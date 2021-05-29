Alexandra SanchezTeam: Longview
By the numbers: 26 goals, 15 assists ... First team all-district ... Second team All-Region by TASCO
Marissa AparicioTeam: Henderson
By the numbers: 40 goals and 11 assists for a 26-2-2 team that reached the regional finals
Jayme DowellTeam: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 17 goals, 15 assists ... District 15-4A Midfielder of the Year
Lakin PenningtonTeam: Hallsville
By the numbers: 24 goals, 8 assists ... District offensive MVP
Yuvia VasquezTeam: Tatum
By the numbers: 42 goals, 12 assists ... Had six games with at least 4 goals ... district MVP
Emma TaylorTeam: Kilgore
By the numbers: 40 goals, 20 assists ... District Offensive MVP ... First Team All-Region by TASCO
Sierrah RichterTeam: Sabine
By the numbers: 9 goals, 14 assists ... Second Team All-Region by TASCO
Jaycee WoodsTeam: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: District 15-5A Goalkeeper of the Year conceded three goals in district play and was credited with 5.5 shutouts