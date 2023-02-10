LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Trevor Murphy
2022 Record: 19-12-1
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Tyler)
Key returning players: River Hulsey … Reagan Rios … Paris Simpson
Looks good: “We have a really talented freshman group of athletes this year. We are able to practice game-like situations at a very high level, which will be beneficial as our season progresses.” - Murphy
Needs work: “Getting game experience with our younger players.” - Murphy
Did you know: Hulsey was the district’s Defensive MVP and Rios was the district’s Pitcher of the Year in 2022 … Simpson earned first team all-district honors on the infield
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Luther Kirkpatrick
2022 Record: 5-24-1
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Tyler)
Key returning players: Elena Bazan … Taylor Burkhart … Nia Woodson … Gabby Thomas … Raquel Ramirez … Aubrey Irwin … Gracie Rust … E.K. Holder
Newcomers to watch: Hope Hampton … Ma’Kayla rougely … Laney Schroeder … Ma’Kayla Stewart … Jasmine Byrd … Laykin Elliott
Looks good: “Being a team and great teammates. Depth. More depth this year. It is a battle for every position on the field this year. Competing for a position breeds tough competitors.” - Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Hitting. Hitting. Hitting. We must do a better job supporting our pitchers and defense.” - Kirkpatrick
Did you know: Bazan was a first team all-district and second team All-East Texas outfielder last season … Burkhart earned second team all-district and honorable mention All-East Texas honors as a pitcher
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
2022 Record: 24-10-1
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: MaKayla Menchue … Sara Houston … Hope Miles
Looks good: “Offensively we should be strong, but what looks good one day might not work the next.” - Whatley
Needs work: “We have a lot of new players this year, so getting in tune with each other will be important for our team.” - Whatley
Did you know: The Ladycats participate in Why Wednesdays, taking time to be selfless and put others first ….finding the needs of the community.
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Amber Williams
2022 Record: 11-18-2
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Tyler)
Key returning players: Briana Theus (.394, 16 RBI) … Lauren Minatae (.306, 15 RBI) … Alyson Roberson … Wendy Esquivel … Claire Godwin … Ava Burke … Jakayla Rusk
Newcomers to watch: Mia Tovar … Taylor Crutcher … Charity Huffman … Molly Skinner
Looks good: “We had a great offseason, where we continued to build and solidify our foundation based on discipline.” - Williams
Did you know: Theus earned second team all-district and honorable mention All-East Texas honors as a third baseman last season … Minatrae was an honorable mention All-ET first baseman
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Jeremy Tarant
2022 Record: 18-11
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Whitehouse, Tyler)
Key returning players: Jordyn Hargrave (.243, 6 doubles, 14 RBI) … Paris Beard (.342, 16 runs) … Jenna Cook (.967 fielding %) … Conlee Zachry (.363, 14 doubles, 3 HR, 24 runs, 27 RBI; 8-5, 3.26 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 77 IP) … Ella Cross (.475, 38 runs, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 27 SB) … Jordan Andrade (.378, 11 doubles, 21 RBI; 7-4, 2.67 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 60 IP) … Amariya Miller (.287, 4 doubles, 3 HR, 22 RBI) … Casey Jones (.300, 6 doubles, 2 HR, 17 RBI; 3-2, 4.60 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 35 IP) … Kaylee Silman (.298, 14 runs, 11 walks) … Kelsey Howard (.315, 17 runs, 3 triples, 10 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Lakyn Fortenberry … Bianca Garcia
Looks good: “Experience. Every returning player started games in 2022. The majority of them played in every game last season.” - Tarrant
Needs work: “We had a very young team in 2022, and hope to build off our play from a year ago. We need to continue to grow as a team both mentally and physically.” - Tarrant
Did you know: Tarrant has a career record of 337-192-6 in 17 seasons, including a 220-141-4 record in 12 seasons at Mount Pleasant
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Donald Gray
2022 Record: 10-14
District: 174A (Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore)
Key returning players: Laney Linseisen … Adisyn Chism … Jovi Spurlock … Khloe Saxon
Newcomers to watch: Delaney Gray … Kyndall Witt … Mattye Moore … Josie Gray
Looks good: “I feel that we’re going to hit the ball very well this year, but I think our pitching is going to be really strong this year. Delaney Gray will be our ace, but we have four young pitchers looking to get some time on the mound.” - Gray
