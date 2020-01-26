OFFENSIVE MVP
LANDON MCKINNEY
School: Sabine
By the numbers: McKinney was the unquestioned leader on the offensive side for a Sabine team that set a school record with 10 wins and won the program's first playoff game. After being injured as a sophomore, he came back strong a year ago as a senior with 1,623 passing yards, 907 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. He was just getting started. McKinney opened his senior season by passing for 131 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 62 yards and a TD against Carlisle. He had 205 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and five total touchdowns the next week and finished the season with 1,873 passing yards and 15 touchdowns and 1,300 rushing yards and 22 more scores. In his final game as a Cardinal, a playoff loss to Pottsboro, McKinney passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a pair of scores to give him 6,488 pass/run yards and 72 total touchdowns in his career.
DEFENSIVE MVP
TYSHAWN TAYLOR
School: Longview
By the numbers: Taylor flashed major potential as a junior in helping lead the Lobos to a perfect 16-0 season and a Class 6A Division II state title in 2018, recording 121 tackles, three sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He put up similar numbers as a senior, finishing with 119 tackles, seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defended as the Lobos went 10-0 in the regular season and finished with an 11-1 record overall. Taylor had six double-digit tackle games along the way, including 14 in the season-opener against Lufkin, 17 against Rockwall-Heath and 18 in his final game as a Lobo in a second-round playoff loss to Dallas Jesuit.
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER
KAI HORTON
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Horton announced his arrival by completing 14 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win over Jacksonville, and he went on to complete 253 of 415 passes for 3,746 yards with 49 touchdowns and just six interceptions. From the second district game through the second round of the playoffs - a total of eight games - he threw 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions in 146 attepts. In the final 10 games of the season, he tossed 32 touchdown passes and was picked off twice, and in the playoffs he went 89 of 148 for 1,407 yards with 19 touchdowns and two picks. Horton passed for 200 or more yards in 12 of 16 games, threw two or more touchdown passes in 12 of 16 games and had four or more TD passes eight times. In the state title game against Waco La Vega, Horton finished 15 of 20 for 236 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER
TABER CHILDS
School: Harleton
By the numbers: Childs was a true newcomer. The Harleton standout didn't play football until this season, and didn't become a starter until the third game of the season - a 48-14 loss to Sabine. The following week, he recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack against Union Grove and then reeled off games of 12, 11, 12, 13, 10, 10, 15, 10, 11 and 9 tackles to end the season. he had 15 tackles and seven tackles for loss against Joaquin, and finished the year with 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries and 20 quarterback pressures
COACH OF THE YEAR
SCOTT SURRATT
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Surratt led the Bulldogs to a perfect 16-0 record and the school's seventh state championship during his 13 seasons as head coach. The Bulldogs defeated Athens (49-14), Lumberton (55-17), Crandall (52-21), Midlothian Heritage (24-7) and Lampasas (49-42) to earn a trip to the Class 4A Division I title game and knocked off Waco La Vega, 42-28, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to join the 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017 Carthage teams as state champions. Surratt now has a record of 165-28 at Carthage
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
HAYNES KING
- School: Longview
- Position: Quarterback
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: King, a Texas A&M enrollee, finished 123-of-213 passing for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 55 carries for 506 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Lobos.
MASON COURTNEY
- School: Carthage
- Position: Running back
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: Courtney finished with 1,679 rushing yards on 231 carries with 18 touchdowns for the Class 4A, Division I state champion Bulldogs. The junior added 39 catches for 471 yards and five touchdowns.
HUNTER WALLACE
- School: Harleton
- Position: Running back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Wallace helped guide the Wildcats to a 10-win season and third-round playoff appearance with 2,103 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
CHRISTAVIAN SMITH
- School: Elysian Fields
- Position: Running back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Smith did a little bit of everything for the YellowJackets, finishing the season with 1,502 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns with 56 catches for 1,006 yards and five scores.
BRANDON MCNEELY
- School: Carthage
- Position: Fullback
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: McNeely, a 6-0, 200-pound fullback graded out at 93 percent as a blocker for the 16-0, state champion Bulldogs.
