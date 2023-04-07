Weekly readers of our recruiting coverage know that the Class of 2026 is already shaping up to be a strong one. Now, it's time for us to introduce the latest member of the group: Beckville football, basketball and track athlete Jorden Prince.
Prince was first discovered by UTSA’s football staff when they visited his brother on the recruiting trail. You wouldn’t know at first glance, but he is a sibling of the well-known 2024 prospect and early March Recruiting Notebook interview subject J’Koby Williams.
“I talked to a few of [the UTSA coaches],” Prince said of how his first recruitment started. “They reached out to my brother and family.”
Prince may have benefited from the situation, but he still had to put in the necessary work to earn a college football opportunity. Luckily for him, it didn’t take long because he broke on the varsity scene as a Beckville freshman running back and outside linebacker in 2022.
He positioned himself for a next level football opportunity because he carried the ball 50 times for 430 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 19 yards on the offensive side. He also produced 31 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack for his team's defensive unit, and contributed 45 punt return yards and 30 kickoff return yards to the special teams success.
“I feel like I worked really hard this season,” said Prince. “I came out and proved that I could be a varsity starter on defense. I’m still pushing to be an offensive starter.”
The Roadrunner recruits followed the young Prince’s early success close enough to realize that his stock was quickly rising and they wanted to get in front of it, so they officially offered him on March 27. Soon after, he planned an April 15th trip to the South Texas campus.
“It felt great,” Prince said of receiving a college football opportunity as a high school freshman. “I always dreamed of getting an offer. That pushed me to be more great.”
Prince is still waiting on the next college to take a chance on him. That could end up being Texas Tech because it has already shown a lot of interest in his abilities and game.
“I’ve been talking to them for a while actually,” Prince said of the West Texas program. “They said they like my size and game. It feels like if I keep going [in the direction I am] next season, they’ll offer me.”
There’s a lot of incentive for Prince to continue to improve, and he definitely has the necessary focus to check off the different boxes.
“My size,” Prince said of what he’s currently working on. “I feel like over the years if I get bigger, I’ll be good. I’m lifting, eating right, training right, and putting the work in.”
“I’m [also] playing 7on7 this year,” he added. “I love the competition.”
Prince also recognizes the resources that are right in front of him. Some of those have contributed to Beckville's recent multi-sport success.
“Great coaches all around,” Prince said of the strong Beckville athletic department that he’s a part of. “I grew up here all my life. I feel like it’s a great environment to be around.”
Another is J’Koby, who is two years ahead of him, and a current owner of 14 college football offers.
“I [have already] learned a lot from him,” Prince said of his brother. “He mainly taught me to stay active and tough, don’t get down, bring your teammates up, and be a good leader.”
“We like to compete against each other,” he added. “We always dreamed about playing with each other on the field and being in the backfield together.”
TA’ERIK TATE
2024 Gilmer wide receiver and free safety Ta’Erik Tate received his sixth college football offer from Northwestern State on April 5. He can also currently consider Arkansas State, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Texas State, and UTSA.
CHANCE FIELDS
2023 Tatum recruit Chance Fields received an Oklahoma Panhandle State University football opportunity on April 4. His other offer arrived from North American University on January 17.
TERRY BUSSEY
2024 Timpson talent Terry Bussey now has 31 college football offers after Purdue handed him his latest opportunity on April 5.
His 30 other suitors include Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Sam Houston State, SFA, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.
KEDREN YOUNG
2024 Lufkin running back recruit Kedren Young heard from in-state Power Five program Baylor on April 5.
Young’s 25 other opportunities are from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Central Florida, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Texas Southern, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.
KEYSHAWN WALLS
2024 Hooks running back prospect Keyshawn Walls is enjoying a strong start to April because he received offers from Sam Houston State and Waynesburg University in the first five days of the month. He will compare those opportunities to the five earlier ones from Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State, UNLV and UTSA.
PLEASANT GROVE PAIR
2024 Pleasant Grove recruits Ahkhari Johnson and Kaden McFadden both added Louisiana Tech to their long list of college football opportunities on April 1.
Johnson also has 17 other offers between Austin Peay, Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Houston, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.
McFadden is right behind with 16 other options at Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Duke, Houston Christian University, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Minnesota, Missouri State, New Mexico State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Utah State, and UTSA.