Needs work: “Our outfield will need some work in the preseason. We will have some young, talented players joining Chism in the outfield this year. They just need more reps together.” - Gray
Did you know: Spurlock was the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year and an honorable mention All-State selection last season … Linseisen earned first team All-ET and honorable mention all-state honors last season. Saxon was an honorable mention All-ET and all-state performer, and Chism was an honorable mention All-ET pick … Gray comes to Spring Hill from Rice Consolidated, where Delaney Gray was a first team all-district infielder and all-state third baseman … Linseisen (Arkansas Rich Mountain) and Gray (Alvin) have signed college letters of intent
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
2022 Record: 8-23
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Carthage, Center, Gilmer)
Key returning players: Eva Ray (.349, 12 RBI, 4 doubles, 1 HR) … Kaitlyn Porter (.235 OB percentage) … Kilynn Higginbotham (.242, .390 OB percentage) … Emma Propes (.357) … Jaela Williams
Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Stover … Aniyah Polk … Kell Hooper … Addison Pierson … Carsyn McKinney … Adalyn Chitwood
Looks good: “The future is bright because we are very young and rebuilding.” - Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Everything. Players are in new positions, and we have several with no varsity experience. Pitching, defense, hitting…all facets need work.” - Kirkpatrick
Did you know: This is the 25th season for the Kilgore High School softball program
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Rob McFall
2022 Record: 21-11-1
District: (Spring Hill, Center, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore)
Key returning players: Mallory Tutt … Anna Grace Bagley … Jada Walton … Jiyia Williams … Tessa Smith … Jakayla Roquemore
Newcomers to watch: Kiley Knighton … Addaline Kneipp … Kelsey Stewart
Looks good: “A lot more comfortable with playing experience. Great chemistry in the locker room.” - McFall
Needs work: “Timing up pitching and live defensive situations.” - McFall
Did you know: Carthage is building a new softball/baseball turf complex on campus
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Dariann Resendez
2022 Record: 16-16
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Spring Hill, Center, Gilmer, Kilgore)
Key returning players: Chloe Ellis … Jaci Taylor … Charli Bird
Newcomers to watch: Jacie Boothe …. Taniya Van Zandt
Looks good: “Heavy sticks, more mature softball IQ and more depth on the field. We have a group of girls that has softball knowledge. Every player on our varsity has a softball background and they are eager to step into new roles, whether to exceed expectations or just meet the standard of them. We have a younger group of freshmen that are bringing a lot of positive energy to the table.” - Resendez
Needs work: “We have to adopt the ‘short term mindset’ mentally. If we make a mistake, we move on from it instead of letting it consume us.” - Resendez
Did you know: Taylor has signed a letter of intent to play softball at LeTourneau University
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Keirsten Seahorn
2022 Record: 23-9
District: 17-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Carthage, Henderson, Center)
Key returning players: Sarah Phillips (21 wins, 1.30 ERA, 221 strikeouts, 31 walks) … Addison Walker (.394, 6 errors on the infield) … Raji Canady (.333) … Kahlyen Johnston (.309) … Emily Watson (.313, 21 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Jayna Rucker … Livi Brown … Brie Jones
Looks good: “The girls have shown me that they are here to work. They show up every single day with no complaints, ready to roll. The returners have rallied around the younger girls, stepping up in big ways. It’s nice to show up every day and not have to coach attitudes and effort. The girls have handled that on their own.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “In the preseason, we’ll be moving a lot of different players around to try and figure out what is the best fit for our team. Luckily we have very versatile girls.” - Seahorn
Did you know: Phillips has signed to play softball at Harding University
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Madison Sansom
2022 Record: 15-15
District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, Liberty-Eylau, Sulphur Springs, Paris, North Lamar)
Key returning players: Elyssia Lemelle (.437, 23 SB) … Audrina Landin (.365) … Haley Danielson (.324) … Taryn Keefer (.294) … Bayli Oglesby (.273
Newcomers to watch: Emie Castenada … Kylin Hutson … Landri Moore … Tatum Reynolds … Alisa Rivera
Looks good: “We are returning players in key positions this year. The girls have worked very hard in the offseason, and they are ready to take care of business.” - Sansom
