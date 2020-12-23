CAROLANN BOWLES

TEAM: Spring Hill

GRADE: Freshman

BY THE NUMBERS: Bowles finished the season with 312 kills, including 52 in three playoff matches. The Lady Panther had a season-high 24 hammers in the opening round of the postseason against Hawkins, adding 18 kills, two blocks and eight digs in the area round against Kaufman and ripping 10 kills to go along with two blocks in the regional quarterfinals against Farmersville. She also recorded 12 aces, 220 serve receptions, 25 blocks, 90 digs, 10 assists and was an 85 percent server

