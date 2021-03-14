OffenseBrandon Tennison

Position: Quarterback

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: Completed 241 of 380 passes for 3,866 yards, 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and carried 178 times for 985 yards and 10 scores

Mason Courtney

Position: Running back

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Carried 194 times for 1,556 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 403 yards and three TDs. Earned state championship game Offensive MVP honors

Trayveon Epps

Position: Running back

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Carried 245 times for 1,970 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 295 yards and 2 TD

Bryson Donnell

Position: Running back

School: Tyler Legacy

By the numbers: Carried 165 times for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns. Averaged 7.0 yards per carry with long of 87 yards. One fumble

Tsean Hamilton

Position: Fullback

School: Waskom

By the numbers: Carried 128 times for 980 yards and 17 touchdowns

Jacob Seekford

Position: Receiver

School: Lindale

By the numbers: Caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns

Ilonzo McGregor

Position: Receiver

School: Chapel Hill

By the numbers: Caught 56 passes for 1,266 yards and 10 touchdowns

Trevor Theiring

Position: Receiver

School: Whitehouse

By the numbers: Caught 70 passes for 754 yards and 13 touchdowns

Cael Bruno

Position: Tight end

School: Frankston

By the numbers: Caught 49 passes for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns

Brandon Krenek

Position: Center

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 66 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed

Justin Kitchen

Position: Guard

School: Elysian Fields

By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent with 66 pancakes and 22 knockdowns. No sacks allowed for the second year in a row

Luke Sandifer

Position: Guard

School: Lindale

By the numbers: Graded out at 86 percent with 47 knockdowns and 11 pancakes. Allowed one sack

Christian Webb

Position: Tackle

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 3-year starter and 3-year all-district pick. Anchor up front for offense that averaged 39 points and 443 yards per game

Aaron Collier

Position: Tackle

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 71 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed

DefenseTaber Childs

Position: Line

School: Harleton

By the numbers: 79 tackles, 14 TFL, 21 QP pressures, 13 sacks

Mikael Cooper

Position: Line

School: Waskom

By the numbers: 94 tackles, 22 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 forced fumbles, 18 QB pressures

Jeremiah Steph

Position: Line

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 99 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 interception returned for TD, 1 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked kick

Jahkamian Carr

Position: Line

School: Longview

By the numbers: 65 tackles, 8 sacks, 13 TFL, 4 PBU

Dee Lewis

Position: Linebacker

School: Daingerfield

By the numbers: 129 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 interception

Braiden Mathews

Position: Linebacker

School: Whitehouse

By the numbers: 92 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 2 defensive touchdowns

Eli Caruthers

Position: Linebacker

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 161 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumbles, 7 QB hurries

Jett Jones

Position: Linebacker

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: 197 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks

Jordan Ford

Position: Back

School: Chapel Hill

By the numbers: 82 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 interceptions, 7 PBU, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 defensive TDs

Zion Hopes

Position: Back

School: Jefferson

By the numbers: 86 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 PBU

Colton Cobb

Position: Back

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 110 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 8 PBU

Dalone Fuller

Position: Back

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 56 tackles, 2 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 4 interceptions, 1 defensive TD

Alex Quintero

Position: Punter

School: Grace

By the numbers: Averaged 40.2 yards per punt

Eduardo Jaimes

Position: Kicker

School: Sabine

By the numbers: 9-10 field goals with long of 52 yards; 27-31 PAT

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.