Needs work: “We just need experience for our underclassmen. We will have a relatively young team this year, but I feel like once they get a few games under their belt they should be all set.” - Sansom
Did you know: Lemelle (outfield), Landin (pitcher) and Danielson (utility) were all first team all-district picks last season
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Nineveh Blankenship
2022 Record: 22-12-1
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Larkin Daniels (11-5, 2.08 ERA, 175 strikeouts, 20 walks, 90.2 IP; .364, 18 RBI, 18 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 5 SB) … Sasha Graves (.335, 4 doubles, 3 HR, 19 RBI) … Tristyn Cox (.299, 5 doubles, 10 RBI, 10 SB) … Addison McClanahan (.354, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBI, 5 SB) … Jaidyn Marshall (.346, 7 doubles, HR, 14 RBI, 5 stolen bases) … Kenzie Jester (.370, 3 doubles, 11 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Danica Herrera … Kara Kennedy … Taylor Morgan … Andee Bridges
Looks good: “We feel good about our pitching staff and our overall team chemistry.” - Blankenship
Needs work: “We’ve got to be more disciplined at the plate and smarter on the basepaths. We have to be more consistent defensively in our ability to make routine plays.” - Blankenship
Did you know: In the past two seasons, Daniels has accumulated 281 strikeouts while walking just 37. She had eight double digit strikeout games in 2022.
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Alyssa Hammontree
2022 Record: 12-13
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, New Diana)
Key returning players: Kyrissa Camacho (.345) … Riley Lux (.276) … Karsyn Watson (.255) … Bailey Pierce (.250) … Abbie Abercrombie … Amelia Miller … Renata Galvan … Addyson Carney
Newcomers to watch: Kattlin Akers … Isabella Sawyers
Looks good: “This year our motto is ‘Never leave the field broken.’ These girls have come out stronger due to the fact we barely missed the playoffs the past couple of years. They understand that each day they have to work harder than they did the day before. Seeing their work ethic and how bought in each of them are excites me for the season.” - Hammontree
Needs work: “In stressful situations, we need to settle down. We need to focus on every out and make sure we handle our business each game in order to be successful.
Did you know: Camacho has given a verbal pledge to play softball at Labette Community College … Hammontree and assistant coach Darryan Welborn both played softball at Rockwall High School from 2014-2016
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Kevin Clark
2022 Record: 11-16
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana)
Key returning players: Karlee Moses (.421, HR, 5 doubles, 18 RBI) … Lexi Betts (9 doubles, 15 stolen bases, 13 BI) … Aminah Gordon (7 stolen bases) … Zandi Tyeskie (.413, 10 doubles, 13 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Alayah Gordon
Looks good: “We have a realy good core of senior leaders this year.” - Clark
Needs work: “We need to work on filling our outfield and communication.” - Clark
Did you know: The Lady Bears return six starters from last season
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Hailee Oney
2022 Record: 6-19
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Sabine, Daingerfield)
Key returning players: Shaylee Stanley … Avery Howard
Newcomers to watch: Chloe Green … Taryn Reece … Kiley Stanley … Ava Smith
Looks good: “We have a solid varsity team this year on the mound and in the field.” - Oney
Needs work: “We are working on understanding how to play the game smartly, the importance of communication and being the best versions of ourselves at the plate.” - Oney
Did you know: Oney, in her first season, and assistant coach Emma Hawthorne, both played softball at Hallsville High School
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Tisha Thompson
2022 Record: 29-6-1
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Sabine, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Emma McKinney (.521, HR, 17 RBI, 46 stolen bases) … Riley Lowery (.441, 4 HR, 27 RBI … Mdison Heller (.274, HR, 31 RBI) … Hailey Crews … Maggie Pate (11-3, 1.59 ERA, 87 strikeouts in 79 IP) … Annie Stonesifer (.340, 7 RBI) … Shae’Leigh Johnson (.324, 8 RBI) … Alyssa Baxter … Claira Robinson … Hannah Abernathy
Newcomers to watch: Sadie Golden … A.J. Perry … Madilyn Derrick … Kylee Duck … Kylar Johnson … Tori Cato … Fantasi Smith … Josilyn Walter
Looks good: “Work ethic. Even though we will have several new faces, these kids work hard and are scrappy. Multiple kids can play several positions as needed, and we will have a very solid JV team to pull players from when needed.” - Thompson
Needs work: “Leadership. We are going to be young and will rely heavily on returners to lead our young players. We have some key spots to fill from last year’s seniors, but I believe we will find the right combination by district play.”
