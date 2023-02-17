LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lobos
Coach: Jim Goldman
2022 Record: 16-12-1
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Taylor Tatum (.355, 4 doubles, 2 HR, 17 RBI) … Drew Flores (.230, 4 doubles, 2 HR, 16 RBI) … Ronald Woods (.295, 4 doubles, 23 runs, 13 SB) … Jordan Allen (.243, 5 doubles, 13 RBI) … Kieffer Doxey (.220, 2 doubles) … Campbell Williams … Andrew Tutt
Newcomers to watch: Bryson Denning … Cole Ramey … Trent Alston … Brett Gordy … Trent Keebaugh … Jose Arellano … Detravian Gates … Leo Rodriguez
Looks good: “I like who we’ve got behind the plate, our outfield reliability in centerfield and right field and the confidence in our returning starters to really step up and get better this year in all facets of the game.” - Goldman
Needs work: “We return six total mound innings from a year ago.” - Goldman
Did you know: Tatum and Allen were both standouts on the Lobo football team that finished 14-1 this past season. Tatum rushed for 1,890 yards and a school-record 33 touchdowns, and Allen passed for 1,966 yards and 25 touchdowns … Goldman has a career coaching record of 540-318-1
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Brock Lemire
2022 Record: 8-16
District: 15-5A (Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Max Gidden … Colin Estes … Dean McMillen … Caden Donley
Newcomers to watch: M.J. Cates … Braylon Bush … Tyson Bush … Tre Nafrady … Brooks Brown … Cale Skinner … Jose Aranda … Hayes Daugbjerg
Looks good: “Our starting pitching and offensive production.” - Lemire
Needs work: “Depth.” - Lemire
Did you know: Lemire graduated from Nederland High School and attended Tyler Junior College, Lubbock Christian University and UT Tyler. He is in his first season at Pine Tree after being head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Grapeland
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Chris Whatley
2022 Record: 23-9
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Landon Bowden (7-3, 0.81 ERA, 115 strikeouts) … Ethan Miller (.355, 20 RBI, 22 runs, 16 SB) … Sawyer Dunagan (.390, 32 RBI, 27 runs, 10 SB) … Connor White … Ashton Garza … Grayson Werth … Blake Cox
Newcomers to watch: Jack Holladay … Laker McPherson … Preston Thomas … Kaden Akin
Looks good: “Leadership. Our kids have worked hard this fall and all have the same goal in mind this year.” - Whatley
Needs work: “We are playing a tough non-district and tournament schedule. Every team we are playing was in the playoffs last year. We will learn a lot about our team and where we’re at when we enter district play.” - Whatley
Did you know: This is Whatley’s second season as head coach at Hallsville … Bowden was the district’s Player of the Year last season.
MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Joe Koesel
2022 Record: 6-19
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Dallan Shaw … Caden Noblit … Jordan Owen
Newcomers to watch: Logan Presley … Khoren Clayborn … Logan Shepard … Connor Davis … Cade Runyan … Judson Illingworth … Keyunta Lias … Bryce Alexander … Eli Emery … Luke LaBouve … Ayden Lewis … Cannon Thurmon
Looks good: “Hustle and enthusiasm.” - Koesel
Needs work: “Game situations.” - Koesel
Did you know: Koesel is in his first season as head coach at Marshall, but he has been coaching since 1985 and has a career record of 472-171 with one state championship (1994 with Gunter).
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Garrett Methvin
2022 Record: 33-5
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore, Spring Hill)
Key returning players: Conner Smeltzer (11-1, 1.06 ERA, 86 strikeouts, 65.2 IP) … Josiah Mackey (.375, 10 doubles, 32 RBI) … Jax Stovall (.306, 47 runs, 22 SB) … Wyatt McFadin (1-0, 1.07 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 19 IP) … Emory Allen (.286, 24 runs, 10 SB)
Newcomers to watch: Carson Tidwell … Jayson Jordan … Trent Thompson … Cayson Wilkins … Andrew Grooters … Levi Mackey
Looks good: “We have a good veteran pitcher in Conner Smeltzer to lead our staff with a lot of quality arms behind him. Our guys love to play together, and we have some depth at a lot of defensive spots, so they are learning to compete at practice every day. We are excited to see where it takes us.” - Methvin
Needs work: “We have to get better at swinging at strikes from top to bottom in the lineup and be good situationally at the plate. We plan to provide some quality run support for our pitching and defense this year.” - Methvin
Did you know: The Panthers reached game three of the regional finals (round five) last season, the second time in school history that has been accomplished, and the 33 wins broke the previous record of 32 victories set in 2011 … Methvin is a 2009 Spring Hill graduate and two-time district MVP for the Panthers. He coached at Pine Tree last season.
