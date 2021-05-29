Alexandra SanchezTeam: Longview

By the numbers: 26 goals, 15 assists ... First team all-district ... Second team All-Region by TASCO

Marissa AparicioTeam: Henderson

By the numbers: 40 goals and 11 assists for a 26-2-2 team that reached the regional finals

Jayme DowellTeam: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 17 goals, 15 assists ... District 15-4A Midfielder of the Year

Lakin PenningtonTeam: Hallsville

By the numbers: 24 goals, 8 assists ... District offensive MVP

Yuvia VasquezTeam: Tatum

By the numbers: 42 goals, 12 assists ... Had six games with at least 4 goals ... district MVP

Emma TaylorTeam: Kilgore

By the numbers: 40 goals, 20 assists ... District Offensive MVP ... First Team All-Region by TASCO

Sierrah RichterTeam: Sabine

By the numbers: 9 goals, 14 assists ... Second Team All-Region by TASCO

Jaycee WoodsTeam: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: District 15-5A Goalkeeper of the Year conceded three goals in district play and was credited with 5.5 shutouts

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.