CROSS COUNTRY: The Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational will take place on Saturday morning at UT Tyler.
The varsity girls open division 5K will begin at 7:15 a.m. The varsity boys open division 5K will be at 7:45 a.m.
The JV boys 5K race will be at 8:10 a.m.
The small school division varsity girls two-mile run will be at 8:40 a.m. The small school division (Class 1A-4A) varsity boys 5K will be at 9 a.m.
Participating schools are Tyler Legacy, Addison Trinity Christian, Athens, Benton (Louisiana), Brook Hill, Brownsboro, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Edgewood, Eustace, Gilmer, Hallsville, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Mabank, Malakoff, Mesquite, Miller Grove, Mount Pleasant, New Summerfield, North Mesquite, Ore City, Quitman, Rockwall-Heath, Ruston (Louisiana), Shreveport Force Home, Troup, All Saints, Tyler Home Education Athletics, Tyler High, King’s Academy, Bishop Gorman, Van, Whitehouse and Winona.
SOFTBALL WARM UP: The Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) will host the 12th annual LGSA Ark-La-Tex High School Warm Up tournament Jan. 8-9, 2022.
The event has a 40-team limit and will be held at Lear Park in Longview.
The tournament is for high school teams only. Junior varsity squads (4A, 5A and 6A) will play in the small school division. No select teams are allowed.
Entry fee is $200 for a four-game guarantee (2 pool play and a double elimination bracket).
For information: Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125 or nhill100@aol.com.