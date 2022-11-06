BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION - Devon Achane's three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.
Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown run, putting the Aggies on the board for a 7-3 lead.
The speedster found the end zone a second time after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King to give the Aggies their second lead late in the opening stanza, 14-10.
Following an exchange of field goals, including a successful 24-yard attempt by Randy Bond, Achane found the end zone for a third time, punching it in from 2 yards, giving A&M a 24-20 lead with a minute left in the first half.
The Aggies threatened numerous times in the second half before turnovers and 21 unanswered points by Florida ultimately stalled a Texas A&M comeback.
Jacoby Mathews led the Aggie defense with a career-high 15 tackles and two pass breakups, while Jarred Kerr added a career-high 10 tackles.
Texas A&M’s offense surpassed the 400-yard mark for the second consecutive game and the third time in 2022.
The Aggie offense boasted a 100-yard rusher (Devon Achane - 122) and a 100-yard receiver (Evan Stewart - 120) for the second straight Saturday and the third time in the last five games (Ole Miss - Achane [138], Moose Muhammad III [112] & Mississippi State - Achane [111], Muhammad [119]).
Texas A&M was 4-of-4 in red zone scoring with three touchdowns and a field goal.
King finished day completing 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards with one TD and no interceptions.
Texas A&M travels to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.