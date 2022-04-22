 Skip to main content
All-East Texas Boys Basketball: Two-time MVP leads 2021-2022 team

  • Comments
All-East Texas Boys Basketball

Tatum's Jayden Boyd, center, was named Player of the Year in this year's All-East Texas Boys Basketball Team. Waskom's Jon Waldrop was named Coach of the Year, and Drew Ward received Newcomer of the Year honors. 

The 2021-22 All East Texas Boys Basketball Team features a two-time MVP and a mix of players from Class 2A through 5A.

Selections were made by the sports staff of the Longview News-Journal based on their observations throughout the season and nominations from coaches.

Jayden Boyd

Jayden Boyd

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAYDEN BOYD

School: Tatum

By the numbers: Averaged 21 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and had 21 double-doubles for the season. Averaged 5.4 blocks during the playoffs. TABC All-State and selected to play in the TABC All-Star Game

Jon Waldrop

Waskom's Jon Waldrop

COACH OF THE YEAR

JON WALDROP

School: Waskom

By the numbers: Waldrop led a team that finished 4-10 last season to a 21-9 record this year. The Wildcats defeated Gladewater (45-40) and Quitman (51-44) in the playoffs before falling to Jefferson (57-47) in the regional quarterfinals. The Wildcats didn't start playing basketball until Dec. 13 due to the football team's deep playoff run. Waskom won nine total games in three season prior to Waldrop's arrival and has won 42 games during his three seasons on the bench. Waldrop is a finalist for the TABC's Don Coleman Outstanding Coach of the Year award for Class 3A.

Drew Ward

Longview’s Drew Ward 

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

DREW WARD

School: Longview

By the numbers: 9-6 points, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals per game. District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

JALEN HALE

School: Longview

By the numbers: 13 points, 2.6 steals, 6 rebounds per game. Hale was the district's Newcomer of the Year two years ago and has been a unanimous first team all-district pick the past two seasons

DARYUS GRAY

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists

RYAN HARRIS

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists per game. District Co-MVP. TABC All-State and All-Region pick

TAYLOR SHEFFIELD

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 12.1 points, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.8 deflections per game

KENDRIC MALONE

School: Tatum

By the numbers: Averaged 15 points per game and shot 37% from 3-point range. TABC All-Region pick

SECOND TEAM

TAYLER RIEHMANN

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 16 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game

BRIAN WILLIAMS

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 12.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 41% from 3-point range. Two-time district MVP. TABC All-Region pick

BREYDAN POBUDA

School: Sabine

By the numbers: 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.6 blocks, 92 deflections. Took 5 charges. District defensive MVP. TABC All-Region pick

D.J. ROCKWELL

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 18.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6 rebounds. Co-MVP of the district. TABC All-Region pick

KOLLIN LEWIS

School: Gladewater

By the numbers: 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5 stelas, 1 block per game. District Offensive MVP

THIRD TEAM

J'KOBY WILLIAMS

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 15 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds per game. TABC All-Region pick

AIDAN ANTHONY

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 15 points per game. TABC All-Region

BEN JACYNO

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 13 points, 5.6 rebounds per game

ZAY THOMAS

School: Waskom

By the numbers: 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.2 assists

ANTHON MCDERMOTT

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.0 deflections, 1.9 assists. Co-District MVP

HONORABLE MENTION

Pine Tree: Dealyn Evans

Waskom: Diego Smith

Harmony: Boston Seahorn

White Oak: Gunner Solis

Sabine: Colt Sparks

Hawkins: Boston Conner; Bryce Burns; Dristun Pruitt; Jeramy Torres

Marshall: Che Che Roberson; Campbell White

Hallsville: Luke Cheatham; David Ruff

Pittsburg: Rickey Duffey; Dalton Field; A'Myrion Gholston; Jacob Graham

West Rusk: Jimmie Harper

Ore City: Jeremy Kyle; Ryan Webb

Avinger: Luke Elder; Jordan Samples; Cade Walker

Tatum: Ty Bridges; Kendall Williams

Christian Heritage Classical School: Ethan Moczygemba; Titus Rutherford; Abe Rutherford

St. Mary's: Dominic Tucker; Taylor Darnell