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jake Atchley
2022 Record: 20-11
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Carthage, Center, Henderson, Gilmer)
Key returning players: Jason Silvey … Todd House … Tate Truman … Cade Henry … Tanner Beets
Newcomers to watch: Joseph Hendrickson … Chris Williams … Colt Bullard
Looks good: “I think we will be very scrappy. I think our aggressive way of play will generate positive things on offense and defense.” - Atchley
Needs work: “Early on, we will be trying to find some depth in our pitching rotation. We lost a lot of innings to graduation, and are very excited about some young guys earning those innings.” - Atchley
Did you know: Atchley is in his first season at Kilgore after spending 11 seasons as an assistant at Harmony … Kilgore assistant coaches are Braden Robey and father/son duo Joey Pippen and Collin Pippen
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jason Causey
2022 Record: 25-11-2
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Center, Gilmer)
Key returning players: Brooks Brewster … Connor Cuff … Noah Paddie … Todd Register
Newcomers to watch: Cade Moore
Looks good: “We return 14 of 17 players off last year’s regional finals team, and 10 of those are seniors.” - Causey
Needs work: “Develop depth and roles on the mound. We have to replace a lot of innings from last year.” - Causey
Did you know: Carthage has a new turf facility being built on campus … Cuff and Paddie were key players on Carthage’s state football championship team this past fall. Both have signed baseball letters of intent – Cuff with Louisiana Lafayette and Paddie with Texas A&M
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lions
Coach: John Pyle
2022 Record: 18-11
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Carthage, Center, Gilmer)
Key returning players: J.J. Pickens … River Bogie … Aden Butler … Dashawn Jackson
Newcomers to watch: David Jimmerson … Kayne Brantley … Brian Biggs … Racer Wriggle
Looks good: “Our depth at key positions and how young players are beginning to grow and take on responsibility.” - Pyle
Needs work: “I would say getting out of our comfort zone and having the confidence in our ability to play at a higher level than just the routine.” - Pyle
Did you know: Pickens and Bogie were first team all-district selections a year ago, Pickens in the outfield and Bogie as a utility player
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Brandon Rogers
2022 Record: 16-14
District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, Liberty-Eylau, North Lamar, Paris, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Drew Lawton (.268) … Christian Layton … Jacob Graham … Landon Graham (.258, 8 doubles, 8 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Carter Lankford
Looks good: “I think a good blend of young guys and veterans will help our team mesh and could be a really good team.” - Rogers
Needs work: “We need to find out about depth in our pitching and we need to see who can stick in our lineup.” - Rogers
Did you know: Lawton, a pitcher and outfielder, earned second team all-district honors last season
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Roughnecks
Coach: Charles Foshee
2022 Record: 26-10
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Gavyn Jones … Tyler Puckett … Noah Carter … Drake Kneifl … Colton Millwood
Newcomers to watch: Landyn Grant … Kash Y’barbo … Davis Toliver … Noah Fritche … Collin Wheat
Looks good: “Pitching and baserunning.” - Foshee
Needs work: “Hitting an defense.” - Foshee
Did you know: White Oak has been to the playoffs 14 straight seasons … Jones has signed with Texas Tech … Foshee coached at White Oak from 2011-2013, left to coach at Kilgore for several seasons, and then returned to White Oak as an assistant before taking over this year for Skylar Stagner.
