster
Did you know: All members of the Lady Dawg coaching staff are Carthage graduates
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Keasa Bonds
2022 Record: 20-18
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Kilgore, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Center)
Key returning players: Kate Charlo … Nolyn Norris … Libby Rockey … Ashlee Rodriguez … Addison Standley
Newcomers to watch: Mary Ella Hampton … Lilliane Pollock … Greenlee Goodwin
Looks good: “Our energy and work ethic is something that is solid and good. It is what sets our team apart from most.” - Bonds
Needs work: “We graduated three key starters, so replacing them and getting everyone up to speed will be the focus of preseason.” - Bonds
Did you know: Most of Henderson’s home games this season will be played at Henderson Middle School while Henderson’s high school gym is renovated … Bonds has a career coaching record of 102-58
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Kaylee Morgan
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
Key returning players: Randieunna Jeffery … Krystal Campos … Emie Castaneda … Breana Clark … Tatum Reynolds … Audrina Landin
Newcomers to watch: Gina Mackey
Looks good: “Several returning varsity players are ready to step into new roles and lead the team.” - Morgan
Needs work: “Setter/hitter connection
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Morgan High
2022 Record: 39-9
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Calee Carter … Karsyn Edwards … Addison McClanahan … Addison Clinkscales
Newcomers to watch: Addy Young … Londyn Bodovsky … Alli Sims … Peyton Thompson … Londyn Baker
Looks good: “Powerful offense, strong servers and young players who will get varsity experience.” - High
Needs work: “Overall team chemistry with new players and serve receive.” - High
Did you know: Carter hammered home 423 kills last season
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Kaitlyn Adams
2022 Record: 19-27
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)
Key returning players: Gaby Martinez … Jolie Ballard … Chloe Green … Peyton Abernathy
Looks good: “The team is very young. With this being my first year as a head coach, this makes the transition go a bit smoother because I can implement new skills that this young team can use for the years to come.” - Adams
Needs work: “We need to improve our confidence both individually and as a team. These girls are very talented, and I want them to believe that.” - Adams
Did you know: Adams is a 2016 Longview High School graduate who played volleyball at Panola College and Louisiana Tech University
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Chelsea Mayfield
2022 Record: 21-16
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Carol Anguiano … Cale Brown … Addy Carney … Emily McBride … Gracie Parrott … Ella Roberts … Caitlyn Stewart … Carah Strait
Newcomers to watch: Brynn Gerbine … Keeley McCann … Sarah Roberts … Camryn Tatum
Looks good: “Our returning players and newcomers have already started building great chemistry together.” - Mayfield
Needs work: “Communication on the floor.” - Mayfield
Did you know: Brown recorded 573 kills and 91 blocks last season
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Christian Brown-Spears
2022 Record: 16-24
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield)
Key returning players: Hadassah Balcorta … Za’keighlyn Williams
Newcomers to watch: Adyson Evans
Looks good: “Returning varsity players are leading and helping the younger players.” - Spears
Needs work: “The connection between the setter and our hitters.” - Spears
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Melody Herron
2022 Record: 17-23
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Alyssa Baxter … Bella McKinney … Maggie Pate … Hannah Abernathy … Leiloni Boyd … Annie Brown … Mallory Biddy
Newcomers to watch: Kyler Johnson … Shae’leigh Johnson
Looks good: “With this being my second year, we are ahead of where we were last year fundamentally.” - Herron
Needs work: “We struggled to finish last year. Consistency will have to improve for us to play at a higher level.” - Herron
Did you know: The 2022 Lady Mustangs made school history by reaching the third round of the playoffs.