Did you know: McKinney set the single season stolen base record last year with 46. The previous record of 45 was held by Peyton Blythe, who now plays at Texas Tech
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
2022 Record: 18-15
District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Cora Creech (.227, HR, 20 RBI; 106 strikeouts) … Morgan Shaw (.302, 17 RBI) … Bryanne Beavers (.237) … Carmen Lawless … Baylee Marcum … Gracey Struwe (.306, 4 HR, 37 RBI) … Trista Bell (.213, 15 RBI) … Kaylee Kelly (.229)
Newcomers to watch: Karleigh Robinson … Kirsten Commander
Looks good: “We are returning the majority of our team from last year, so experience will be an asset for this team.” - Commander
Needs work: “Communication.” - Commander
Did you know: Creech has signed to play softball at Pratt College in Kansas … Commander enters her 13th season as head coach at EF with a 219-139-5 record … All three coaches (Commander, Sean Struwe and Wynn Short) are Elysian Fields graduates. Commander played softball and Struwe played baseball at ETBU
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Rebecca Nichols
2022 Record: 10-4 (district)
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
Key returning players: Yahnya Acevedo … Camryn Milam
Looks good: “Our girls are very driven to grow this year. They are eager to learn and develop their skills. Having a group like that is key to a successful season.” - Nichols
Needs work: “With only one senior this year, we are a very young team with minimal experience, but the girls we do have are very coachable and work hard every single day.” - Nichols
Did you know: Acevedo was the district’s offensive Player of the Year last season, and Milam earned first team all-district honors in the outfield
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Bill Morton
2022 Record: 32-3
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, Arp, Troup)
Key returning players: Lilly Waddell (30-3, 0.91 ERA, 363 strikeouts; .438, 2 HR) … Piper Morton (.632, 17 HR, 48 RBI, 43 walks, 67 runs, 23 stolen bases) … Natalie Christy (.486, 4 triples, 33 RBI, 30 runs, 15 stolen bases) … Macie Blizzard (.347, 39 RBI, 40 runs, 8 stolen bases) … Carlie Buckner (.367, HR, 34 RBI, 27 runs, 8 stolen bases) … Kyrsten Price (.250, 23 walks, 17 RBI, 22 runs
Newcomers to watch: Dustyn Redden … Kaitlyn Raymond
Looks good: “We have strong senior leadership. We usually swing the bat pretty good, and I am confident that we will put runs on the board. I am hoping to use three slappers this year. We have some pretty quick girls that have been working on slapping for a couple of years, and they are doing a great job. It is always an added bonus to have speed on the base path.” - Morton
Needs work: “Everything. We are always looking to improve in every aspect of the game. Our main emphasis this year is defense and softball IQ. We are working on getting these younger girls used to playing at a higher level under more stress.” - Morton
Did you know: Piper Morton will play softball in college at Texas Woman’s University, along with her sister, Makana … Waddell will play softball at ETBU, and Blizzard will play at SAGU
TROUP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Sam Weeks
2022 Record: 25-9
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Karsyn Williamson (.343, 11 stolen bases) … Sarah Neel (.278) … Tara Wells (.316) … Bailey Blanton (.385, 2 HR, 9 stolen bases) … Taylor Gillispie (.435, 6 HR, 19 stolen bases; 74 strikeouts in 41 IP)
Looks good: “We have a good core group of girls who have played together for 2-3 years.” - Weeks
Needs work: “Finding the right combination of who works best where.” - Weeks
Did you know: Weeks is entering her 14th season as head coach at Troup
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
2022 Record: 8-14-2
District: 13-3A (MP Chapel Hill, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winnsboro, Winona)
Key returning players: Lanie Trimble … Camie Welborn … Krystin Spence … Jayden Taylor … Maecy Toland … Gabby Hector
Looks good: “They are eager to compete. This group will fight, regardless of the situation.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “Game situations. We are going to be very young, and due to sharing athletes, we don’t have enough to scrimmage early. We’ll have about a week before we start tournaments to try and get everything in place. With our first district game March 7, we have to hit the ground running.” - Seahorn
