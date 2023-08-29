Spring Hill’s volleyball program returned to campus after 22 days and 19 matches, and earned a dominant 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 home non-district sweep against Tyler High to produce head coach Andrew Harbison’s 300th career win.
The Lady Panthers will bring an improved 18-3 season record to the Whitehouse Tournament on Thursday and Saturday, while the Lady Lions dropped their year mark to 4-16.
“It’s kinda surreal, but it feels good,” Harbison said of his career milestone. “I’m humbled and grateful for the communities that embraced me and entrusted me with their kids to teach them volleyball.”
Tyler High leaned on early points from Dy’niste Lacy and Naomi Moody to take an early 8-3 lead in the first set.
But, Spring Hill started to heat up with a 10-1 run that led to a 13-9 advantage. Lesley Sanchez provided three early scores and a block, and Carli Manasse and Savannah Irwin both slammed a kill.
Sanchez guided her team with 13 kills, six digs and one block, Manasse contributed 10 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Irwin produced nine kills and nine digs.
The Lady Panthers then put their foot on the pedal during a 12-5 run to wrap up a 25-14 set one win. They leaned on the kills that they received from Manasse, Elizabeth Corbitt, Sanchez, and Irwin.
Spring Hill continued to exceed during a 9-1 start to the second set because Sanchez and Irwin slammed the ball again for a kill.
Tyler High matched Spring Hill to trail 12-4, but the Lady Panthers regrouped with a 5-0 run. Tyhia Mack set up one of Manasse’s kills, Irwin followed with one slam, and Corbitt added another score to make it a 17-4 lead.
The Lady Lions inched closer to Spring Hill, and their final point of the period came from La’Tajia Hambrick, but the Lady Panthers still had enough in the tank to finish the job. Sanchez provided two quick scores and Alexa Johnson added a point before Irwin’s late kill and a teamwork block from Manasse and Sanchez wrapped up a 25-12 set two win.
That momentum helped carry Spring Hill through its toughest set of the night. Tyler High received an early kill from Hambrick, and eventually made it an 8-8 score.
Spring Hill sprung to action when Manasse and Sanchez slammed two kills, but Tyler still hung around to give Moody the opportunity to make it a 22-22 after three straight aces.
The Lady Panthers never fell behind, and ultimately finished off a hard-fought 25-22 set three win when Sanchez served up two late points and Manasse contributed the other one.
Mack finished with 43 assists, five kills, two aces, four digs and one block, and Corbitt contributed seven kills and one assist.