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Bernie Martinez
2022 Record: 16-12
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Jacob Newland (.417) … Austin Kerns (.341) … Elliott Foreman (.370, 11 RBI, 12 runs in district play … Hayden Thomas (.306, 13 RBI, 14 runs) … Cohle Sherman … Peyton Brewer … Logan Simmons
Newcomers to watch: Blake Widon … Ayden Hamilton … Colt McDowell … Canon Willeford
Looks good: “Hard to say. A core of my team is playing basketball. They are having an outstanding season thus far, so we have had a few opportunities together. My upperclassmen have had a ton of varsity, big-game experience. I am hoping that carries over to this season. In addition, I have some good young players in my sophomore class. It will be fun to see how it all comes together.” - Martinez
Needs work: “Be more disciplined and consistent offensively and be mentally tougher.” - Martinez
Did you know: The Eagles are 19-5 in district play the past two seasons, including a 9-3 mark last year
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Michael Mayfield
2022 Record: 22-9
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Gladewater, Daingerfield)
Key returning players: Payton McBride … Zach Donovan … Colt Sparks … Jaydan McPherson … Conner Tucker
Newcomers to watch: Hudson Pepper … Cade Silvertooth … Braylen Hawkins … Ashton McDonald … Connor Loveless … Dalton Taylor … Zane Shearer
Looks good: “I feel good about our pitching depth this year. We have a bunch of guys that will get out there and compete.” - Mayfield
Needs work: “This group of guys is working daily to improve on the fundamentals of the game to earn their spot on the field.” - Mayfield
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Mustangs
Coach: Alec Bryant
2022 Record: 22-11
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Sabine, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Trapper Golden … Bryson Belk … Trenton Pemberton … Bryce Ratley
Newcomers to watch: Chris Collins … E.J. Searcy … Tanner Westmoreland
Looks good: “Defensively and on the mound we return a lot of pitchers that got valuable innings last season.” - Bryant
Needs work: “We will be pretty young, so growing up as quickly as possible. We will be trying to find the right combination of a lineup and where everyone fits. Offensively, figuring out what our identity is.” - Bryant
Did you know: Pemberton was the district’s co-Newcomer of the Year in the district last season
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Tyler Wilbanks
2022 Record: 24-12
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, Jefferson)
Key returning players: Cole Jackson … Xander Mason … Clayton Keith … Jimmie Harper … Ty Harper … Carson Martin … Will Jackson … Jaxon Farquhar
Newcomers to watch: Luis Sanchez … Baylee Hughes … Kullen Tavarez … Jason Reasoner … Darren Nix … Garrett Sipes … Carson McCarthy
Looks good: “We should be a great offensive team and be able to play solid defense.” - Wilbanks
Needs work: “Developing some young pitching.” - Wilbanks
Did you know: The Raiders advanced past the first round of the playoffs last season for the first time in 11 years
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Dustin Russell
2022 Record: 17-13
District: 16-3A (West Rusk, Arp, Elysian Fields, Troup, Waskom, Jefferson)
Key returning players: Landen Tovar (7-3, 1.11 ERA; .286) … Levi Lister (.262, 5 doubles, 3 triples) … Cam’ron Redwine (.296, 25 RBI) … Truitt Anthony (.296) … Ashby Anthony (.243, 13 RBI) … Kohen Kiefer … Cayden Tatum (.321)
Newcomers to watch: Carson Gonzalez … Landon Estrada
Looks good: “We have a good core of guys who have experience at the varsity level competing in big games as well as the playoffs. We have continued to raise the bar the past four years for Tatum baseball, and I am confident our strong senior class will play a major role in continuing the trend. We have depth on the mound, a strong defense behind them and one of the strongest 1-9 lineups I have had in my head coaching career.” - Russell
Needs work: “We need to improve on stranding runners in scoring position. This is something I am confident we will do better with because of our experience.” - Russell
Did you know: Tatum will have at least three former players competing against each other in the same NJCAA Conference next season with Aidan Anthony playing at Panola, Reese Milam at Navarro and Truitt Anthony at Bossier Parish
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Coach: Blake Wolfe
2022 Record: 10-11-2
