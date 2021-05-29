Longview: Colleen Gilliland; Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo; Henderson: Marin Love, Josie Arellano, Ella Wheat; Hallsville: Camryn Wilemon, Kylie Battles; Tatum: Lexi Luna, Kaniya Starling; Sabine: Rosa Gaona, Gracie Parrott; Mount Pleasant: Lessete Cruz; Carthage: Taylor Dixon, Melissa Salazar, Lexie Lopez, Kipton Travis, Kensi Travis
All East Texas Soccer: Honorable Mention
Jack Stallard
-
Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
