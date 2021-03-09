Everyone that uses artificial baits has a favorite memory on that “certain” bait.
Tiny Torpedoes, a Pop-R or perhaps another surface lure was involved. Others remember the SOB or the H&H spinners for putting that first “big” largemouth.
Then the crankbait, deep diving or otherwise comes to mind for some bass anglers. Of course no bait discussion would be complete without mentioning soft plastics. The point is we all have a favorite memory of a certain bait that seemed to always work when nothing else would.
For me, the surface lure love affair has and always will be special. Recently I have tried to find some of these oldies and the results are odd to say the least.
Last month I found some baits that were still in the original package and available online. The original packaging had dates from 1991. This was probably around the time I was using them so I placed my order online. I got the order confirmation and noticed the seller’s name seemed unlikely.
Folks, this guy sent me 5 surface lures from Russia! I have more questions than answers, but the baits arrived in “new in the box” condition and ready to use. These were American baits by an Arkansas company that was as far as I can tell out of business.
I paid around $10 each and about the same for shipping. Anyone that is familiar with bass baits these days, $10 is not outrageous for a high quality surface lure. In fact I have dozens of Japanese surface lures that cost more even 20 years ago. I cannot wait to try these new, old baits and see how they produce.
The internet is loaded with much older, collectible bass baits but I’m not interested in collecting. In fact there are stores in East Texas that actually handle hard to find or out of production baits.
A little windshield time can put you in a small garage with some really old gear. In Shreveport the legendary Bacon’s is widely known for items such as this. I had a friend that went to Bacon’s every couple of years to get Smithwick Rogues. The landslide favorite color of the 90’s was (Gold, Black Back with Orange Belly) This friend had those but he preferred the Gold, Black back, with a white belly.
After fishing on Lake O’ the Pines with him, I too went to Bacon’s and filled out my Rogue box.
We are in the early innings of big bass season, so get out this weekend and try some of your old favorites.