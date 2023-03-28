Longview's Jordan Allen and Carthage's Brooks Brewster earned top baseball honors for games played March 20-25, Allen for three solid games at the plate and Brewster for a dominant outing on the mound.
Allen is this week's Longview News-Journal Hitter of the Week after collecting seven total hits, and Brewster is the Pitcher of the Week for a complete-game outing against Kilgore.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Allen had a pair of three-hit games for the Lobos. After going 1 for 3 against Hallsville on Tuesday, he was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI on Friday against Marshall and then 3 for 3 with another double in a non-district game against Lufkin on Saturday.
Brewster struck out eight, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits against Kilgore. Six of his seven innings against the Bulldogs were perfect.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Hallsville's Blake Cox went five innings on the hill, striking out eight and walking one in a win over Longview.
White Oak's Gavyn Jones struck out 14 and gave up a run on two hits in seven innings. Landyn Grant went five innings, fanning 10 and allowing no runs on two hits.
Harmony's Tucker Tittle needed just 86 pitches in a complete-game win over Quitman. He struck out 10 with no walks and two hits allowed.
Hawkins' Julian Frazier went 1-0 with eight strikeouts and three hits allowed, giving up no runs.
HITTING
Hallsville's Trentan Johnson had a triple and a double in three trips to the plate, driving in three runs in an 11-1 win over Longview.
Pittsburg's Landon Graham hit .500 with a pair of home runs, three RBI, two walks and two runs scored.
White Oak's Jaxsen Ludlow was 2 for 3 with four runs scored, a hit by pitch and walk. Gavyn Jones went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and was hit by pitches three times, and Tyler Puckett went 2 for 6 with a double and four RBI.
Harmony's Braxton Baker went 5 for 7 for the week with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.
Big Sandy's Kayden Smith went 5 for 6 with a double, four RBI and no strikeouts in two district games.
Hawkins' Braden Adams went 6 for 7 for the week with a double, triple, three RBI and two runs scored. He didn't strike out, and swiped two bases.