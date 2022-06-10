MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
JOSUE ROSAS
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: Recorded 6 goals and 1 assists (2 goals in the playoffs) in helping lead Kilgore to the regional semifinals, but was also a key player on the defensive end for a team that allowed 12 goals in 29 games in 2022. Earned first team All-State honors in Class 4A by TASCO
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
PARKER KELSEY
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Saw a small bit of postseason action for the Lobos in 2021 as a freshman, but blossomed into a scoring threat for Longview in 2022 as a sophomore. Finished with 10 goals and two assists, earning Sophomore of the Year honors in the district and first team all-region honors by TASCO
COACH OF THE YEAR
TOM WAIT
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: Always a powerhouse in East Texas, Kilgore compiled a 24-3-2 record under veteran coach Wait. The Bulldogs opened the playoffs with back-to-back shutouts - 3-0 winso ver both Madison and Cumberland Academy - before earning 1-1, penalty kick win over Palestine to advance to the Region II Tournament. The season ended with a 2-1 loss to Celina in Tyler.
FIRST TEAM
JOSE LUIS AGUILAR
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Two-time district defensive MVP earned second team all-state hoors by TASCO and was a TASCO Region II Class 5A Senior Selection Team member
ADRIAN ESTRELLA
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: Recorded 22 goals and seven assists and earned second team all-state honors by TASCO
ELIAS FLORES
Team: Pittsburg
By the numbers: Recorded 19 goals and 12 assists and earned District Offensive MVP and second team all-region honors by TASCO
OSVALDO GOMEZ
Team: New Diana
By the numbers: Scored 29 of his team's 53 goals this season and added 13 assists. District Midfielder of the Year
OCTAVIO JACQUEZ
Team: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Worked two shutouts and recorded 96 saves. District Co-Goalkeeper of the Year and earned first team all-region honors by TASCO
ERIK TORREZ
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Worked a school-record 14 shutouts for the Lobos
JACOB WHATLEY
Team: Carthage
By the numbers: Recorded 139 saves and earned second team all-district and first-team all-region honors by TASCO
LEO YZAGUIRRE
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: Recorded 16 goals and eight assists for regional semifinalists. District Sophomore of the Year and TASCO second team all-state pick
SECOND TEAM
AARON BOCANEGRA
Team: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Recorded eight goals and 10 assists. Earned honorable mention all-region honors by TASCO
TRUST CARSTON
Team: Henderson
By the numbers: District Offensive MVP recorded 12 goals
ALAN CHAVEZ
Team: Tatum
By the numbers: District Co-Midfielder of the year recorded six goals and nine assists
CAMDEN CHILDRESS
Team: Sabine
By the numbers: Recorded 25 goals and assisted on four others
OSCAR GONZALEZ
Team: Sabine
By the numbers: Recorded 11 goals and seven assists. Earned second team all-region honors by TASCO
BRANDON GUEVARA
Team: Henderson
By the numbers: Recorded 18 goals
DIEGO ENRIGUEZ
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Second team all-state pick by TASCO recorded four goals and eight assists
ANTHONY SALINAS
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: District Goalkeeper of the Year and second team all-state pick by TASCO. Allowed 12 goals in 20 games an had 107 saves
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Alex Flores; Pine Tree: Alberto Alba, Edgar Bocanegra; Carthage: Dee Delaney, Adrian Lopez; Sabine: Francisco Perez; Pittsburg: Anuar Terrazas Ramirez