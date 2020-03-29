PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ZEE MCGRUE
School: Carthage
By the numbers: McGrue played in all 29 games for the Lady Dawgs and scored in double figures 27 times ... She had a season-high 26 points against Queen City, a season-high 14 rebounds against Henderson, a season-high 17 steals against Queen City and a season-high 15 assists against Hallsville ... McGrue, who averaged 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 7.6 steals, recorded nine double-doubles and three triple-doubles on the year and earned district MVP, TABC All-Region and TGCA All-State honors
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
ZAILEY MCGEE
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: McGee averaged 5.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Panthers ... She recorded five double-doubles on the year, with 11 points and 11 rebounds against West Rusk, 13 points and 15 rebounds against Quitman, 11 points and 10 rebounds against Union Grove, 10 points and 10 rebounds against Cumberland Academy and 14 points and 14 rebounds against Henderson
COACH OF THE YEAR
QUIANA CONDE
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: With a roster that included just two seniors, Conde — in her 19th season at the school — led the Lady Hawks to a 31-2 record and to the program’s first trip to the regional tournament since 2003 ... The Lady Hawks opened the season with 15 straight wins before falling to Harleton (56-47) in district play. Hawkins then reeled off 13 straight wins to close out the regular season and then defeated Rivercrest (73-38), Bland (44-42) and Clarksville (55-48) to earn a trip to the regional tournament ... The Lady Hawks fell to eventual state finalist Muenster, 56-32, in the regional semifinals ... Conde, a 1994 Hawkins graduate, has recorded more than 300 coaching wins and has taken teams to the playoffs 14 times ... Her assistant coach is Terri Boyd
FIRST TEAM
ESSENCE ALLEN
School: Tatum
By the numbers: Averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists ... Earned District MVP, TABC All-Region and TGCA All-State honors
HAYLEE JORDAN
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Averaged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 1.5 blocks and two steals
JACLYN GARRETT
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: Averaged 16.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals
MIAH THOMAS
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Averaged 13.2 points, seven rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 assists
ALYSA HALL
School: White Oak
By the numbers: Averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals
SECOND TEAM
MESHIA SHEAD
School: Longview
By the numbers: Averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals
JORDAN PARKER
School: Longview HEAT
By the numbers: Averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 asists and 6.3 steals ... Scored 25 points agaisnt Class 4A playoff team Kilgore and 34 against Class 3A West Rusk
LYNLI DACUS
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: Averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists and 2.6 steals
JORDAN MCLIN
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Averaged 24.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, four steals and 1.4 assists
MACEY ALSTON
School: Union Grove
By the numbers: Averaged 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and four steals
THIRD TEAM
MAKHAI LEWIS
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Averaged 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds
TYLER MOBLEY
School: Harleton
By the numbers: Averaged 17 points, four assists, seven rebounds and four steals
MIKINZI CANTRELL
School: Sabine
By the numbers: Averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists, five rebounds and 3.1 steals
MIRANDA MIZE
School: Beckville
By the numbers: Averaged 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals
LOGAN JACO
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: Averaged 11.2 points, five rebounds and 1.4 steals
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Ashlee Blake, Peyton Borens
Kilgore: AT Anderson, Jada Abercrombie
Paul Pewitt: Mia Heath, Sissy Jones, Calli Osmon
Harmony: Kaylee Clemens, Dacey Dawson, Jenci Seahorn, Kinzee Settles
Tatum: Trinity Edwards, Kayla Jones, Summer Dancy Vasquez, Kaylei Stroud, JaKhia Thomas, Kerrigan Biggs
Sabine: Mallory Furrh, Blaire Kaufman
Pine Tree: McKenzie Kirk, Kameron Polk, Malaeka Wilson
Union Grove: Shayla Gallagher, Carleigh Judd, Madelynn Lacaze
Marshall: Maycee Griffin
Longview: Miah Colbert, Jordan McLain, Madison Pippins
Hallsville: Mallory Pyle, Laikyn Smith
Daingerfield: Mikayla Roberson
Gilmer: LeLe Morton, Madyson Tate
White Oak: Renee O’Kelley
Hawkins: Tenley Conde, Jordyn Warren, Makena Warren
Harleton: Katelynn Smith, Payton Little, Katie Holiday, Haylea Murray, Ashantie Johnson, Lauren Garrett
Trinity School of Texas: Micah Cobb
Longview HEAT: Jaelyn Cleveland
St. Mary’s: Rebecca Dunn