OffenseBrandon Tennison
Position: Quarterback
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Completed 241 of 380 passes for 3,866 yards, 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and carried 178 times for 985 yards and 10 scores
Mason Courtney
Position: Running back
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Carried 194 times for 1,556 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 403 yards and three TDs. Earned state championship game Offensive MVP honors
Trayveon Epps
Position: Running back
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Carried 245 times for 1,970 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 295 yards and 2 TD
Bryson Donnell
Position: Running back
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: Carried 165 times for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns. Averaged 7.0 yards per carry with long of 87 yards. One fumble
Tsean Hamilton
Position: Fullback
School: Waskom
By the numbers: Carried 128 times for 980 yards and 17 touchdowns
Jacob Seekford
Position: Receiver
School: Lindale
By the numbers: Caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns
Ilonzo McGregor
Position: Receiver
School: Chapel Hill
By the numbers: Caught 56 passes for 1,266 yards and 10 touchdowns
Trevor Theiring
Position: Receiver
School: Whitehouse
By the numbers: Caught 70 passes for 754 yards and 13 touchdowns
Cael Bruno
Position: Tight end
School: Frankston
By the numbers: Caught 49 passes for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns
Brandon Krenek
Position: Center
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 66 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed
Justin Kitchen
Position: Guard
School: Elysian Fields
By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent with 66 pancakes and 22 knockdowns. No sacks allowed for the second year in a row
Luke Sandifer
Position: Guard
School: Lindale
By the numbers: Graded out at 86 percent with 47 knockdowns and 11 pancakes. Allowed one sack
Christian Webb
Position: Tackle
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 3-year starter and 3-year all-district pick. Anchor up front for offense that averaged 39 points and 443 yards per game
Aaron Collier
Position: Tackle
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 71 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed
DefenseTaber Childs
Position: Line
School: Harleton
By the numbers: 79 tackles, 14 TFL, 21 QP pressures, 13 sacks
Mikael Cooper
Position: Line
School: Waskom
By the numbers: 94 tackles, 22 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 forced fumbles, 18 QB pressures
Jeremiah Steph
Position: Line
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 99 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 interception returned for TD, 1 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked kick
Jahkamian Carr
Position: Line
School: Longview
By the numbers: 65 tackles, 8 sacks, 13 TFL, 4 PBU
Dee Lewis
Position: Linebacker
School: Daingerfield
By the numbers: 129 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 interception
Braiden Mathews
Position: Linebacker
School: Whitehouse
By the numbers: 92 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 2 defensive touchdowns
Eli Caruthers
Position: Linebacker
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 161 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumbles, 7 QB hurries
Jett Jones
Position: Linebacker
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: 197 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks
Jordan Ford
Position: Back
School: Chapel Hill
By the numbers: 82 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 interceptions, 7 PBU, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 defensive TDs
Zion Hopes
Position: Back
School: Jefferson
By the numbers: 86 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 PBU
Colton Cobb
Position: Back
School: White Oak
By the numbers: 110 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 8 PBU
Dalone Fuller
Position: Back
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 56 tackles, 2 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 4 interceptions, 1 defensive TD
Alex Quintero
Position: Punter
School: Grace
By the numbers: Averaged 40.2 yards per punt
Eduardo Jaimes
Position: Kicker
School: Sabine
By the numbers: 9-10 field goals with long of 52 yards; 27-31 PAT