District: 16-3A (Arp, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk, Jefferson)
Key returning players: David Hutson (.296) … Blake Merritt (7-2, 2.03 ERA; .355 average) … Kip Lewis (1-2, 3.70 ERA; .257 average) … Jace Greenslate (.348) … Jace Alanez (.262) … Brody Parker (3-2, 3.94 ERA; .220 average) … Lawson Swank (.2420
Newcomers to watch: Chaelton Cook
Looks good: “A very young team with a lot of experience.” - Wolfe
Needs work: “Finishing games.” - Wolfe
Did you know: Elysian Fields’ varsity and JV rosters will feature 27 total players and no seniors
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Chase Jordan
2022 Record: 5-17
District: 16-3A (Tatum, West Rusk, Arp, Elysian Fields, Troup, Waskom)
Key returning players: Luke McMullen … Knox Tomlinson … Steve Washington … Judsen Carter … Bryce Clark … Alex Aviles … Brayden Clark
Newcomers to watch: Landen Mitchell … Isaiah Smith
Looks good: “This team loves to compete.” - Jordan
Needs work: “Baseball IQ.” -
HARMONY
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Cody Whitworth
2022 Record: 23-12
District: 13-3A (Mount Vernon, Mineola, Winnsboro, Winona, Quitman, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Boston Seahorn … Riley Patterson … Braxton Baker … Tucker Tittle … Will Young … Brayden Phillips … Landen Wilkerson
Newcomers to watch: Ollie Trimble ... Blayne Hart ... Jake Rider
Looks good: “The Harmony Eagles have a lot of depth on the mound this season. You add pitching to a deep baseball tradition, and I feel like this is a good combination for success.” - Whitworth
Needs work: “We need to find out some things about our younger guys that might be able to get some playing time on varsity. We also need to find out exactly how this puzzle is going to fit together. We don’t have a lot of numbers, so figuring out how the puzzle pieces fit together will be something we have to do before district.” - Whitworth
Did you know: Tittle is 17-4 on the mound with 205 strikeouts in the past two seasons
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Chad Halcumb
2022 Record: 14-6
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Overton, Carlisle, New Summerfield, Union Hill, Leverett’s Chapel)
Key returning players: Colton Cowan (.356, 15 RBI, 15 SB) … Cooper Vestal (.360, 15 RBI, 9 SB) … Rylan Roberts (.211, 5 RBI) … Kayden Day (.213, 11 RBI) … Jacob Griffin (2-1, 1 save, 26 strikeouts) … Judson George (.276, 7 RBI) … Jax Daniels (.125, 2 RBI) … Carson Scott … Will Wilson
Newcomers to watch: Peyton Laake … Jesse Fulmer … Andrew Jacobus … Porter Yohn … Cason Cowan
Looks good: “Defensively we should be pretty solid. We will have some younger guys in new defensive roles that will need as many reps early as possible, but they should really develop into a solid bunch on the field for us. We will be young on the mound at times, but we will have several arms that all should get plenty of innings this year. It will be more of a committee rather than one or two guys each game for us.” - Halcumb
Needs work: “We graduated a big group of key players and program leaders. We will need guys to step up early and take new roles on the field and to fill leadership roles.” - Halcumb
Did you know: Vestal was picked to play in the FCA All-Star Game this coming June, and Halcumb and assistant coach John Roberts will coach in the game.
HARLETON
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: D.J. Beck
2022 Record: 14-13
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Hill, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, New Summerfield, Leverett’s Chapel, Beckville)
Key returning players: Braden Hopkins (.305, 18 RBI; 6-3, 3.12 ERA) … Dylan Armstrong (.275) … Cam Johnson (.280, 12 RBI) … Carson Wallace (.261, 10 RBI; 3-2, 3.44 ERA) … Gage Shirts (.375, 13 RBI) … Mason Clark
Newcomers to watch: Peyton Murray … Tanner Tate … Kyle Smith … Shaun Booth … Evan Vance … Tyler Crossley
Looks good: “Our team chemistry looks good, along with strong leadership.” - Beck
Needs work: “We will need to hit to be successful.” - Beck
Did you know: Hopkins is 9-4 on the mound and he has driven in 44 runs the past two seasons
HAWKINS
Mascot: Hawks
Coach: John Michael Gattis
2022 Record: 19-6
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Union Hill, Carlisle, Harleton, Beckville, Overton, New Summerfield, Leverett’s Chapel)
Key returning players: Julian Frazier (94 strikeouts) … Braden Adams (.525, 5 HR) … Dawsun Pruitt (.377)
Newcomers to watch: Asa Stone … Aiden Colley … Braden Givens … Marshall White
