The Alto High School football team has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs for the next two seasons for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment.
The UIL officially ruled it a violation of Section 351, Conference, based on enrollment, stating that “Alto ISD was issued a public reprimand, three years probation and two years non-honors competition for Alto High School Football in Conference 2A Division II.”
The UIL has ruled Alto must remain in its current district (11-2A Division II), with no opportunity for postseason play, except in the unlikely event it receives a unanimous vote from its current district to allow it to leave and a unanimous vote from a Division I district to allow it in.
The cutoff for Class 2A Division II was 105 to 164.4 students, and the cutoff for Class 2A Division I was 164.5-249.
Alto submitted an enrollment of 163 and was placed in District 11-2A Division II with Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Overton, Carlisle and Tenaha.
This ruling does not affect other sports.
For basketball, Alto is in District 22-2A with Cushing, Douglass, Mount Enterprise, New Summerfield, Overton and Carlisle. For volleyball, Alto is in District 21-2A with Cayuga, Frankston, Kerens and Cross Roads. For baseball and softball, Alto is in District 22-2A with Corrigan-Camden, Cushing, Douglass, Groveton, Apple Springs, Groveton Centerville, Kennard and Wells. Alto will be postseason eligible for all sports except football.
Alto has made the playoffs in 17 of the past 18 seasons with 2020 being the exception. The Yellowjackets won state championships in 2006 and 2007. Alto, which is under the direction of new head football coach Brock Grigsby, is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 26 at home against Shelbyville.
Other rulings on Tuesday by the UIL were Austin Achieve High School Athletic Director was denied an appeal for a coaching ejection; Hearing BB: Franklin High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Jordan Lyle has been postponed for a hearing at a later date; and Carrollton Smith High School Coach Sammy Covey was issued a three-year probation.