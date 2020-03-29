Zee McGrue
Buy Now

Carthage’s Zee McGrue, right, applies defensive pressure to Madisonville’s Daiona Johnson during a Class 4A, Region III bi-district playoff game. McGrue has been named the All-East Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ZEE MCGRUE

School: Carthage

By the numbers: McGrue played in all 29 games for the Lady Dawgs and scored in double figures 27 times ... She had a season-high 26 points against Queen City, a season-high 14 rebounds against Henderson, a season-high 17 steals against Queen City and a season-high 15 assists against Hallsville ... McGrue, who averaged 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 7.6 steals, recorded nine double-doubles and three triple-doubles on the year and earned district MVP, TABC All-Region and TGCA All-State honors

Kilgore vs Spring Hill
Buy Now

Zailey McGee makes a move to the basket for Spring Hill, on Tuesday January 7, 2020, during their game with Kilgore in Panther Gymnasium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

ZAILEY MCGEE

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: McGee averaged 5.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Panthers ... She recorded five double-doubles on the year, with 11 points and 11 rebounds against West Rusk, 13 points and 15 rebounds against Quitman, 11 points and 10 rebounds against Union Grove, 10 points and 10 rebounds against Cumberland Academy and 14 points and 14 rebounds against Henderson

COACH OF THE YEAR

QUIANA CONDE

School: Hawkins

Quiana Conde

Quiana Conde

By the numbers: With a roster that included just two seniors, Conde — in her 19th season at the school — led the Lady Hawks to a 31-2 record and to the program’s first trip to the regional tournament since 2003 ... The Lady Hawks opened the season with 15 straight wins before falling to Harleton (56-47) in district play. Hawkins then reeled off 13 straight wins to close out the regular season and then defeated Rivercrest (73-38), Bland (44-42) and Clarksville (55-48) to earn a trip to the regional tournament ... The Lady Hawks fell to eventual state finalist Muenster, 56-32, in the regional semifinals ... Conde, a 1994 Hawkins graduate, has recorded more than 300 coaching wins and has taken teams to the playoffs 14 times ... Her assistant coach is Terri Boyd

FIRST TEAM

ESSENCE ALLEN

School: Tatum

Essence Allen

Essence Allen

By the numbers: Averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists ... Earned District MVP, TABC All-Region and TGCA All-State honors

HAYLEE JORDAN

School: Gilmer

Haylee Jordan

Haylee Jordan

By the numbers: Averaged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 1.5 blocks and two steals

JACLYN GARRETT

School: Daingerfield

Jaclyn Garrett

Jaclyn Garrett

By the numbers: Averaged 16.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals

MIAH THOMAS

Miah Thomas

Miah Thomas

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Averaged 13.2 points, seven rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 assists

ALYSA HALL

Alysa Hall

Alysa Hall

School: White Oak

By the numbers: Averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals

SECOND TEAM

MESHIA SHEAD

School: Longview

By the numbers: Averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals

JORDAN PARKER

School: Longview HEAT

By the numbers: Averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 asists and 6.3 steals ... Scored 25 points agaisnt Class 4A playoff team Kilgore and 34 against Class 3A West Rusk

LYNLI DACUS

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: Averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists and 2.6 steals

JORDAN MCLIN

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Averaged 24.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, four steals and 1.4 assists

MACEY ALSTON

School: Union Grove

By the numbers: Averaged 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and four steals

THIRD TEAM

MAKHAI LEWIS

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Averaged 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds

TYLER MOBLEY

School: Harleton

By the numbers: Averaged 17 points, four assists, seven rebounds and four steals

MIKINZI CANTRELL

School: Sabine

By the numbers: Averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists, five rebounds and 3.1 steals

MIRANDA MIZE

School: Beckville

By the numbers: Averaged 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals

LOGAN JACO

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: Averaged 11.2 points, five rebounds and 1.4 steals

HONORABLE MENTION

Spring Hill: Ashlee Blake, Peyton Borens

Kilgore: AT Anderson, Jada Abercrombie

Paul Pewitt: Mia Heath, Sissy Jones, Calli Osmon

Harmony: Kaylee Clemens, Dacey Dawson, Jenci Seahorn, Kinzee Settles

Tatum: Trinity Edwards, Kayla Jones, Summer Dancy Vasquez, Kaylei Stroud, JaKhia Thomas, Kerrigan Biggs

Sabine: Mallory Furrh, Blaire Kaufman

Pine Tree: McKenzie Kirk, Kameron Polk, Malaeka Wilson

Union Grove: Shayla Gallagher, Carleigh Judd, Madelynn Lacaze

Marshall: Maycee Griffin

Longview: Miah Colbert, Jordan McLain, Madison Pippins

Hallsville: Mallory Pyle, Laikyn Smith

Daingerfield: Mikayla Roberson

Gilmer: LeLe Morton, Madyson Tate

White Oak: Renee O’Kelley

Hawkins: Tenley Conde, Jordyn Warren, Makena Warren

Harleton: Katelynn Smith, Payton Little, Katie Holiday, Haylea Murray, Ashantie Johnson, Lauren Garrett

Trinity School of Texas: Micah Cobb

Longview HEAT: Jaelyn Cleveland

St. Mary’s: Rebecca Dunn