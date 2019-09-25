Seventy-six starters are back from 2018 and battle tested through some tough non-district schedules.
Both instances are showing as District 11-6A gets going Friday.
“I think there are a lot of improved teams in our league, no doubt,” Longview head coach John King said. “It’s going to be tight and is going to come down to some key ballgames down the stretch to determine who is a playoff team and who is staying at time, like tie-breaker tight with as balanced as this district is.
“It’s going to be a war every Friday night for us.”
Combined, the experience back for 11-6A teams is split down the middle: 38 players are back on defense and 37 on offense. Collectively, 11-6A begins with teams at a combined 20-8. Five of the seven teams enter with a winning record with Longview and Mesquite at 4-0.
The data backs that as 11-6A is ranked as the toughest in Class 6A in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s computer rankings.
It all gets going Friday as Longview and Rockwall square off in a premier matchup to open things up. Mesquite visits Mesquite Horn and Lee travels to Heath.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at District 11-6A:
LONGVIEW2018 finish: 16-0, 6A, Division II state champions
2019 record: 4-0
Non-district schedule: Lufkin (W, 24-21); Marshall (W, 53-0); John Tyler (W, 42-0); West Monroe, La. (W, 17-7)
Opponents combined record: 4-9
Points for/against: 136/28
Total yards: 1,669 (1,002 rushing/667 passing; Average: 417.3)
Offense rank in 11-6A: Third
Total yards allowed: 683 (296 rushing/387 passing; Average: 170.8)
Defense rank in 11-6A: First
Did you know: RB Kaden Meredith is fourth in rushing yards and his 91-yard run is the third-longest run among 11-6A backs
ROCKWALL2018 finish: 8-3; 6A, DI area round
2019 record: 3-1
Non-district schedule: Highland Park (L, 66-59); Rowlett (W, 50-7); Arlington Bowie (W, 58-33); Arlington Martin (W, 45-38)
Opponents combined record: 7-6
Points for/against: 212/144
Total yards: 2,268 (845 rushing/1,423 passing; Average: 567)
Offense rank in 11-6A: First
Total yards allowed: 1,816 (914 rushing/902 passing; Average: 454)
Defense rank in 11-6A: Seventh
Did you know: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads 11-6A with 789 receiving yards, more than double second place
MESQUITE2018 finish: 5-5, 6A DI bi-district
2019 record: 4-0
Non-district schedule: Lake Highlands (W, 21-6); Grand Prairie (W, 37-9); Plano West (W, 48-21); Hurst Bell (W, 44-3)
Opponents combined record: 4-11
Points for/against: 150/39
Total yards: 1,563 (1,057 rushing/506 passing; Average: 390.8)
Offense rank in 11-6A: Fourth
Total yards allowed: 846 (604 rushing/242 passing; Average: 211.5)
Defense rank in 11-6A: Third
Did you know: 242 passing yards allowed is the lowest in 11-6A ... RB La’Darius Turner leads 11-6A with 12.3 yards per carry
NORTH MESQUITE2018 finish: 3-6
2019 record: 2-2
Non-district schedule: Arlington Sam Houston (L, 21-17); Lakeview Centennial (W, 33-14); FW Paschal (W, 48-27); Haltom (L, 49-32)
Opponents combined record: 6-8
Points for/against: 130/111
Total yards: 1,260 (639 rushing/621 passing; Average: 315)
Offense rank in 11-6A: Sixth
Total yards allowed: 766 (414 rushing/352 passing; Average: 191.5
Defense rank in 11-6A: Second
Did you know: QB Kamaury Thompson has 839 total yards and 11 touchdowns
MESQUITE HORN
2018 finish: 5-8, 6A, DII regional finals
2019 record: 1-3
Non-district schedule: John Tyler (W, 39-17); Highland Park (L, 52-25); Cedar Hill (L, 49-21); Arlington (L, 48-25)
Opponents combined record: 8-8
Points for/against: 120/166
Total yards: 1,340 (707 rushing/633 passing; Average: 335)
Offense rank in 11-6A: Fifth
Total yards allowed: 1,786 (936 rushing/850 passing; Average: 446.5)
Defense rank in 11-6A: Sixth
Did you know: DBs Keidrin Walker and Evan Williams are tied for the lead with three interceptions
TYLER LEE
2018 finish: 2-8
2019 record: 3-1
Non-district schedule: Marshall (W, 27-20); John Tyler (W, 34-7); Nacogdoches (W, 35-28); Mesquite Poteet (L, 19-14)
Opponents combined record: 1-13
Points for/against: 110/74
Total yards: 1,233 (973 rushing/260 passing; Average: 308.3
Offense rank in 11-6A: Seventh
Total yards allowed: 1,079 (456 rushing/623 passing; Average: 269.8)
Defense rank in 11-6A: Fourth
Did you know: Sophomore RB Jamarion Miller leads 11-6A with 509 rushing yards
ROCKWALL-HEATH
2018 finish: 3-7
2019 record: 3-1
Non-district schedule: Timber Creek (W, 38-10); Wylie (W, 44-41, 2OT); Richland (W, 47-18); McKinney North (L, 56-34)
Opponents combined record: 5-10
Points for/against: 163/125
Total yards: 2,039 (635 rushing, 1,404 passing; Average: 509.8)
Offense rank in 11-6A: Second
Total yards allowed: 1,594 (466 rushing/1,128 passing; Average: 398.5)
Defense rank in 11-6A: Fifth
Did you know: Sophomore QB Josh Hoover has a district-best 68 percent completion mark