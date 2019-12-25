MVP
ESSENCE ALLEN
School: Tatum
Grade: Senior
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Allen finished the year with 601 kills, 453 digs, 179 assists, 92 blocks, 90 aces for a Tatum team that reached the regional tournament for the first time in 12 years. She was selected District MVP as well as TGCA and TAVC All-State as 3A Offensive MVP. Allen is a verbal to play volleyball at A&M-Commerce.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
FAITH KRUEBBE
School: Carthage
Grade: Sophomore
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Kruebbe totaled 260 kills, 255 digs, 65 blocks, 31 assists and 47 service aces for a state semifinalist. She was also named Co-Offensive MVP in her district.
COACH OF THE YEAR
DAWN STEWART
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Stewart, in only her second year with Carthage, took the Lady Dawgs to the Class 4A state semifinals. It was the school's first appearance in the state gathering since 2003. Stewart carved a 41-5 overall record before Carthage bowed out to Hereford in the semifinals, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23.
The Lady Dawgs opened the playoffs with sweeps of Palestine, Gatesville and China Spring to advance to the regional tournament in Bryan this past weekend. In the regional semifinals, Carthage lost the first two sets an trailed in the third frame to Splendora before rallying for a 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15 win.
FIRST TEAM
SAMANTHA SOMMERFELD
School: Pine Tree
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Sommerfeld had 46 aces, 110 service points, 226 kills, 24 blocks, 24 assists, 305 digs. She has signed to play volleyball at Mary Hardin-Baylor
CAMI HICKS
School: Carthage
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Hicks had 437 kills with a .507 hitting percentage. She totaled 146 blocks, 63 digs and 39 aces.
MIRANDA MIZE
School: Beckville
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Mize had 334 kills, 83 aces, 69 blocks and 265 digs.
AIRIKAH PIPPINS
School: Big Sandy
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Pippins had 539 kills, 109 blocks, 175 digs and 28 aces.
JILLIAN SHAW
School: Leverett's Chapel
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Shaw had 436 kills, 70 blocks, 415 digs and 70 aces.
ASHLEY JONES
School: Hallsville
Position: Setter
By the numbers: Jones totaled 983 assists, 85 aces, was 88.2 percent serving with 184 kills, 143 digs and 45 blocks.
SECOND TEAM
LEXI BAKER
School: White Oak
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Baker had 327 kills, 68 aces, 344 digs and 26 assists.
HEATHER CRAIG
School: Henderson
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Craig had 360 kills, 407 digs, 50 aces, 26 blocks, 14 assists and was her district's MVP.
HAYLEE JORDAN
School: Gilmer
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Jordan totaled 192 kills, 156 blocks, 249 digs and 21 aces.
KINSLEY RIVERS
School: Beckville
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Rivers had 276 kills, 61 aces, 47 blocks and 293 digs.
SIERRAH RICHTER
School: Sabine
Position: Setter
By the numbers: Richter tallied 1,510 assists, 135 aces, 296 digs and 78 kills.
KRISTEN STEWART
School: Carthage
Position: Setter
By the numbers: Stewart had 925 assists, 300 digs, 50 blocks, 100 kills and 82 aces.
THIRD TEAM
SAM BELL
School: Sabine
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Bell, the MVP of District 16-3A, finished with 421 kills, 408 digs, 66 aces and 24 blocks.
ABBY ERVIN
School: Ore City
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Ervin finished with 266 kills, 167 digs, 11 assists and 35 aces.
REESE GRIFFIN
School: Elysian Fields
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Griffin tallied 569 digs, 189 kills and 55 aces.
KASI JONES
School: Union Grove
Position: Outside hitter
By the numbers: Jones had 424 digs, 291 assists, 193 kills, 35 blocks and 95 aces.
ANGELL EVANS
School: Longview
Position: Middle blocker
By the numbers: Evans had 545 digs and 28 aces.
JADEN PARKER
School: Longview HEAT
Position: Setter
By the numbers: Parker had 672 assists, 168 digs, 68 aces and 13 kills.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beckville: Allison Baker
Big Sandy: Gracie Jenison; Chyler Ponder; Elizabeth Worden
Carthage: Makhai Lewis; McKenna Zett; Chesney Baker; Addison Surratt; Jada McLinn
Elysian Fields: Adrian Pacheco; Sha'Mya Glenn; Sabra Griffin; Hali Mitchell
Gilmer: Madyson Tate; Delaney Wilson; Alexia Mathis; Aaleya Morton; Kirsten Waller
Hallsville: Cassidy Cole
Hawkins: Jordyn Warren
Leverett's Chapel: Michelle Jamaica
Linden-Kildare: Peyton Turner; Kendall Wells
Longview HEAT: Jordan Parker; Jaelyn Cleveland; Jenna Parker
Ore City: Jade Draper
Paul Pewitt: Destiny Jones; Calli Osmon; Kailyn Jones; Mya Heath
Pine Tree: Malaeka Wilson; Hannah Berry
Sabine: Mikinzi Cantrell; Maddie Furrh; Aubree McCann
Union Grove: Brooke Reeves; Shayla Gallagher
Union Hill: Hailea Downs; Londyne Fort; Briana Edwards; Alex Mitcham
Waskom: Alaina Dyson; Skyie Middlebrook
White Oak: Emma Hill; Natalie Reed; Macy Weeks; Alysa Hall