There’s a reason why my colleague and Panola Watchman sports editor Ryan Silapan says Big Time Beckville on a regular basis.
The small East Texas town of Beckville may only be home to a few hundred people, but that hasn’t stopped it from jumping on the scene as a multi-sport success story over the last few years. It has benefitted from the emergence of local athletic recruits and standouts, who have led it to a lot of postseason success.
The long list includes recent Mary Hardin-Baylor football commit Bo Hammons and the highly touted uncommitted prospect J’Koby Williams.
Hammons definitely wrapped up his high school football career on the right note because he ran 100 times for 1,050 yards and 18 touchdowns, caught the ball 20 times for 400 yards and six scores, and forced 92 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback pressures, two interceptions, and one forced fumble during his senior campaign in 2022.
The two-way football player is currently focused on his final semester as a Beckville High School student, so he can join a NCAA Division III powerhouse and national championship-winning program later this year.
“I feel like it’s a great opportunity,” Hammons said of his future career at Mary Hardin-Baylor. “Really good campus, great facilities, environment I want to be around, and a place I want to call home for the next four years.”
Hammons received other offers from Bethel College, Hendrix College, Howard Payne University, McMurry University, Southwestern College, and University of Mount Union, but Mary Hardin-Baylor ultimately provided what he was looking for and became the right fit for him.
“I wanted to go to a place that wasn’t too far or close, a place that I feel like they really wanted me to play, and had great team chemistry,” Hammons said of what ultimately sold him on the opportunity in Belton.
Williams is a year younger than Hammons as a 2024 recruit, so he’s next in line to experience an important stretch that includes college visits, camps, recruiting decisions and senior year athletic and academic achievements that will ultimately shape and determine the next couple years of his life.
The offensive, defensive and special teams contributor hasn’t visited any colleges or narrowed down his current list of 13 offers yet, but he already knows what to look for over the next nine to 12 months to help him make a decision when the right time comes.
“A good education is what I’m looking for in a school,” said Williams. “And good coaches and teammates [on the athletic front].”
The versatile Bearcat athlete is coming off a junior campaign in 2022 that included 115 carries for 1,664 yards and 27 touchdowns, 27 catches for 718 yards and 11 scores, seven completions for 60 yards and a touchdown, and two kickoff returns for scores.
Considering all that production, it is not a surprise that Williams’ recruiting has heated up since the new year began. He received offers from Michigan, Louisiana Tech and Texas State between Jan. 17 and Feb. 14, and his latest opportunity arrived from LSU on Monday. Prior to 2023, he also heard from Baylor, Houston, Lamar, Sam Houston State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
“It’s been crazy,” Williams said of the last month and a half of his recruitment. “We’ll see where I go.”
DAEDRION “BUDDHA” GARRETT
Longview safety Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett became a Power Five football recruit when Boston College offered him on Wednesday. The 2024 prospect’s other two college football offers came from Texas State (Feb. 10) and Arkansas State (Feb. 24).
Garrett produced 73 tackles, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during the 2022 high school football season.
TA’ERIK TATE
Gilmer two-way standout Ta’Erik Tate picked up a pair of college football offers this week. The first arrived from Arkansas State on Monday and the second came from Lamar on Tuesday.
The 2024 recruit earned 15 receptions for 332 yards and five touchdowns during Fall 2022.
KEDREN YOUNG
Lufkin running back Kedren Young received four more college football offers in the last week and a half. His latest opportunities from North Texas (Feb. 20), Miami (Feb. 22), Texas Southern (Feb. 23) and TCU (Wednesday) join 18 others at Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA and Vanderbilt.
The 2024 prospect carried the ball 237 times for 1,666 yards and 19 touchdowns, and earned nine receptions for 96 yards during his junior season in 2022.
AHKHARI JOHNSON
It’s been a great two-week stretch for 2024 Pleasant Grove offensive weapon Ahkhari Johnson because he picked up five offers from TCU (Feb. 17), Houston (Feb. 20), Minnesota (Feb. 21), Vanderbilt (Feb. 21), and Northwestern (Feb. 22). He also has 12 other opportunities at Austin Peay, Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
Johnson connected with a target on 86 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns, and ran the ball 117 times for 856 yards and 12 scores during the 2022 campaign.
DYLLAN DRUMMOND
Chapel Hill offensive tackle Dyllan Drummond now has five college football programs to choose from after Louisiana-Monroe offered him on Feb. 25. Arkansas State, North Texas, Sam Houston, and UNLV have also reached out to him since November 2022.
The 2024 recruit received a 90 percent grade and only allowed one sack in 15 games during the 2022 high school football season.
TRADARIAN BALL
Texas High running back Tradarian Ball jumped on the scene as a freshman in 2022, and is a prospect to watch in the Class of 2026. He received his fourth offer from Oregon on Feb. 24 to go along with three other opportunities at Louisiana Tech, TCU and UTSA.
MARCUS FIELD
Lindale two-way player Marcus Field now has two Division I offers to play football at the next level. He picked up Sam Houston on Monday and Lamar on Tuesday.
Field earned 42 catches for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2022 campaign.
CADEN LYNCH
Tyler Grace Community School athlete Caden Lynch has received some much-needed recruiting attention over the past month. The Class of 2023 TAPPS prospect was offered by University of Saint Mary on Feb. 3, Kansas Wesleyan University on Feb. 14, Ottawa University on Feb. 21, and Defiance College on Monday.