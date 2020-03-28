Mesquite Horn vs Longview
Malik Henry makes a move to the basket for Longview, on Friday January 3, 2020, during their game with Mesquite Horn in Lobo Coliseum. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MALIK HENRY

School: Longview

By the numbers: Henry, who has signed with George Mason, earned District 11-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row, as well as being selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-State Team and Class 6A Region II All-Region Team ... He averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game this season and scored more than 1,000 career points to go along with more than 800 career rebounds and 130 career dunks ... In 34 games as a senior, he scored in double figures 29 times with a season-high of 27 points against Tyler Lee and season highs of 16 rebounds against Tyler Lee and John Tyler ... He also had 14 rebounds three times, and recorded 15 total double-doubles ... His season-high for blocked shots was seven against Marshall.

Jalen Hale makes a move to the basket for Longview, on Friday January 3, 2020, during their game with Mesquite Horn in Lobo Coliseum. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

JALEN HALE

School: Longview

By the numbers: Hale, a freshman, played in all 34 games for the Lobos this season and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals ... He was a unanimous selection as the District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year ... Hale scored in double figures 13 times, with a high of 22 coming in a district game against Mesquite ... His season-high for rebounds was 11 against Birdville, and he recorded 10 rebounds in two other games ... Hale recorded two double-doubles for the season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BO POWERS

School: Trinity School of Texas

Bo Powers

By the numbers: Powers led the Titans to the TAPPS Class A state championship, defeating Beren Academy of Houston, 50-33, in the championship game ... The Titans finished the season 21-4, defeating Class 3A public schools New Diana, DeKalb and Harmony along with Class 2A Overton and Class A Fruitvale and New Summerfield along way ... Losses came to Class 3A Mineola and West Rusk, Class 2A Union Grove and private school Marshall Christian Academy ... After falling in overtime to MCA (74-72) on Jan. 21, the Titans closed the year with nine straight wins, including playoff victories over Stonegate Christian of Irving, Holy Cross Academy of Amarillo, Regents Academy of Nacogdoches and Canterbury Episcopal of DeSoto before the title win over Beren Academy ... Powers coached at TST from 1998 until 2003, and returned in 2014 ... The Titans have made the playoffs the last four years and have won district titles during three straight unbeaten league seasons ... His assistant coaches are Shamir Davis and Donovan Centers.

FIRST TEAM

CAED LIEBENGOOD

Caed Liebengood

School: Trinity School of Texas

By the numbers: Averaged 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals ... Scored in double figures in every game the Titans played against public schools, including 34 against Mineola, 28 points and 10 rebounds against New Diana, 40 points against DeKalb and 21 points and 17 rebounds against Harmony.

JAYDEN BOYD

Jayden Boyd

School: Tatum

By the numbers: Averaged 18 points and 9.9 rebounds.

PHILLIP WASHINGTON

Phillip Washington

School: Longview

By the numbers: Averaged 14.8 points, seven assists and three steals ... Scored more than 1,000 points and had over 500 assists in his career.

SAVION WILLIAMS

Savion Williams

School: Marshall

By the numbers: Averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks per game while shooting 64 percent from the field.

CHRISHON HICKS

Chrishon Hicks

School: Jefferson

By the numbers: Averaged 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.5 blocks ...District MVP earned TABC All-State and All-Region honors.

SECOND TEAM

JOSHUA SHIPMAN

School: Big Sandy

By the numbers: Averaged 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals

TALON WININGS

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: Averaged 17.6 points, 2.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and three steals ... Scored 30 or more points three times

JEREMIAH HOSKINS

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists

DE’AUNDREY BOWMAN

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Averaged 11.5 points and 2.8 steals

CHRIS LEONARD

School: Marshall

By the numbers: Averaged 16 points, two steals and two assists

 

THIRD TEAM

KENNY BRADSHAW

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals

CARSON DANIELS

School: Union Grove

By the numbers: Averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.2 steals

RYAN SHASTID

School: Ore City

By the numbers: Averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists

DECARTIYAY ALLISON

School: Tatum

By the numbers: Averaged 10 points, 6.6 steals, 7.6 rebounds

SAVOY GOODWYN

School: Sabine

By the numbers: Averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, one steal ... Signed with Jacksonville College

HONORABLE MENTION

Gladewater: D.J. Allen, Eli Kates

Harmony: Logan Baker

Union Grove: Kole Burns

Tatum: Ty Bridges, Haden Crowley, Kendric Malone

Big Sandy: Dakarai Menefee, Caden Minter, Carter Oswalt

Hallsville: Ryan Pondant, Benjamin Samples

Trinity School of Texas: Marlin Reeves, Patrick Pither, Jy Baxter, Jaden Ayala

Spring Hill: Casey Mudoh

West Rusk: Myles Foster, Jimmie Harper

Carlisle: Jonathan Fraser

Pine Tree: Daryus Gray, Jasiah Wright

St. Mary’s: Dominic Tucker

Carthage: Montrell Hatten, Nick Stewart

Jefferson: Kylan Thomas

Kilgore: C.J. Ingram