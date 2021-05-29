Alexa PolancoTeam: Longview
By the numbers: 2 goals, 5 assists ... District Defender of the Year for a team that had 17 shutouts ... Second Team All-Region by TASCO
Sayge LohmanTeam: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 16 goals, 3 assists ... First Team All-District
Jordan WilliamsTeam: Henderson
By the numbers: 35 goals, 10 assists
Sarahi BarrientosTeam: Marshall
By the numbers: Midfielder and defender led team in defensive stops ... First Team All-District
Carolyn HaleTeam: Hallsville
By the numbers: First team all-district defender played a big part in team’s 11 shutouts
Maria WhitakerTeam: Kilgore
By the numbers: First team all-district defender ... First Team All-Region by TASCO
Dahjah LewisTeam: Sabine
By the numbers: Had 23 goals and 9 assists despite missing several games with an injury ... Second Team All-Region by TASCO
Cynthia LopezTeam: Carthage
By the numbers: Sophomore scored 20 goals and handed out eight assists ... Second Team All-District