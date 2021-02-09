Tommy Aldridge, who started the girl's basketball program at Longview High School and led the Lady Lobos to a state championship, 25 district titles, 19 30-win seasons and more than 900 total victories, was named one of the top 100 coaches in Texas on Tuesday.
Aldridge, who spent 32 season at Longview and three at his high school alma mater - Union Grove - was among the first group of 20 coaches revealed by the University Interscholastic League as a celebration of 100 years of UIL Texas high school basketball.
The list - 100 Years, 100 Coaches - will add 80 more names over the next four Tuesdays.
"This honor is also for all of the great Lady Lobos who represented our program and all of my dedicated coaches who helped make our program one of the best in Texas," Aldridge said by email. "Lynn Bradford and Essie Faggett were outstanding assistant coaches who sacrificed every day to make our players the best they could be."
Aldridge compiled a 908-180 record in 32 seasons at Longview. He was 59-33 in three seasons at Union Grove - running his total record to 967-213.
His first game as the Lady Lobos' coach was a 76-33 loss to Center on Nov. 21, 1978. His first win came three days later, a 60-34 win over Gladewater.
His final game at Longview was a 48-37 loss to Waxahachie in a Class 4A Region II quarterfinal game on Feb. 24 in Athens, that loss coming after the Lady Lobos had earned a 52-46 win over Cleburne - his final victory as the Lady Lobos' head coach - in an area playoff game on Feb. 19 in Fairfield.
His final Lady Lobo team finished with a 30-5 record, earning the program's 25th district title.
Aldridge led the Lady Lobos to a 39-0 record and a Class 5A state championship during the 1983-84 season, earning a mythical national runner-up finish.
His 1982-83 and 1996-97 squads advanced to the state semifinals, and 14 other teams reached the regional semifinals. Just two Lady Lobos teams under Aldridge failed to make the playoffs - his inaugural team in 1978-79 and the 2004-05 teams - and Longview compiled winning seasons in all 32 years under his watch.
More than 65 of his players at Longview earned college scholarships.