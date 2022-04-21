All East Texas Basketball: Boys
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
