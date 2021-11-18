Former Tatum multi-sport standout Essence Allen, now a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M-Commerce, earned second team all-conference honors with the release of the Lone Star Conference Volleyball All-Conference Teams.
Allen finished second on the team in kills (239) and fourth in digs (247) to go along with 23 blocks and 23 aces this season as A&M-Commerce finished 14-10 overall and 12-5 in conference play.
Allen earned All East Texas Volleyball MVP honors, all-state accolades from the Texas Sports Writers Association and Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches and district MVP honors as a senior at Tatum, finishing her final high school campaign with 601 kills, 453 digs, 179 assists, 92 blocks and 90 aces.
Texas A&M-Commerce competes in the LSC with Angelo State, UT-Tyler, West Texas A&M, Dallas Baptist University, UT Permian Basin, Arkansas-Fort Smith, St. Mary's, St. Edward's, A&M-Kingsville, Oklahoma Christian, Eastern New Mexico. Texas Woman's University, A&M-International, Western New Mexico, Midwestern State and Cameron.