JALEN SCROGGINS
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 299 kills, .275 hitting percentage, 61 aces, 261 digs, 27 assists, 68 blocks
ABBY CARON
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 285 kills, 115 blocks, 33 aces, 103 digs
CALE BROWN
School: Sabine
By the numbers: 573 kills, 58 aces, 260 digs, 91 blocks
ANNA ISKE
School: White Oak
By the numbers: 291 kills, .377 hitting percentage, 106 blocks, 204 digs, 86 aces, 350 service points
SOPHIE ELLIOTT
School: Beckville
By the numbers: 1,279 assists, 45 aces, 73 kills, 368 digs
ISABELLA EMERY
School: Marshall
By the numbers: 683 digs, 894 receptions, 11 kills, 25 aces, 10 assists
JAKAYLA MORROW
School: Longview
By the numbers: 301 kills, 115 blocks
TRINITY HAWKINS
School: Hawkins
By the numbers: 135 aces, 216 kills, 511 assists, 244 digs, 24 blocks
KERRIGAN BIGGS
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 283 kills, 87 blocks, 49 digs, 18 aces
JAKYRA ROBERTS
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 435 kills, 154 blocks, 105 digs, 44 aces