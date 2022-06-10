MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

JOSUE ROSAS

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: Recorded 6 goals and 1 assists (2 goals in the playoffs) in helping lead Kilgore to the regional semifinals, but was also a key player on the defensive end for a team that allowed 12 goals in 29 games in 2022. Earned first team All-State honors in Class 4A by TASCO

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

PARKER KELSEY

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Saw a small bit of postseason action for the Lobos in 2021 as a freshman, but blossomed into a scoring threat for Longview in 2022 as a sophomore. Finished with 10 goals and two assists, earning Sophomore of the Year honors in the district and first team all-region honors by TASCO

COACH OF THE YEAR

TOM WAIT

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: Always a powerhouse in East Texas, Kilgore compiled a 24-3-2 record under veteran coach Wait. The Bulldogs opened the playoffs with back-to-back shutouts - 3-0 winso ver both Madison and Cumberland Academy - before earning 1-1, penalty kick win over Palestine to advance to the Region II Tournament. The season ended with a 2-1 loss to Celina in Tyler.

FIRST TEAM

JOSE LUIS AGUILAR

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Two-time district defensive MVP earned second team all-state hoors by TASCO and was a TASCO Region II Class 5A Senior Selection Team member

ADRIAN ESTRELLA

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: Recorded 22 goals and seven assists and earned second team all-state honors by TASCO

ELIAS FLORES

Team: Pittsburg

By the numbers: Recorded 19 goals and 12 assists and earned District Offensive MVP and second team all-region honors by TASCO

OSVALDO GOMEZ

Team: New Diana

By the numbers: Scored 29 of his team's 53 goals this season and added 13 assists. District Midfielder of the Year

OCTAVIO JACQUEZ

Team: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Worked two shutouts and recorded 96 saves. District Co-Goalkeeper of the Year and earned first team all-region honors by TASCO

ERIK TORREZ

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Worked a school-record 14 shutouts for the Lobos

JACOB WHATLEY

Team: Carthage

By the numbers: Recorded 139 saves and earned second team all-district and first-team all-region honors by TASCO

LEO YZAGUIRRE

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: Recorded 16 goals and eight assists for regional semifinalists. District Sophomore of the Year and TASCO second team all-state pick

SECOND TEAM

AARON BOCANEGRA

Team: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Recorded eight goals and 10 assists. Earned honorable mention all-region honors by TASCO

TRUST CARSTON

Team: Henderson

By the numbers: District Offensive MVP recorded 12 goals

ALAN CHAVEZ

Team: Tatum

By the numbers: District Co-Midfielder of the year recorded six goals and nine assists

CAMDEN CHILDRESS

Team: Sabine

By the numbers: Recorded 25 goals and assisted on four others

OSCAR GONZALEZ

Team: Sabine

By the numbers: Recorded 11 goals and seven assists. Earned second team all-region honors by TASCO

BRANDON GUEVARA

Team: Henderson

By the numbers: Recorded 18 goals

DIEGO ENRIGUEZ

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Second team all-state pick by TASCO recorded four goals and eight assists

ANTHONY SALINAS

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: District Goalkeeper of the Year and second team all-state pick by TASCO. Allowed 12 goals in 20 games an had 107 saves

HONORABLE MENTION

Longview: Alex Flores; Pine Tree: Alberto Alba, Edgar Bocanegra; Carthage: Dee Delaney, Adrian Lopez; Sabine: Francisco Perez; Pittsburg: Anuar Terrazas Ramirez

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.