JAILYN ROBERTSON
- School: Gladewater
- Position: Tight End/H-Back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Robertson graded out at 93 percent as a blocker with 74 pancakes and had 12 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
KELVONTAY DIXON
- School: Carthage
- Position: Wide receiver
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Dixon turned in a game-changing season for the Bulldogs. The senior prospect had 1,240 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 74 catches and added 206 rushing yards with two touchdowns.
GABE ADAMS
- School: Pine Tree
- Position: Wide receiver
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Adams finished with 49 catches and 1,032 yards with 10 touchdowns. He added two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score for the Pirates.
JAY ROCKWELL
- School: Spring Hill
- Position: Wide receiver
- Class: Sophomore
- By-the-numbers: Rockwell had a breakout year for the Panthers, who ended a long playoff drought. Rockwall had 56 catches for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdown catches.
PARKER COX
- School: Longview
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: A three-year starter for the Lobos, Cox was a key lineman for the Lobos, who rushed for 3,431 yards and 47 touchdowns.
TEE KELLUM
- School: Carthage
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: Kellum graded out at 94 percent with 48 knockdowns for the state champion Bullodogs.
TY'KIEAST CRAWFORD
- School: Carthage
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Crawford, a 6-6, 336-pound coveted recruit, had 25 knockdowns and graded out at 90 percent for the Bulldogs.
JUSTIN KITCHEN
- School: Elysian Fields
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: The 6-4, 270-pound underclassman had 71 pancake blocks and graded out at 92 percent for the YellowJackets, who rushing for 3,825 yards and passed for 2,303 yards in 2019.
DUKE FITTS
- School: Paul Pewitt
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Fitts was a key blocker for the state finalist Brahmas, who rushed for 6,375 yards on the season.
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
SAWYER GORAM-WELCH
- School: Longview
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Goram-Welch, a Texas enrollee, finished with 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks for the Lobo defense.
VENCENT ROCKWELL
- School: Spring Hill
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Rockwell was a force for the Panthers, who recorded its first playoff win since 2004, on defense. The senior had 75 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 4 passes broken up, an interception and 19 quarterback pressures in 2019.
QUINTON OWENS
- School: Carthage
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: A multi-year starter for the Bulldogs, Owens finished with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, 4 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 4 forced fumbles and an interception. Verbally committed to Sam Houston State University.
KEIUNTRAY HAWKINS
- School: Paul Pewitt
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Hawkins finished with 108 tackles, 13 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries for the state finalist Brahmas.
RAYVON INGRAM
- School: Carthage
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Ingram, a multi-year starter, had 117 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8 pressures, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble for the seven-time champions.
COLTAN MILLS
- School: West Rusk
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Mills set a school record with a 27-tackle game and finished with 132 tackles, 8 TFL, a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery for the Raiders.
ZACH VILLAREAL
- School: Gladewater
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Villareal finished with 182 tackles, 15 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery an interception for the state quarterfinalist Bears.
TANOR MINES
- School: Paul Pewitt
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: Mines totaled 175 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries for the 14-win Brahmas.
MALIK CANNON
- School: Longview
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Cannon had 99 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 6 PBU for a Lobo defense that allowed 122 points in 12 games.
COLE WHITLOCK
- School: Carthage
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Whitlock had 101 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PBU and 2 fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs. 4A, DI championship Defensive MVP.
DONOVAN ADKINS
- School: Kilgore
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: Adkins picked off five passes to go with 57 tackles, 5 PBU, 2 blocked kicks and 2 forced fumbles in 2019.
LA-JATHAN ALLEN
- School: Paul Pewitt
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Allen was a force for the Brahma defense, finishing with defensive touchdowns in back-to-back playoff games with 131 tackles, 7 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.
ANDY PRAZAK
- School: New Diana
- Position: Kicker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Prazak connected on 32 of 34 PATs, 7 of 9 field goals with a long of 43 yards and four kicks of 35-plus yards.