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Leven Barker
2022 Record: 41-7
District: 16-3A (Arp, Troup, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, West Rusk, Waskom)
Key returning players: Kamdyn Scott … Kayson Foster … Carly Stroud
Newcomers to watch: Taydem Barker … Cam Milam … Kaitlyn Jacobs … Gracie Pace … Jayda Jones … Alex Brown
Looks good: “Hard work and team energy. I’m not sure we have had a better spring and summer work ethic.” - Barker
Needs work: “Consistency at all levels of the game. Learning the varsity atmosphere. We lost three girls that had started since their freshman year – a two-time all-state setter, our middle who is playing college ball and a kid that played all six rotations – so filling those gaps will take some time. Finding our leaders is always the fun part of the season. We have some good, young talent, and it will be fun to watch them grow.” - Barker
Did you know: Barker has a career coaching record of 717-266, including a 148-39 mark at Tatum. He has earned at least 100 wins at four schools – Tatum, Pine Tree, Mexia and Carthage – and also racked up 70 wins at Crockett
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Melissa Abrams
2022 Record: 15-24
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)
Key returning players: Bella Mata … Carlie Buckner … Alexa Gibson … Keke Murphy … Kamyah Lacy … Kimora Pryor … Hannah Haffner
Looks good: “We are still young, but we are quick and can jump. They also fight for every point and don’t give up.” - Abrams
Needs work: “Just playing together and pushing through stressful moments.” - Abrams
Did you know: Every player on the WR roster is a multi-sport athlete
WASKOM
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Lucero Luna
District: 16-3A (Tatum, West Rusk, Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Troup)
Key returning players: Jaynai Miles … Jada Spencer … Anali Pedraza
Newcomers to watch: Payton Myers … Taniya Hamilton
Looks good: “So far we have done a good job of adjusting to the play style I am trying to get the girls to understand.” - Luna
Needs work: “Believing in ourselves and serve receive. I don’t have many returning players from varsity last year. We are pretty much a fresh squad, so they have to adjust to a new coach and each other.” - Luna
Did you know: Luna is in her first season as a varsity head volleyball coach
ARP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Billy Holcomb
2022 Record: 25-15
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Jefferson, Waskom, Elysian Fields, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Maddie Birdsong … Addison Carpenter … Aubrey Way
Newcomers to watch: Landry Langley … Lacy Fletcher … Lucy Hopson
Looks good: “Quick, young and athletic. We will have an athletic group of girls and will be stronger offensively and defensively.” - Holcomb
Needs work: “Blocking, experience and knowledge of the game.” - Holcomb
Did you know: Birdsong recorded 401 kills and Carpenter had 558 digs last season
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Dena Martin
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winona, Quitman)
Key returning players: Rendi Seahorn … Addie Young … Gabby Hector … Isabel Morris … Trista Tittle … Lexi Astin
Newcomers to watch: Maecy Toland … Triniti Mauk … Mally Davidson
Looks good: “Effort. We kicked off our 2023 seaosn with a Midnight Madness practice. The girls came at midnight and worked incredibly hard. We are very excited for the season.” - Martin
Did you know: Senior Addie Young is the current Upshur County Yamboree Queen
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Andee Poteet
2022 Record: 34-13
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Overton)
Key returning players: Maddie McAfee … Lexi Barr … Kellen Waver … Karsyn Coleman
Newcomers to watch: Carli Tuttle … Hannah Hester … Gracey Struwe … Ayanna Burroughs … Kaitlyn Mauritzen
Looks good: “Phenomenal team chemistry. These girls encourage and push one another to be better for themselves and the team.” - Poteet
Needs work: “Finding the winning rotation. We have positions to fill with graduating six seniors. There are a great deal of options where people can play. It’s going to be a matter of finding the correct fit for the team.” - Poteet
Did you know: Beckville has not lost a district match since falling to Overton on Oct. 12, 2012 – a streak of 114 consecutive league wins
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Carolee Musick
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Brady Colby … Daytona Vaughn … Sarah Prince … Taylor Campbell … Hannah Colter … Gracie Lawrence
Newcomers to watch: Ava Wightman … Addi Smith … Savanna Clark
Looks good: “The girls are working so hard to learn everything new with a new coach. I can’t say enough about how hard they are working. Their attitude and effort has been wonderful. Our goal is to get better every day to progress through the season to district and beyond.” - Musick
Needs work: “So much to learn with a new coaching coming in at the last minute. We will progress day to day.” - Musick
Did you know: Musick retired after the 2021 season with a career record of 822-251, but returned to the sidelines this year. She led six White Oak teams to the UIL State Tournament, winning the Class 2A title in 2010. She coached the mothers of two of her current players at White Oak
OVERTON
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Kerry McConnell
