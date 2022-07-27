White Oak relief pitcher Landon Anderson and Harleton outfielder Taber Childs headed up a large contingent of area players named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team released on Wednesday.
Anderson and Childs were first team selections, and they were joined by honorable mention picks Jace Burns of Sabine (pitcher), Tucker Tittle of Harmony (pitcher), Gavyn Jones of White Oak (first base), Will Jackson of West Rusk (shortstop) and Tyler Puckett of White Oak (third base).
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Anderson went 9-1 on the hill with two saves, a 0.88 earned run average and 54 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched. He also hit .420 and drove in 35 runs for the Roughnecks.
Childs hit .507 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 13 attempts. He was 6-1 with 83 strikeouts in 47.2 innings worked on the mound.
Burns finished 9-1 with a 1.75 ERA. Tittle was 9-4 with a save and 128 strikeouts. Jones hit .483 with 11 RBI and 22 runs scored. Jackson was a .441 hitter with six home runs, 12 doubles, five triples, 28 RBI and 42 runs scored and Puckett hit .371 with 10 doubles and 28 RBI.
Corpus Christi London’s Kade Budd is the player of the year after going 10-2 on the mound with a 0.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 88 innings to lead London to the state title.