TRINITI JACKSONSchool: Longview
By the numbers: Jackson, also a freshman, earned District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year honors after recording 601 assists, 134 kills, 68 aces, 246 digs and 21 blocks for the Lady Lobos ... Jackson finished the year with 16 double-doubles (assists and digs) and three triple-doubles (assists, digs and kills) ... She had season highs of 26 assists twice, 13 digs (three times) and 10 kills (three times)
KAMDYN SCOTTSchool: Tatum
By the numbers: Scott finished her freshman season with 345 kills, 39 blocks, 167 digs and 51 aces, earning District Hitter of the Year honors in 16-3A ... She had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a first-round playoff game against New Diana, 17 kills, 13 digs and two aces in the area round against Harmony and 19 kills and 16 digs in a playoff win over Troup