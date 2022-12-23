KAYLA NOBLES
School: Overton
By the numbers: 375 kills, 62 aces, 55 blocks
EMMA HILL
School: White Oak
By the numbers: 1,223 assists, 242 digs, 52 ace,s 99 kills, 45 blocks
CARMEN CHATMAN
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 701 assists, 132 kills, .259 hitting percentage, 43 aces, 95.6 serving percentage, 429 digs
BRIANNA CONVERSE
School: Longview
By the numbers: 356 kills, 42 aces, 44 blocks, 195 digs
MACIE NELSON
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: 410 digs, 115 assists, 43 aces
LACEY WILSON
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: 426 kills, 71 blocks
CHLOE GREEN
School: New Diana
By the numbers: 320 kills, 80 aces, 8 blocks, 33 assists, 271 digs
RILEY LUX
School: Sabine
By the numbers: 1,005 assists, 27 kills, 164 digs, 43 aces
KAYSEN FOSTER
School: Tatum
By the numbers: 299 kills, 330 digs, 12 blocks, 51 aces
CARLI MANASSE
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: 288 kills, 67 blocks, 18 aces, 257 digs