 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

All East Texas Girls Basketball: Mix of players from all classes on 2021-2022 team

  • Comments
2022 All-ET Girls Bball

Gilmer's Madyson Tate, center. was named Player of the Year in this year's All-East Texas girls basketball team. Gladewater's Jermaine Lewis received Coach of the Year honors, and Tatum's Aundrea Bradley was named Newcomer of the Year.
The 2021-22 All East Texas Girls Basketball Team features a mix of players from all UIL classifications, along with a standout from the homeschool ranks who more than held her own against all challengers.
 
Selections were made by the sports staff of the Longview News-Journal based on their observations throughout the season and nominations from coaches.
madysontate2.jpeg

Gilmer's Madyson Tate 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MADYSON TATE

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: Tate, who has signed with UT Tyler, was a key player on a Lady Buckeye team that advanced to the regional tournament. She averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and shot 40% from the floor. Tate earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region honors, was the district's offensive MVP and played in the annual Hoops for Autism All-Star Game.

jermainelewis.jpg

Jermaine Lewis

COACH OF THE YEAR

JERMAINE LEWIS

School: Gladewater

By the numbers: Lewis led the Lady Bears to a 28-5 record and into the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Lady Bears lost four games in December, and then won 12 in a row in district play. Gladewater earned playoff wins over Troup (62-28) and DeKalb (66-46) before falling to Mount Vernon (77-47) in the regional quarterfinals.

Aundrea Bradley

Aundrea Bradley

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

AUNDREA BRADLEY

School: Tatum

By the numbers: Bradley, a freshman, averaged 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals a game for the Lady Eagles and was also named the district's Newcomer of the Year

FIRST TEAM

JAKIYAH BELL

School: Gladewater

By the numbers: 17.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 steals, 3.6 assists, 1.7 blocks

ZAILEY MCGHEE

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 15 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block per game. Shot 44% from the floor and 74% from the free throw line

CATHERINE WARFORD

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.9 deflections per game. Earned her 500th career rebound this season

JORDYN WARREN

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4.7 steals per game. District MVP and TABC All-Region selection

JORDAN PARKER

School: East Texas Homeschool

By the numbers: Averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocks, finishing her career with more than 3,000 points. NTAA All-District, TAIAO All-State. Team finished 28-10 and defeated 14 UIL public school opponents

SECOND TEAM 

AUBREY MARJASON

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 2.3 deflections per game. District offensive MVP

TRINITY EDWARDS

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals per game. District MVP

AMBER HARRIS

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 11.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 3.1 steals per game

ELYSSIA LEMELLE

School: Pittsburg

By the numbers: 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds per game

TAYLOR HELTON

School: Henderson

By the numbers: 15 points, 8 rebounds per game

THIRD TEAM

GENESIS ALLEN

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 13 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks per game

JAKYRA ROBERTS

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals per game

DA'NAVIA THOMAS

School: Jefferson

By the numbers: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists per game

ABBEY BRADSHAW

School: Gilmer5.4 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists per game

By the numbers:

LYNLI DACUS

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.4 steals. District offensive MVP

HONORABLE MENTION

Big Sandy: Mikyla Bachert

Beckville: McKinna Chamness; Emily Dean

Hawkins: Tenley Conde; Taetum Smith; Carmen Turner; Makena Warren; Laney Wilson

Pittsburg: Sanaa Hollins; Randiuenna Jeffery; Kyleigh Posey; Natalie Styles

Gilmer: Makenna Kaunitz; Addyson Walker; Jaycee Harris; Mallory Tate

Carthage: Jada Walton

Tatum: Kerrigan Biggs; Summer Dancy-Vasquez; Jade Moore-Simon

Christian Heritage Classical School: Campbell Laney

St. Mary's: Mia Kittner; Kasisdy McCullough; Rebecca Dunn

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.