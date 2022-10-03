ARLINGTON – Sophomore defensive back Donovan Adkins has been named the WAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Battle of the Piney Woods, per a release from WAC officials on Monday.
A Kilgore native, Adkins provided a huge spark for Sam Houston on Saturday vs Stephen F. Austin when he broke through the line and blocked a Max Quick punt with less than two minutes to play in the first half.
The block came with the Bearkats trailing 13-0, and after Adkins recovered the ball at the SFA 7-yard line, the Kats surged back into the game when they were able to score one play later on a touchdown pass from Keegan Shoemaker to Noah Smith.
It was the second blocked kick of the year for the Kats, but the first punt block since the Spring 2021 season when they blocked a punt vs James Madison in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Adkins and the Bearkats have a bye week this week, but start a tough stretch of three consecutive road games on October 15 when they travel to Richmond, Ky., to take on Eastern Kentucky.