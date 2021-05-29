allettorres.jpg
Buy Now

Daysha TorresTeam: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Torres, a freshman midfielder, was the District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year after recording six goals and a team-leading eight assists for the Lady Pirates

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.