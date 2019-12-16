A total of 58 area athletes or trainers were recently honored as Academic All-State performers in cross country, volleyball and football.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including course from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12.
The THSCA considers each students GPA, class rank, SAT and/or ACT score, and then students receive points based on each criteria. The total number of points they receive determines which team they are placed on (Elite, first team, second team, honorable mention). To earn a spot on the Elite team, a player must have near perfect scores in all categories.
VOLLEYBALL
Dayton McElyea, Kilgore (Elite), Lauren Couch, Kilgore (Elite), Skylar Day, Kilgore (honorable mention); Destiny Lebrun, Waskom (honorable mention), Magan Woodard, White Oak (first team), Sam McGrew, White Oak (honorable mention), Natalie Reed, White Oak (honorable mention).
CROSS COUNTRY
Ciara Hooper, Kilgore (honorable mention), Meliza Vega, Kilgore (second team), Garrett Wright, Union Grove (second team).
FOOTBALL
Andrew Beltran, Longview (second team), Haynes King, Longview (second team), Michael Mavhunga, Longview (second team), Sawyer Goram-Welch, Longview (second team), Owen Kuenemann, Longview (honorable mention), Parker Cox, Longview (honorable mention), Raul Torrez, Longview (honorable mention), Syrie moore, Longview (honorable mention), Caden Minter, Big Sandy (second team), Carter Oswalt, Big Sandy (honorable mention), Dakarai Menefee, Big Sandy (honorable mention), Joshua Shipman, Big Sandy (honorable mention); Evan Peel, Daingerfield (honorable mention); Nakeisha Robinson, Daingerfield (trainer, honorable mention); Dale Dawes, Hallsville (honorable mention), Dacey Dawson, Harmony (trainer, honorable mention), Hunter McNeel, Harmony (second team), Isaac Edwards, Harmony (first team), Macey Russell, Harmony (trainer, honorable mention), Shane Sewell, Harmony (honorable mention), Adrian Pryor, Henderson (second team), Collin Everitt, Henderson (honorable mention), Dylan Langston, Henderson (honorable mention), Saul Quintanilla, Henderson (second team), Caleb Wallace, Jefferson (first team), Joshua Chiado, Jefferson (honorable mention), Kylan Thomas, Jefferson (honorable mention), Matthew Perez, Jefferson (honorable mention), Carter Clark, Kilgore (honorable mention), Jayce McFarland, Kilgore (second team), Karson Offerding, Kilgore (second team), Sam Witt, Kilgore (honorable mention), Scott Silvey, Kilgore (second team), Zack Williams, Kilgore (honorable mention), Kaleb Thompson, Mount Pleasant (second team), Aaron Nigreville, Ore City (honorable mention), Allen Nigreville, Ore City (first team), Jon Tatum, Ore City (honorable mention), Jose Lopez, Ore City (first team), Ty Freeman, Ore City (honorable mention), Jared Tovar, Tenaha (first team), Jatorian Calloway, Tenaha (honorable mention), Alex Garcia, Waskom (second team), Camon Phillips, Waskom (honorable mention), Josh Reeves, Waskom (honorable mention), Carson Roling, White Oak (honorable mention), Cory Thornton, White Oak (honorable mention), Tanner McKinney, White Oak (second team).