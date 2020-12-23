Jones
Buy Now

Hallsville’s Ashley Jones has been named the MVP of the All East Texas Volleyball Team for 2020

 Spwcial to the News-Journal

ASHLEY JONES

TEAM: Hallsville

GRADE: Senior

BY THE NUMBERS: Jones, who has signed with Louisiana Tech, earned district co-MVP honors after finishing with 513 assists, 76 kills, 46 blocks, 130 digs and 41 aces during a season that saw the Ladycats play just 19 matches due to COVID-19 issues. Jones, the News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman back in 2017 and this year’s East Texas Preseason Dream Team MVP, finished her Ladycat career with 3,713 assists, 573 digs, 429 kills and 279 aces. Hallsville defeated Whitehouse in bi-district play and fell to Highland Park in the area playoffs.

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.