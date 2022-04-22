All-East Texas Boys Basketball: Two-time MVP leads 2021-2022 team

The 2021-22 All East Texas Boys Basketball Team features a two-time MVP and a mix of players from Class 2A through 5A.
Selections were made by the sports staff of the Longview News-Journal based on their observations throughout the season and nominations from coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JAYDEN BOYD
School: Tatum
By the numbers: Averaged 21 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and had 21 double-doubles for the season. Averaged 5.4 blocks during the playoffs. TABC All-State and selected to play in the TABC All-Star Game
COACH OF THE YEAR
JON WALDROP
School: Waskom
By the numbers: Waldrop led a team that finished 4-10 last season to a 21-9 record this year. The Wildcats defeated Gladewater (45-40) and Quitman (51-44) in the playoffs before falling to Jefferson (57-47) in the regional quarterfinals. The Wildcats didn't start playing basketball until Dec. 13 due to the football team's deep playoff run. Waskom won nine total games in three season prior to Waldrop's arrival and has won 42 games during his three seasons on the bench. Waldrop is a finalist for the TABC's Don Coleman Outstanding Coach of the Year award for Class 3A.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
DREW WARD
School: Longview
By the numbers: 9-6 points, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals per game. District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
JALEN HALE
School: Longview
By the numbers: 13 points, 2.6 steals, 6 rebounds per game. Hale was the district's Newcomer of the Year two years ago and has been a unanimous first team all-district pick the past two seasons
DARYUS GRAY
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists
RYAN HARRIS
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists per game. District Co-MVP. TABC All-State and All-Region pick
TAYLOR SHEFFIELD
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 12.1 points, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.8 deflections per game
KENDRIC MALONE
School: Tatum
By the numbers: Averaged 15 points per game and shot 37% from 3-point range. TABC All-Region pick
SECOND TEAM
TAYLER RIEHMANN
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 16 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game
BRIAN WILLIAMS
School: White Oak
By the numbers: 12.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 41% from 3-point range. Two-time district MVP. TABC All-Region pick
BREYDAN POBUDA
School: Sabine
By the numbers: 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.6 blocks, 92 deflections. Took 5 charges. District defensive MVP. TABC All-Region pick
D.J. ROCKWELL
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 18.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6 rebounds. Co-MVP of the district. TABC All-Region pick
KOLLIN LEWIS
School: Gladewater
By the numbers: 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5 stelas, 1 block per game. District Offensive MVP
THIRD TEAM
J'KOBY WILLIAMS
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 15 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds per game. TABC All-Region pick
AIDAN ANTHONY
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 15 points per game. TABC All-Region
BEN JACYNO
School: White Oak
By the numbers: 13 points, 5.6 rebounds per game
ZAY THOMAS
School: Waskom
By the numbers: 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.2 assists
ANTHON MCDERMOTT
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.0 deflections, 1.9 assists. Co-District MVP
HONORABLE MENTION
Pine Tree: Dealyn Evans
Waskom: Diego Smith
Harmony: Boston Seahorn
White Oak: Gunner Solis
Sabine: Colt Sparks
Hawkins: Boston Conner; Bryce Burns; Dristun Pruitt; Jeramy Torres
Marshall: Che Che Roberson; Campbell White
Hallsville: Luke Cheatham; David Ruff
Pittsburg: Rickey Duffey; Dalton Field; A'Myrion Gholston; Jacob Graham
West Rusk: Jimmie Harper
Ore City: Jeremy Kyle; Ryan Webb
Avinger: Luke Elder; Jordan Samples; Cade Walker
Tatum: Ty Bridges; Kendall Williams
Christian Heritage Classical School: Ethan Moczygemba; Titus Rutherford; Abe Rutherford
St. Mary's: Dominic Tucker; Taylor Darnell