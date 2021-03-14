QUARTERBACK: Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill; Dalton McElyea, Kilgore; Tristan Holmes, Gladewater; Sam Peterson, Lindale; Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields; Darion Peace, Malakoff; Brink Bizzell, Frankston; Luke Sheppard, Rains; Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield; Ryan Harris, Beckville; RUNNING BACK: Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola; FULLBACK: Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs; Nick Stewart, Carthage; RECEIVER: Javonta Thomas, Van; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville; JaBraylon Pickens, Canton; Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Markavion Potts, Tyler; TIGHT END: Nathan Jones, Malakoff; Jojo Clark, Harleton; Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs; Jeremiah Steph, Beckville; CENTER: Hector Diaz, Tatum; Tanner Byrd, Hughes Springs; Jett Morris, Paul Pewitt; J.J. Barrera, Winona; Erik Waldo, Malakoff; GUARD: Vincent Peters, Linden-Kildare; John Hester, Hawkins; Osbaldo Avendano, West Rusk; Colby Bowles, Spring Hill; Lance Robertson, Malakoff; Zack Carlisle, Carthage; Trey Hudson, Chapel Hill; Karston Williams, Carthage; TACKLE: Za’kylon Williams, Daingerfield; Demarcus Hall,Paul Pewitt; Kaviyan Huddleston, Chapel Hill; Zane Werner, White Oak; William Roberts, Brook Hill; Brandon Nations, Malakoff; Landry Smith, Alto; Alex Oxford, Frankston; Ashton Williams, Tyler; DEFENSIVE LINE: David Hall, Troup; Chris Harris, Tyler Legacy; Max Richardson, Chapel Hill; LINEBACKER: Trevion Sneed, Mineola, Peyton Snow, Winona; Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk; Kaden Mahoney, Troup; Connor Clay, Athens; John Engle, Bullard; Dallas Dixon, Pine Tree; Ty Francisco, Sabine; Christian Bates, Pittsburg; Colton Widemon, Lindale; DEFENSIVE BACK: Conner Carson, Bullard; Jayvis Jones, Waskom; Zay Thomas, Waskom; Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy; Cayden Starks, Tyler Legacy; Curtis Crowe, Spring Hill; UTILITY: Ryan Harris, Beckville; Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield; Brandon Nations, Malakoff; Ryan Shastid, Ore City; Matthew Bower, Union Grove; Joshua Murray, Grace; Clayton Merritt, Frankston; Jamion Turner, Carlisle; PUNTER: Cade Pippen, Kilgore; Ashton Thomas, Spring Hill; Brandon Nations, Malakoff; Paxton Keeling, Waskom; Buck Buchanan, Marshall; Brian Smith, White Oak; KICKER: Alex Quintero, Grace; Aaron Gallegos, Carlisle; Adalfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill; Chris Baldoza, Kilgore; Jose Meza, Waskom; Omar Rodriguez, Tatum; Irvin Jiminez, Carthage; Buck Buchanan, Marshall
All East Texas Honorable Mention
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
