COACH OF THE YEAR
Cody Ross
School: Beckville
By the numbers: Beckville finished 2-8 in Ross’ first season back in 2019, but turned things around in year No. 2 — finishing 10-4 and making the team’s deepest playoff run since the 2000 season. The Bearcats opened the season with back-to-back losses by a combined five points (8-6 to Joaquin and 23-20 to Harleton) but reeled of three wins in a row before falling to Hawkins. After that loss to the Hawks, the Bearcats defeated Union Grove, Linden-Kildare, Big Sandy and Frankston to close out the regular season, and then handled Shelbyville, Hearne and Normangee in the playoffs before falling to Timpson in the regional finals
OFFENSIVE MVP
D.J. Freeman
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Freeman, a three-year starter who will play at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, completed 94 of 180 passes for 1,895 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 119 carries for 918 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season as a senior. He finished his career with 5,291 passing yards, 2,972 rushing yards and 93 career touchdowns (rushing and passing) — all records at Pine Tree. He also holds records for passing yards in a season, along with pass attempts and completions in a career and season, passing touchdowns in a season (21), passing touchdowns in a career (57) and rushing touchdowns in a career (36).
DEFENSIVE MVP
Airik Williams
School: Lindale
By the numbers: Williams racked up 153 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and three interceptions returned for touchdowns during the best season in Lindale history. He also returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER
J’koby Williams
School: Beckville
By the numbers: Williams, a freshman, carried 154 times for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns and also caught 24 passes for 309 yards and two scores
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER
Rohan Fluellen
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Fluellen, a sophomore who put up big numbers on offense as well, finished with 33 tackles and seven interceptions for the Buckeyes
LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Trent Bolt
School: Gladewater
By the numbers: Bolt was the anchor up front for an offensive that produced spectacular numbers. He graded out at 96 percent for the season with 42 pancake blocks and was named the district’s top offensive lineman
COMEBACK PLAYER
Markevion Haynes
School: Longview
By the numbers: Haynes battled injuries as a sophomore and junior, missing his entire junior season, but finished his Lobo career strong. The Longview fullback, who signed with Eastern New Mexico, earned first team all state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association after carrying 135 times for 1,198 yards and 13 touchdowns and catching 10 passes for 137 yards and a TD
SPECIAL TEAMS
Donovan Adkins
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Blocked four kicks, and averaged 16.7 yards on 15 punt returns — with two touchdowns — while averaging 24.5 yards on 17 kick returns
UTILITY PLAYER
Javonta Thomas
School: Van
By the numbers: Thomas did it all for Van, catching 77 passes for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns, carrying 147 times for 851 yards and 26 touchdowns and passing for two scores. He also averaged 27.4 yards on kick and punt returns, adding two more touchdowns