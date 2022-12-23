PEYTON WARREN

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: 684 digs, 707 serve receives with 66 errors

CALEE CARTER

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 423 kills, .317 hitting percentage, 80 blocks, 147 digs, 43 aces, 181 service points

ALAINA DYSON

School: Waskom

By the numbers: 401 kills, .400 hitting percentage, 242 assists, 180 digs, 61 aces, 90.3 percent server, 143 blocks

RENDI SEAHORN

School: Harmony

By the numbers: 527 kills, 124 blocks, 277 digs, 62 aces

AMBER HARRIS

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 453 kills, 63 aces, 80 blocks, 141 assists, 494 digs

CAROLANN BOWLES

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 353 kills, 31 blocks, 90 aces, 193 digs

TYHIA MACK

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 1,020 assists, 62 kills, 31 blocks, 30 aces, 234 digs

LAUREN PYLE

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 1,042 assists, 382 digs, 100 aces, 167 kills, 25 blocks

ABBY SORENSON

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 1,027 assists, 31 kills, 272 digs, 94 aces

JORDYN WARREN

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 483 assists, 288 digs, 28 blocks, 78 aces, 204 kills

