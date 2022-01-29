KILGORE - A brief scoring outburst late in the first half kept the Kilgore College Lady Rangers in the game, but it wasn't enough to rally past a scrappy Angelina College team here Saturday in a Region XIV Conference battle at Masters Gymnasium.
Angelina never trailed, taking advantage of an ice-cold shooting day to end the Lady Rangers' five-game winning steak with a 69-48 decision.
The Lady Rangers drop to 16-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play with the loss, while Angelina moves to 14-6 and 4-5 with the win.
Kilgore shot just 9-for-37 from the floor in the first half and 19-for-81 in the game. Angelina connected on 21 of 64 offerings.
Despite the shooting woes, KC managed to cut a 10-point deficit to a bucket late in the first half thanks to a personal 8-0 run by Kerrighan Dunn. AC gathered itself and led 30-25 at the half before steadily pulling away after the break.
Angelina led 20-10 after a layup from Jakayla Parks and a free throw from Michelle Smith, but Dunn took over for a one-minute spurt - hitting a pair of triples and taking a steal coast to coast for a layup to make it a 20-18 contest.
Another triple from Dunn with 1:53 left pulled KC to within a bucket again (24-22), but Angelina closed with a 6-3 run and then scored the first four points of the second half to lead 34-25.
The Lady Rangers managed just five points in the third period and trailed 46-32 heading to the third, and the Lady Roadrunners quickly pushed the lead to 21 (53-32) on 3-pointers from Derrica Gilbert and Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim along with a free throw from Lovietta Walker.
Kilgore got the deficit under 20 a couple of times, making it a 59-43 game with a rebound and hoop from Tara Green, a steal and layup from Mckenze Brown and a 3-pointer by Brown, but AC pulled away late to seal the deal.
Dunn finished with 15 points in the loss for Kilgore. Alexis Calderon added 13 points, Brown seven, Rahmena Henderson and Jada Hood four apiece, D'Asia Thomas three and Green two. Hood added 10 rebounds, Dunn three assists and Henderson four steals.
Walker scored 20 to pace Angelina. Zaraya March had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Makayla Williams 11 points and Derrica Gilbert 10. Walker and Parks also grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.
Kilgore will play its next three on the road, visiting Jacksonville on Monday, Paris on Wednesday and Trinity Valley next Saturday.