KAYLA NOBLES

School: Overton

By the numbers: 375 kills, 62 aces, 55 blocks

EMMA HILL

School: White Oak

By the numbers: 1,223 assists, 242 digs, 52 ace,s 99 kills, 45 blocks

CARMEN CHATMAN

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 701 assists, 132 kills, .259 hitting percentage, 43 aces, 95.6 serving percentage, 429 digs

BRIANNA CONVERSE

School: Longview

By the numbers: 356 kills, 42 aces, 44 blocks, 195 digs

MACIE NELSON

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: 410 digs, 115 assists, 43 aces

LACEY WILSON

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: 426 kills, 71 blocks

CHLOE GREEN

School: New Diana

By the numbers: 320 kills, 80 aces, 8 blocks, 33 assists, 271 digs

RILEY LUX

School: Sabine

By the numbers: 1,005 assists, 27 kills, 164 digs, 43 aces

KAYSEN FOSTER

School: Tatum

By the numbers: 299 kills, 330 digs, 12 blocks, 51 aces

CARLI MANASSE

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: 288 kills, 67 blocks, 18 aces, 257 digs

Recommended for You


 