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Kayla Nobles … Ja’miya O’Neal … Avery Smith … Sarah Emery
Newcomers to watch: Kaley Stevens … Anna Perkins … Hallee Mayfield … Anaisha Tilley
Looks good: “Even though we graduated some key players, we feel that we will be very competitive again for the 2023 season. The girls worked hard in spring and summer leagues and also in summer workouts.” - McConnell
Needs work: “Passing is one of our weaknesses, so we will be working hard on that just as we do each season.” - McConnell
Did you know: Nobles had 375 kills and 55 blocks last season
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Jessica Sobey
2022 Record: 8-23
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Hawkins, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Daphnie Blavier … Shemaiah Johnson … Madi Hill
Newcomers to watch: Reagan Higginbotham
Looks good: “Our team dynamic is going to be very strong. We have a lot of seniors who are hungry to win and have been playing together a lot this summer.” - Sobey
Needs work: “Our offense is going to need a lot of work. We lost some big hitters last season, and we’re going to have to play smart.” - Sobey
HAWKINS
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Christy McQueen
2022 Record: 34-11
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)
Key returning players: “Taetum Smith … Alaya Scoggins … Skylar Murray
Newcomers to watch: Jentri Evans … Abby McQueen … Kalyn Ellison
Looks good: “This group has some good team chemistry and have all witnessed and/or participated in a successful season. I look forward to seeing these girls build on that foundation this year and work toward another great season.” - McQueen
Needs work: “Offense will look a little different this year, and we’ll have to hit the ground running the first week of August in order to be ready by district.” - McQueen
Did you know: McQueen is 125-32 as a head coach, all at Hawkins … The Lady Hawks reached the regional tournament last season for the first time in school history
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Casey Schubert
2022 Record: 13-26
District: 18-2A (Linden-Kildare, Maud, Simms Bowie)
Key returning players: Ar’Mani Jones … Katy Leonard … Kayla Peckham … Brooke Byrd … Rennie Harris
Newcomers to watch: Jaycee Sewell … Aryana Jones
Looks good: “We are young and energetic. We work hard.” - Schubert
Needs work: “Court experience at the varsity level.” - Schubert
Did you know: Schubert worked with longtime coach Roger Adams at New Diana from 2008-2011. Kyle Adams, Roger’s son, is now head football coach and athletic director at Ore City
TRINITY SCHOOL
Mascot: Titans
Coach: Kalyn Anderson
District: TAPPS 4-2A (First Baptist Academy, Greenville Christian, Poetry Community Christian School, Rockwall Heritage Christian Academy)
Key returning players: Maggie Downin … Ellie Cochran … Bre Medina
Newcomers to watch: Gracie Rivers
Looks good: “We have great court awareness.” - Anderson
Needs work: “Communication on the court.” - Anderson
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Sentinels
Coach: Tina Bucher
District: TAPPS 5-1A (Athens Christian, St. Mary’s)
Key returning players: Kayleigh Kahn … Mary White
Newcomers to watch: Haidyn Bucher
Looks good: “Most of our team is returning from last year, and they bring a great amount of skill and diversity to the court.” - Bucher
Needs work: “Passing is such a foundational part of the game we are focusing on that in preseason.” - Bucher
Did you know: Bucher is in her first season at Christian Heritage Classical School
ST. MARY’S
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Allison Patak
2022 Record: 9-5
District: TAPPS 5-1A (St. Mary’s, Christian Heritage, Athens Christian)
Looks good: “The girls have adapted quickly to a new coaching style and the team chemistry looks good. We have quite a few upperclassmen who have played together and have known each other for a long time, and it definitely shows on the court.” - Patak
Needs work: “We will need to focus on defense and net play. We are not a team full of height, so back row and knowledge of the game will play a big role in our success.” - Patak
Did you know: Patak, a White Oak graduate, played four years of volleyball at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Ami Haygood
2022 Record: 2-14
District: TAPPS 4-2A (Trinity School of Texas, First Baptist Academy, Greenville Christian, Poetry Community Christian School, Rockwall Heritage Christian Academy)
Key returning players: Kenzie Miller … Aubrey Case
Newcomers to watch: Isabella Smith … Rebekah Mumy
Looks good: “Last year we were a very young team. This year the girls have bonded more and are very connected. They have good chemistry and are playing like a team.” - Haygood
Needs work: “We do not have a lot of size, so we are going to have to work on getting stronger and faster and try and offset that issue.” - Haygood
ET HOMESCHOOL
Mascot: Chargers
Coach: Haley Reitinger
2022 record: 22-16
Key returning players: Rebecca Dragoo … Molly Beth Neal … Jourdan Sikorski … Laynie Walton
Newcomers to watch: Gracie Tucker … Zoe Rettig
Looks good: “Feeling good about our team unity and work ethic. We have a strong offensive game.” - Reitinger
Needs work: “During tournament play, we will be focusing on an efficient serve receive and our defense. Also, we will be running a quicker offense.” - Reitinger