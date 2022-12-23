JALEN SCROGGINS

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 299 kills, .275 hitting percentage, 61 aces, 261 digs, 27 assists, 68 blocks

ABBY CARON

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 285 kills, 115 blocks, 33 aces, 103 digs

CALE BROWN

School: Sabine

By the numbers: 573 kills, 58 aces, 260 digs, 91 blocks

ANNA ISKE

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 291 kills, .377 hitting percentage, 106 blocks, 204 digs, 86 aces, 350 service points

SOPHIE ELLIOTT

School: Beckville

By the numbers: 1,279 assists, 45 aces, 73 kills, 368 digs

ISABELLA EMERY

School: Marshall

By the numbers: 683 digs, 894 receptions, 11 kills, 25 aces, 10 assists

JAKAYLA MORROW

School: Longview

By the numbers: 301 kills, 115 blocks

TRINITY HAWKINS

School: Hawkins

By the numbers: 135 aces, 216 kills, 511 assists, 244 digs, 24 blocks

KERRIGAN BIGGS

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 283 kills, 87 blocks, 49 digs, 18 aces

JAKYRA ROBERTS

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 435 kills, 154 blocks, 105 digs, 44 aces