Did you know: Harmony’s roster could include eight freshmen this season
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Lady Brahmas
Coach: Kendra Moore/Erica Royal
2022 Record: 8-15
District: 14-3A (Queen City, Hooks, Redwater, De Kalb, New Boston, Atlanta
Key returning players: Makayla Jackson … Jennalee McColum … Hally Taylor … Trinity Newman
Newcomers to watch: Kloe Northern … Mylee Morris … McKensie Jackson
Looks good: “Our fielding ,defense and communication on outs is looking good and growing every practice. We have a good attitude and heart for the sport and look forward to what the season is going to bring us.” - Moore
Needs work: “We are working to improve our batting average. This was a concern last year.” - Moore
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Savell
2022 Record: 18-10-1
District: 19-2A (Ore City, Big Sandy, Overton, Hawkins, Union Hill, New Summerfield, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Lainey Ledbetter (.460, 45 RBI; 14-10, 3.96 ERA, 165 strikeouts) … Alison Yohn (.316, 19 RBI, 19 runs) … Gracie Winn (.373, 15 RBI, 24 runs, 17 stolen bases)
Newcomers to watch: Jaycie Mullins … Izzy Gregg … Allie Calhoun
Looks good: “Senior leadership and team chemistry.” - Savell
Needs work: “Union Grove lost a core group of seniors last year. The athletes will need to be able to step up and play positions they are not used to playing in order for success.” - Savell
Did you know: Ledbetter (pitcher), Yohn (second base) and Winn (outfield) were honorable mention All-East Texas selections last season
HAWKINS
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Jennifer Hawkins
2022 Record: 21-8-1
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Carlisle, New Summerfield, Ore City, Overton, Union Grove, Union Hill)
Key returning players: Trinity Hawkins (17-5, 2.53 ERA, 167 strikeouts, 107.2 IP; .525, 8 HR) … Taetum Smith (.508) … Jordyn Warren (.474, 23 stolen bases) … Ryli Williams (.493)
Looks good: “We have a good balance of upperclassmen leaders and lower classmen with ability.” - Hawkins
Needs work: “With basketball expected to make a deep run in the playoffs, our basketball players will have to jump in full-force to be ready for district and playoffs. Their ability to be ready from Day 1 will be critical to our success.” - Hawkins
Did you know: Warren and Trinity Hawkins are three-sport athletes. Warren earned All-East Texas honors in volleyball, basketball and softball and was an all-region pick in basketball. Hawkins, a TJC softball verbal pledge, was All-East Texas in volleyball and softball and a state qualifier in powerlifting
OVERTON
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Marty Mayfield
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Ore City, Carlisle, Union Hill)
Key returning players: Brylie Smith … Ne’Kila Weir … Alex Brown … Montana Tarkington … Kayla Nobles … Avery Smith
Newcomers to watch: Halle Mayfield … Anna Perkins
Looks good: “Senior leadership is going to be the key. We have leadership in key positions.” - Mayfield
Needs work: “We must develop depth in the circle. We also have to continue to get better at the plate.” - Mayfield
Did you know: Mayfield was head softball coach at Spring Hill last season.
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Rick Wilson
2022 Record: 10-18
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Union Hill, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Carlisle, New Summerfield, Overton)
Key returning players: Tori Cummins … Stormy Redmond … Chloe Scott
Looks good: “Our athleticism is high ,and we have a great work ethic among the key contributors. It will be a scrappy bunch, no doubt.” - Morgan
Needs work: “We really need to grow in the circle and fast. Otherwise, just overall knowledge and learning to compete day in and day out.” - Morgan
Did you know: Anna Green and Toni Gabaldon both signed scholarships from last year’s Lady Rebels’ team
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Ronny Grandgeorge
2022 Record: 22-9
District: 22-2A (Garrison, Joaquin, Mount Enterprise, Shelbyville, Timpson, Martinsville)
Key returning players: Bethany Grandgeorge … Lexi Barr … Reese Dudley
Newcomers to watch: Bailey Quinn … Kaitlyn Mauritzen … Skylee Harned … Emily Grandgeorge
Looks good: “We have depth at key positions this year.” - Grandgeorge
Needs work: “Communication is a must to improve upon in the early part of the season.” - Grandgeorge
Did you know: Bethany Grandgeorge was the district’s MVP last season