PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MALIK HENRY
School: Longview
By the numbers: Henry, who has signed with George Mason, earned District 11-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row, as well as being selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-State Team and Class 6A Region II All-Region Team ... He averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game this season and scored more than 1,000 career points to go along with more than 800 career rebounds and 130 career dunks ... In 34 games as a senior, he scored in double figures 29 times with a season-high of 27 points against Tyler Lee and season highs of 16 rebounds against Tyler Lee and John Tyler ... He also had 14 rebounds three times, and recorded 15 total double-doubles ... His season-high for blocked shots was seven against Marshall.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
JALEN HALE
School: Longview
By the numbers: Hale, a freshman, played in all 34 games for the Lobos this season and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals ... He was a unanimous selection as the District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year ... Hale scored in double figures 13 times, with a high of 22 coming in a district game against Mesquite ... His season-high for rebounds was 11 against Birdville, and he recorded 10 rebounds in two other games ... Hale recorded two double-doubles for the season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BO POWERS
School: Trinity School of Texas
By the numbers: Powers led the Titans to the TAPPS Class A state championship, defeating Beren Academy of Houston, 50-33, in the championship game ... The Titans finished the season 21-4, defeating Class 3A public schools New Diana, DeKalb and Harmony along with Class 2A Overton and Class A Fruitvale and New Summerfield along way ... Losses came to Class 3A Mineola and West Rusk, Class 2A Union Grove and private school Marshall Christian Academy ... After falling in overtime to MCA (74-72) on Jan. 21, the Titans closed the year with nine straight wins, including playoff victories over Stonegate Christian of Irving, Holy Cross Academy of Amarillo, Regents Academy of Nacogdoches and Canterbury Episcopal of DeSoto before the title win over Beren Academy ... Powers coached at TST from 1998 until 2003, and returned in 2014 ... The Titans have made the playoffs the last four years and have won district titles during three straight unbeaten league seasons ... His assistant coaches are Shamir Davis and Donovan Centers.
FIRST TEAM
CAED LIEBENGOOD
School: Trinity School of Texas
By the numbers: Averaged 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals ... Scored in double figures in every game the Titans played against public schools, including 34 against Mineola, 28 points and 10 rebounds against New Diana, 40 points against DeKalb and 21 points and 17 rebounds against Harmony.
JAYDEN BOYD
School: Tatum
By the numbers: Averaged 18 points and 9.9 rebounds.
PHILLIP WASHINGTON
School: Longview
By the numbers: Averaged 14.8 points, seven assists and three steals ... Scored more than 1,000 points and had over 500 assists in his career.
SAVION WILLIAMS
School: Marshall
By the numbers: Averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks per game while shooting 64 percent from the field.
CHRISHON HICKS
School: Jefferson
By the numbers: Averaged 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.5 blocks ...District MVP earned TABC All-State and All-Region honors.
SECOND TEAM
JOSHUA SHIPMAN
School: Big Sandy
By the numbers: Averaged 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals
TALON WININGS
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: Averaged 17.6 points, 2.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and three steals ... Scored 30 or more points three times
JEREMIAH HOSKINS
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists
DE’AUNDREY BOWMAN
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Averaged 11.5 points and 2.8 steals
CHRIS LEONARD
School: Marshall
By the numbers: Averaged 16 points, two steals and two assists
THIRD TEAM
KENNY BRADSHAW
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals
CARSON DANIELS
School: Union Grove
By the numbers: Averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.2 steals
RYAN SHASTID
School: Ore City
By the numbers: Averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists
DECARTIYAY ALLISON
School: Tatum
By the numbers: Averaged 10 points, 6.6 steals, 7.6 rebounds
SAVOY GOODWYN
School: Sabine
By the numbers: Averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, one steal ... Signed with Jacksonville College
HONORABLE MENTION
Gladewater: D.J. Allen, Eli Kates
Harmony: Logan Baker
Union Grove: Kole Burns
Tatum: Ty Bridges, Haden Crowley, Kendric Malone
Big Sandy: Dakarai Menefee, Caden Minter, Carter Oswalt
Hallsville: Ryan Pondant, Benjamin Samples
Trinity School of Texas: Marlin Reeves, Patrick Pither, Jy Baxter, Jaden Ayala
Spring Hill: Casey Mudoh
West Rusk: Myles Foster, Jimmie Harper
Carlisle: Jonathan Fraser
Pine Tree: Daryus Gray, Jasiah Wright
St. Mary’s: Dominic Tucker
Carthage: Montrell Hatten, Nick Stewart
Jefferson: Kylan Thomas
Kilgore: C.J. Ingram