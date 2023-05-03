Twins Aaron and Edgar Bocanegra and teammate Shane Moore gave Pine Tree's soccer program three reasons to celebrate on Wednesday.
The Pirate trio signed national letters of intent in front of family, teammates, classmates and coaches at the Pirate Center, and will continued their academic and athletic journeys at the college level.
Aaron and Edgar Bocanegra signed with NAIA school Texas A&M-Texarkana, while Moore went the junior college rout by signing with Mountain View College.
All three Pirates were four-year varsity lettermen, and all three were recognized as Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) Academic All-State performers for their work in the classroom.
The Bocanegra twins played in 86 varsity games over the past four years for Pine Tree.
Aaron is ranked second all-time in Pine Tree soccer history with 47 assists, and he also scored 29 goals in his career. He is a two-time district Midfielder of the Year, and finished his senior season with 16 goals and 15 assists - earning TASCO All-Region honorable mention honors this past season.
Edgar was named to the all-region team for the past three seasons, including picking up second team honors in 2023. He scored nine goals and had 11 assists in his career as a defender, and also holds the school-record for the longest scoring goal from a free kick during his sophomore.
As a senior, he had four goals and five assists and helped the Pirates pitch five shutouts.
Moore was a solid utility player for the Pirates during his career, but missed most of his junior and senior seasons with an injury. He rehabbed and was able to play the last three games of his senior season.
Texas A&M-Texarkana completes in the Red River Athletic Conference along with Houston-Victoria, Huston-Tillotson, Jarvis, Louisiana Christian, LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Shreveport, Our Lady of the Lake, Paul Quinn, Southwest, Texas A&M-San Antonio, Texas College and Xavier.
Mountain View competes in NJCAA Regon 5 with Richland, Cedar Valley, Western Texas, Hill, Ranger, Southwestern Christian and Cisco.