Carthage Volleyball
Buy Now

Carthage's Cami Hicks (17) and McKenna Zett (8) go up for a block, while teammate Kristen Stewart (3) looks on in the Lady Bulldogs' regional championship win over Midlothian Heritage.

 J. Scott Russell/Panola Watchman Photo
All-East Texas Volleyball MVP
Buy Now

Tatum’s Essence Allen is the 2019 Most Valuable Player.

MVP

ESSENCE ALLEN

School: Tatum

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Allen finished the year with 601 kills, 453 digs, 179 assists, 92 blocks, 90 aces for a Tatum team that reached the regional tournament for the first time in 12 years. She was selected District MVP as well as TGCA and TAVC All-State as 3A Offensive MVP. Allen is a verbal to play volleyball at A&M-Commerce.

Faith Kruebbe
Buy Now

Carthage's Faith Kruebbe, the All-East Texas Volleyball Newcomer of the Year for 2019.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

FAITH KRUEBBE

School: Carthage

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Kruebbe totaled 260 kills, 255 digs, 65 blocks, 31 assists and 47 service aces for a state semifinalist. She was also named Co-Offensive MVP in her district.

Carthage Volleyball
Buy Now

Carthage v Hereford, November 21, 2019. Cullwell Center, Garland, Texas.

COACH OF THE YEAR

DAWN STEWART

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Stewart, in only her second year with Carthage, took the Lady Dawgs to the Class 4A state semifinals. It was the school's first appearance in the state gathering since 2003. Stewart carved a 41-5 overall record before Carthage bowed out to Hereford in the semifinals, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23.

The Lady Dawgs opened the playoffs with sweeps of Palestine, Gatesville and China Spring to advance to the regional tournament in Bryan this past weekend. In the regional semifinals, Carthage lost the first two sets an trailed in the third frame to Splendora before rallying for a 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15 win.

PTHS vs SHHS
Buy Now

Pine Tree’s Sam Sommerfield stops the ball during Tuesday’s August 20, 2019 game against Spring Hill. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

FIRST TEAM

SAMANTHA SOMMERFELD

School: Pine Tree

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Sommerfeld had 46 aces, 110 service points, 226 kills, 24 blocks, 24 assists, 305 digs. She has signed to play volleyball at Mary Hardin-Baylor

CAMI HICKS

School: Carthage

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Hicks had 437 kills with a .507 hitting percentage. She totaled 146 blocks, 63 digs and 39 aces.

MIRANDA MIZE

School: Beckville

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Mize had 334 kills, 83 aces, 69 blocks and 265 digs.

AIRIKAH PIPPINS

School: Big Sandy

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Pippins had 539 kills, 109 blocks, 175 digs and 28 aces.

JILLIAN SHAW

School: Leverett's Chapel

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Shaw had 436 kills, 70 blocks, 415 digs and 70 aces.

ASHLEY JONES

School: Hallsville

Position: Setter

By the numbers: Jones totaled 983 assists, 85 aces, was 88.2 percent serving with 184 kills, 143 digs and 45 blocks.

Harmony vs Sabine
Buy Now

Sierrah Richter attacks the ball for Sabine, on Tuesday October 22, 2019, during their game with Harmony in the Sabine High School Gymnasium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

SECOND TEAM

LEXI BAKER

School: White Oak

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Baker had 327 kills, 68 aces, 344 digs and 26 assists.

HEATHER CRAIG

School: Henderson

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Craig had 360 kills, 407 digs, 50 aces, 26 blocks, 14 assists and was her district's MVP.

HAYLEE JORDAN

School: Gilmer

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Jordan totaled 192 kills, 156 blocks, 249 digs and 21 aces.

KINSLEY RIVERS

School: Beckville

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Rivers had 276 kills, 61 aces, 47 blocks and 293 digs.

SIERRAH RICHTER

School: Sabine

Position: Setter

By the numbers: Richter tallied 1,510 assists, 135 aces, 296 digs and 78 kills.

KRISTEN STEWART

School: Carthage

Position: Setter

By the numbers: Stewart had 925 assists, 300 digs, 50 blocks, 100 kills and 82 aces.

Ore City vs Longview
Buy Now

Longview’s Angell Evans attacks the ball, on Thursday August 8, 2019, during their game with Ore City in the Lady Lobo Invitational at Forest Park Middle School. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

THIRD TEAM

SAM BELL

School: Sabine

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Bell, the MVP of District 16-3A, finished with 421 kills, 408 digs, 66 aces and 24 blocks.

ABBY ERVIN

School: Ore City

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Ervin finished with 266 kills, 167 digs, 11 assists and 35 aces.

REESE GRIFFIN

School: Elysian Fields

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Griffin tallied 569 digs, 189 kills and 55 aces.

KASI JONES

School: Union Grove

Position: Outside hitter

By the numbers: Jones had 424 digs, 291 assists, 193 kills, 35 blocks and 95 aces.

ANGELL EVANS

School: Longview

Position: Middle blocker

By the numbers: Evans had 545 digs and 28 aces.

JADEN PARKER

School: Longview HEAT

Position: Setter

By the numbers: Parker had 672 assists, 168 digs, 68 aces and 13 kills.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beckville: Allison Baker

Big Sandy: Gracie Jenison; Chyler Ponder; Elizabeth Worden

Carthage: Makhai Lewis; McKenna Zett; Chesney Baker; Addison Surratt; Jada McLinn

Elysian Fields: Adrian Pacheco; Sha'Mya Glenn; Sabra Griffin; Hali Mitchell

Gilmer: Madyson Tate; Delaney Wilson; Alexia Mathis; Aaleya Morton; Kirsten Waller

Hallsville: Cassidy Cole

Hawkins: Jordyn Warren

Leverett's Chapel: Michelle Jamaica

Linden-Kildare: Peyton Turner; Kendall Wells

Longview HEAT: Jordan Parker; Jaelyn Cleveland; Jenna Parker

Ore City: Jade Draper

Paul Pewitt: Destiny Jones; Calli Osmon; Kailyn Jones; Mya Heath

Pine Tree: Malaeka Wilson; Hannah Berry

Sabine: Mikinzi Cantrell; Maddie Furrh; Aubree McCann

Union Grove: Brooke Reeves; Shayla Gallagher

Union Hill: Hailea Downs; Londyne Fort; Briana Edwards; Alex Mitcham

Waskom: Alaina Dyson; Skyie Middlebrook

White Oak: Emma Hill; Natalie Reed; Macy Weeks; Alysa Hall