Looks good: “We are a well-seasoned team with several four-year starters as varsity baseball players. Our pitching staff is being well-developed with strong left and right-handed pitchers. At the plate, we will be solid 1-9.” - Gattis
Needs work: “I would like for us to be more aggressive on the base paths.” - Gattis
Did you know: Frazier has committed to play at Grayson College
OVERTON
Mascot: Mustangs
Coach: Scotty Laymance
2022 Record: 7-9
District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Big Sandy, Union Hill, Union Grove, Carlisle, Harleton, Beckville, New Summerfield, Leverett’s Chapel)
Key returning players: Isaiah Hawkins … Caden Thornton … Bryce Still … Joey Zalman … Mason Rowe … Braxton Harper … Bryson Bobbitt … Sawyer Rogers
Newcomers to watch: Rylan Holleman … Brody Brown
Looks good: “Seven of nine starters from last year’s team will be returning, and those players progressed as the year went on, most of them seeing their first varsity baseball.” - Laymance
Needs work: “Consistency at the varsity level.” - Laymance
Did you know: Overton went 2-6 in the first round of district play last season, but went 5-3 in the second round
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Brett Hutto
2022 Record: 15-10
District: 19-2A (New Summerfield, Carlisle, Overton, Leverett’s Chapel, Union Hill, Beckville, Hawkins, Union Grove, Harleton)
Key returning players: Whitson Cox … Braydon Brown … Hunter Reneau … Caden Bixler … Tyson Tapley … Logan Ollive … Kayden Smith … Jake Johnson
Newcomers to watch: Kalab Remedies … Zachary Duhart …
Looks good: “Made the playoffs for just the fourth time in school history last season, and will be returning all but one starter.” - Hutto
Needs work: “Must improve two-out and two-strike batting average as a team.” - Hutto
Did you know: The Big Sandy mascot in the 1020s was a Buffalo
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Bearcats
Coach: Alex Davis
2022 Record: 21-4-1
District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Harleton, Union Grove, New Summerfield, Leverett’s Chapel, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Overton, Union Hill)
Key returning players: Colby Davidson (.378) … Daxton Etheredge (.255) … Aiden Brantley (.512) … Matt Barr (.388) … Brady Davis (4-0, 0.37 ERA) … Cason Dodson (.263)
Newcomers to watch: Aiden Harris … Baker Seegers … Reed Chapman … Braxton Bullock … Jackson Lambright … Brock White
Looks good: “Pitching once again should be good. We have a lot of guys that can throw. Defense will also be good with six returning starters.” - Davis
Needs work: Hitting as a team will need to be better this year. We are very capable, but we need to produce.” - Davis
Did you know: The Bearcats were 16-0 in district play last season.
ORE CITY
Mascot: Rebels
Coach: Brandt Plasterer
2022 Record: 6-13
District: 17-2A (Linden-Kildare, Avery, Detroit, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie, Avinger, Harts Bluff)
Key returning players: Blake Coppedge … Jordan Escamilla … Caleb Davidson … Colby Plasterer … Gauge Cavanaugh … Lee Alford … Cayden Laster … Maverick Main
Newcomers to watch: Chase Mullen … Easton Pena … Cudder Reynolds … Jadyn Freeman
Looks good: “We have quite a bit of quality arms back as well as the potential to be solid defensively.” - Plasterer
Needs work: “Situational hitting needs to improve.” - Plasterer
ET HOMESCHOOL
Mascot: Chargers
Coach: Shane Wilson
2022 Record: 15-7
District: NTAA (Tyler HEAT, CHAAMP, Paris Homeschool, EXCEL Academy, King’s Academy)
Key returning players: Josh Dragoo (.479, 21 RBI; 6-2; Connor Pendergast (.458, 19 RBI; 5-1) … Luke Goforth (.321, 17 RBI 4-3) … Beau Thompson (.365; 0-1) … Gracyn Trimble (.295) … Ethan Gallant (.371, 20 RBI) … Dade Goforth (.302, 13 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: John Robles … Cole Sloan
Looks good: “We have a good group of returning players with varsity experience. Hopefully this will pay off offensively and defensively. We should be better on the mound this year. With the addition of Robles to go along with our returners, we have several pitchers who can go out and throw strikes.” - Wilson
Needs work: “We need to be better this year putting the ball in play against the better pitching. We play a tough non-district schedule and see good pitching. Hopefully we will be better offensively in those games this year.” - Wilson
Did you know: Both assistant coaches for ET Homeschool played baseball at the collegiate level – Tommy Goforth with Arkansas and Eric Trimble at Northeast Texas Community College … ET Homeschool has gone 30-12 the past two seasons