HAYNES KING
- School: Longview
- Position: Punter
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: King averaged 43.2 yards on 17 punts with a long of 64 yards for the Lobos.
SAVION WILLIAMS
- School: Marshall
- Position: Utility
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Williams was the driving force in the Maverick offense and made the move to quarterback in the season. He finished 41 of 81 passing for 962 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception with 1,003 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns. At wide receiver, where his projected in college, he had 12 catches for 121 yards and two scores.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
DJ FREEMAN
- School: Pine Tree
- Position: Quarterback
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 133 of 213, 1,926 yards, 20 TDs, 8 interceptions; 55 carries, 506 yards, 10 TDs
KADEN MEREDITH
- School: Longview
- Position: Running back
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TDs, long of 91; 6 catches, 102 yards
DEE BLACK
- School: Jefferson
- Position: Running back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 185 carries, 1,987 yards, 13 TDs; 7 catches, 153 yards, TD; 88 passing yards, TD; 5 KO returns, 272 yards, 2 TDs
JAKOBIE CRAVER
- School: Daingerfield
- Position: Running back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 205 carries, 1,758 yards, 18 TDs; 21 catches, 279 yards, 3 TDs
MATTHEW BOWER
- School: Union Grove
- Position: Fullback
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 153 carries, 932 yards, 9 TDs; 5 catches, 103 yards, TD
MONTRELL SMITH
- School: Carthage
- Position: Tight End/H-Back
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TDs; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns
JJ SPARKMAN
- School: Pine Tree
- Position: Wide receiver
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 39 catches, 719 yards, 8 TDs; Texas Tech signee
TYRESE GRANT
- School: Daingerfield
- Position: Wide receiver
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 51 catches, 1,031 yards, 11 TDs
AARON NIGREVILLE
- School: Ore City
- Position: Wide receiver
- Class: Sophomore
- By-the-numbers: 47 catches, 881 yards, 12 TDs
CHRISTIAN WEBB
- School: Pine Tree
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: Top OL for 2,000-yard passer and two 1,000-yard rushers. Graded out at 90 percent with 24 pancakes
CALVIN WOODSIDE
- School: Kilgore
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 6-4, 290-pound key blocker for team that rushed for 1,900 yards and passed for 1,000 yards
BLAKE OLIVARES
- School: Gilmer
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 5-11, 300-pound senior that graded out at 80 percent with 35 knockdowns
JUSTIN ROGERS
- School: Jefferson
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 6-3, 300-pound senior that graded out at 96 percent with no sacks allowed
TRACE TIDWELL
- School: Henderson
- Position: Offensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Graded out at 94 percent with 98 pancakes
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
DREW BELTRAN
- School: Longview
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 27 TFL, FF, FR
TYLER CHERRY
- School: Jefferson
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 149 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FR, 3 FF, 8 QBP, 5 blocked kicks
BRADY KING
- School: Harleton
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 93 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 16 QBP, 4 FF, 2 FR
LOUIE GARZA
- School: Carlisle
- Position: Defensive line
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 82 tackles, 10 sacks, 27 TFL, 3 FR, 2 FF, defensive TD
TY KIRKLAND
- School: Elysian Fields
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 151 tackles, 13 sacks, 3 FR, 4 FF, defensive TD
WILL LESLIE
- School: New Diana
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 110 tackles, 17 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 INTs, defensive TD, 4 FF, 3 FR, safety
KY'GZE TURNER
- School: Marshall
