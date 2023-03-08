Longview High School expects a lot from its track and field program every season, so it plans to position itself for another deep postseason run during Friday’s Lobo Relays.
“It’s usually exciting,” Longview track coach Josh Rankin said of the Lobo Relays. “We have a home track meet, and usually have a large crowd. The kids like to run in front of their friends and family. It’s always a big deal around here, and a lot of times we get our best performances at this track meet.”
The 2023 event will take place at Lobo Stadium, and is scheduled to feature varsity and JV programs. The Lobos will be challenged by Hallsville, Kilgore, Lufkin, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, and Tyler Legacy on the boys’ side, and the Lady Lobos will face Hallsville, Henderson, Kilgore, Lufkin, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Pittsburg and Tyler Legacy in the other competitions. Pine Tree’s varsity and JV boys and girls programs will also make an appearance when they compete in the shot put and discus events.
“We usually have pretty good competition here,” Rankin said of how Friday’s event will prepare teams for the final weeks of the regular season, and the following district, area, regional and state postseason meets. “The main thing is running against fast people that will push you.”
“It’s another level of energy and excitement when you’re lined up with guys that you know are as fast as you are,” he added. “You gotta be able to focus on what you’re doing. You basically have to experience it to be able to handle it.”
The slate of field events will start at 12:30 p.m., and will include discus, high jump, long jump, pole vault, shot put, and triple jump.
The 3200 meter run will take place at 3 p.m., and the 400 meter relay, 800 meter run, 100 meter hurdles, 110 meter hurdles, 100 meter dash, 800 meter relay, field event relay, 400 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles, 200 meter dash, 1600 meter run, and 1600 meter relay follow at 5:05 p.m.
“There’s a lot guys that will get to compete this week that we haven’t seen a lot of,” Rankin said of his program’s plan to develop depth at the host event. “We can put them in different spots. Because it’s our meet, we’ll put more than three kids in an event. The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is we picked up a couple kids from basketball. We’ll see where they’re at, and where they’re going to fit in.”
You can expect a good showing from Longview this week because it has already seen the emergence of male and female athletes.
“DeNaucia Johnson is obviously back, and she qualified for state last year,” said Rankin. “We have had two freshmen Rayvin Stansell and Kennedi Simmons that have done really well in our 4X4. Jada Owens won the shot put and discus the last two meets, so she’s having a good season in the field.”
“As far as the guys, Taylor Tatum is back. He’ll be missing [this week] for baseball. [But,] he does a good job of balancing [both sports]. Khylon Sublett has run well for us. He has won the 100 in two of the meets. Jasper Stansell is another one in the 400. He has improved every week, and I look forward to seeing what he can do.”
The results have also been there at the season’s previous meets, so you can expect the program to remain a force between now and the season’s final event in May.
“We’re starting to get to that point where we see the times, and get a gage for where we’re at,” Rankin said of his program’s early success in 2023.
“The first two meets, [Maverick Relays at] Marshall and [Graham Knowles Relays at] Pine Tree, we won boys and girls,” he added. “And Mount Pleasant [Relays], the JVs won.”