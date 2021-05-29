Alexa PolancoTeam: Longview

By the numbers: 2 goals, 5 assists ... District Defender of the Year for a team that had 17 shutouts ... Second Team All-Region by TASCO

Sayge LohmanTeam: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 16 goals, 3 assists ... First Team All-District

Jordan WilliamsTeam: Henderson

By the numbers: 35 goals, 10 assists

Sarahi BarrientosTeam: Marshall

By the numbers: Midfielder and defender led team in defensive stops ... First Team All-District

Carolyn HaleTeam: Hallsville

By the numbers: First team all-district defender played a big part in team’s 11 shutouts

Maria WhitakerTeam: Kilgore

By the numbers: First team all-district defender ... First Team All-Region by TASCO

Dahjah LewisTeam: Sabine

By the numbers: Had 23 goals and 9 assists despite missing several games with an injury ... Second Team All-Region by TASCO

Cynthia LopezTeam: Carthage

By the numbers: Sophomore scored 20 goals and handed out eight assists ... Second Team All-District

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.