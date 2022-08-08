Both Alpine PGA Junior League teams finished third in recent sectional tournament play to earn berths in the upcoming regional event.
More than 300 players participated in sectional qualifying action at Prairie Lakes Golf Course in Grand Prairie. Each team had eight players, and they played a nine-hole scramble.
Forth Worth finished first with a score of 91, followed by Brookhaven Country Club with a 100 and Alpine with a 101.
Four teams advanced to regionals, set for Aug. 14.
The Alpine Team consisted of Jaxon Hicks, Will Walgamo, Stephen Harris, Parker Hatfield, Elizabeth Harris, Lane Horne, Preston West and Kyle Weaver.
In the Celebration Division, the team of Connor Hill, Jace Biddy, Avery Rutland, Caleb Lancaster, Khloe Gibbs, Bristan Hughes, Brynn Sheets and J.R. Northcutt finished third with a 112 total.
This is the fourth season for Longview to have a PGA Junior League. Coaches are Roy Pace, Mike Williams, Sean Hanson and Logan Tucker.
All local matches were played at Alpine and Pinecrest in Longview.