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 135 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 FF, FR
BRADY ODOM
- School: Henderson
- Position: Linebacker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 110 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, INT, blocked kick, 2 PBU
DAKIRIN BUCHANAN
- School: Longview
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 33 tackles, 14 PBU, 3 TFL
CAYDEN FORTSON
- School: Sabine
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Freshman
- By-the-numbers: 70 tackles, 6 INTs, FR, 3 TFL, 10 PBU, 2 defensive TDs
MARSHAE SPRAGLIN
- School: Gilmer
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 36 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 PBU
NICK LINCOLN
- School: Gladewater
- Position: Defensive back
- Class: Junior
- By-the-numbers: 74 tackles, 7 INTs, 5 PBU, 2 TFL
BRENNAN PHILLIPS
- School: Carthage
- Position: Kicker
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: 69-74 FGs; 5-6 FGs
CARLOS CAMPOS
- School: Beckville
- Position: Punter
- Class: Freshman
- By-the-numbers: Averaged 35.6 yards per punt
ROBERT HODGES
- School: Gladewater
- Position: Utility
- Class: Senior
- By-the-numbers: Played QB, WR, DB, OLB. 71 passing yards; 19 catches, 300 yards, 3 TDs; 123 tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL, FF, 2 FR, 7 PBU, 3 INTs, blocked FG
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Gage White, Spring Hill; Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield; Tristan Holmes, Gladewater; Ty Freeman, Ore City; Gage Goddard, Harmony; Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields; Savion Williams, Marshall; Kylan Thomas, Jefferson; Caleb Medford, Henderson; Carlos Deleon, Carlisle; Ryan Harris, Beckville
Running back: Eligia Carter, Gladewater; Tayvon Kennedy, Hughes Springs; La-Jathan Allen, Paul Pewitt; Isaac Edwards, Harmony; Darrell Bush, Gilmer; Malahi Gordon, Gladewater; Ladavion Johnson, Linden-Kildare; Gavin Smith, West Rusk; Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg
Fullback: Malik Williams, Gilmer
Tight End/H-Back: Kenneth Bell, Jefferson
Wide receiver: DJ Allen, Gladewater; TJ Jones, Spring Hill; Zach Henry, Spring Hill; Kel Williams, Carthage; Talon Winings, West Rusk; Dylan Fluellen, Gilmer; Da'vion Tyson, Linden-Kildare;
Offensive line: Tim Polk, Longview; Dale Dawes, Hallsville; Aaron Collier, Spring Hill; Cade Johnson, Carthage; Connor Davis, Carthage; Karston Williams, Carthage; Bladen Collum, Gilmer; Tykelan Black, Daingerfield; Bryce Ridenour, Daingerfield; Trent Bolt, Gladewater; Rhys Kelley, Paul Pewitt; Caleb Wallace, Jefferson; Conner Ferguson, Union Grove; Brody Chatham, Harmony; Shane Sewell, Harmony; Beau Simmons, Harleton; Ross Young, Beckville
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Kylon Lister, Carthage; Desmund Hicks, Carthage; Jakevian Tuiel, Carthage; Quan Brown, Carthage; Deundre Blanton, Kilgore; Zach Tyeskie, Gladewater; Jacari Mosley, Jefferson; Tristan Green, Sabine; Brent Warren, Sabine; Chad Reeves, Daingerfield; Jadyn Salazar, Harleton; Taber Childs, Harleton; Casey Irons, Gilmer; Vincent Peters, Linden-Kildare
Linebacker: Mason Bobo, Carthage; Jai Brager, Carthage; Brian Brown, Kilgore; Jackson Illingsworth, Elysian Fields; Evan Peel, Daingerfield; Dee Lewis, Daingerfield; Carter Patterson, Sabine; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk; Carson Willeford, New Diana; Hunter Wallace, Harleton; Isaac Edwards, Harmony; Trent Hart, Harmony; Alex Garza, Carlisle; Khalil Brasher, Jefferson; Dimauntrez Haggerty, Jefferson; Jace Ratley, Hughes Springs; Nate Holloway, Linden-Kildare; Nic Kunze, Linden-Kildare; Kale Perot, Gladewater; Austin Moran, Gladewater; Christian Bates, Pittsburg
Defensive back: Miles Halton, Carthage; Deaundrey Bowman, Carthage; Javon King, Carthage; Jayce McFarland, Kilgore; Tyrese Grant, Daingerfield; Grayson Barnett, Union Grove; Davion Smith, Gilmer; Carlos Jackson, Jefferson; Augusta Singleton, Jefferson; Zion Hopes, Jefferson
Kicker: Fernando James, Sabine; Aaron Gallegos, Carlisle; Landon Fuquay, Jefferson
Punter: Louie Garza, Carlisle