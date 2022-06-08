Hawkins junior Braden Adams, a .525 hitter who also performed well on the mound for the Hawks, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 19-2A All-District Baseball team for the 2022 season.
Adams hit three home runs to go along with 11 doubles, three triples, 41 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 1.26 earned run average, 46 strikeouts and 21 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Other superlatives went to Beckville's Aiden Brantley (Offensive MVP), Union Grove's Carter Smith (Defensive MVP), Big Sandy's Tyson Tapley (Newcomer of the Year), Beckville's Lance White (Pitcher of the Year) and Beckville's Alex Davis (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRS TEAM
Pitcher: Tyler Bryan, Beckville; Hunter Cannon, Union Grove; Julian Frazier, Hawkins; Catcher: Daxton Etheredge, Beckville; Infield: Ryan Harris, Beckville; Colby Davidson, Beckville; Tyler Barkley, Union Grove; Bryce Burns, Hawkins; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins; Jake Johnson, Big Sandy; Levi Wooten, Carlisle; Brady Davis, Beckville; Dristun Pruitt, Hawkins; Demarion Brown, Leverett's Chapel; Matthew Massingill, Union Hill; Outfield: Matt Barr, Beckville; Cooper Vestal, Union Grove; Karter Jones, Beckville Micah Staruska, Hawkins; Colten Cowan, Union Grove; Raymond Espinosa, Leverett's Chapel; Designated hitter: Logan Olive, Big Sandy; Trayson Wright, Overton; Utility: Kayden Smith, Big Sandy; Jonathan Nix, Carlisle.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Jacob Griffin, Union Grove; Canyon Minter, Big Sandy; Carson Ford, Leverett's Chapel; Catcher: Whitson Cox, Big Sandy; Clayton Howard, Carlisle; Infield: De'quincy Brown, Leverett's Chapel; Eduardo Espinosa, Leverett's Chapel; Logan Dunn, Union Hill; Mason Rowe, Overton; Trent Sartain, Carlisle; Hayden Lutta, New Summerfield; Judson George, Union Grove; Cole Barkley, Union Grove; Aiden Colley, Hawkins; Gabriel Bachert, Big Sandy; Outfield: Cason Dodson, Beckville; Joey Zaiman, Overton; Bryson Bobbitt, Overton; Clayton Hart, Carlisle; Trevor Moore, Union Grove; Rylan Roberts, Union Grove; Dawsun Pruitt, Hawkins; Drew Dacus, Hawkins; Bradon Brown, Big Sandy; Designated hitter: Kaden Day, Union Grove; Wyatt Ford, Leverett's Chapel; Utility: Dylan Harris, Leverett's Chapel; Bryce Still, Overton; Rylan Fickey, New Summerfield.