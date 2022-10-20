Dennis Alexander, who won more than 300 games during a 45-year high school coaching career, will be inducted into the Texas high School Football Hall of Fame in Waco in May.
Alexander, a Kilgore High School graduate who coached at Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Henderson, Harleton and Troup, was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in July.
He compiled a 340-140-11 record during a career that spanned 45 seasons.
Alexander coached at Hughes Springs from 1972-1975 to begin his career, and then moved on to Daingerfield where he spent 13 seasons, won two state titles (1983 and 1985) and headed up one of the most dominant teams in high school football history.
The 1983 Tigers finished 16-0 and outscored opponents 631-8, including 14 shouts and 13 straight clean slates to end the season.
Alexander left Daingerfield after the 1988 season and coached at Henderson from 1989-2001. He coached at Harleton from 2002-2001, and then closed out his career with four seasons at Troup.
Alexander was an all-district football, basketball and baseball player at Kilgore High School and later became a football and baseball letterman at Rice University.
He is one of 11 coaches in Texas high school football history to win 300 or more games.