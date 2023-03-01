Pine Tree’s long golf tradition will continue when the 18th edition of Berryhill’s Twisted 54 Tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s great that we’re still getting to have it,” said Pine Tree golf coach Taylor Guinn. “I kind of inherited it [four years ago], so I’m happy to continue this tradition. It’s one of the premier high school golf tournaments in East Texas, so it’s always a fun one to have. I look forward to it every year. We get a lot of quality teams.”
The event will have a slightly different name when teams, coaches and golfers arrive at the course this week. That’s because it was recently changed to recognize tournament founder, former Pine Tree golf coach, and the recently retired Pine Tree ISD athletic director Jody Berryhill.
The 2023 tournament will feature 36 holes of action during the first day at Wood Hollow Golf Club, and another 18 holes during the second day at Pinecrest Country Club. There will be tee times as early as 7:50 on Friday and Saturday morning.
Coaches can bring six players to the event. All six play 54 holes, but on the first day coaches have to decide which player they want in the medalist spot and his score does not count toward the team score.
After 18 holes, coaches must take a player out and sub in the medalist. The player taken out goes to the medalist spot.
“He’s the one that hired me, he’s helped with the tournament every year, and he’s just an awesome guy,” Guinn said of Berryhill’s legacy. “He’s the one that came up with this crazy format of the tournament, cramming 36 holes into one day and doing the 18 on the second.”
“This tournament he started all these years ago, I thought what better way to honor him than name it after him,” he continued. “That’s why we did it, so I’m excited about that.”
Pine Tree has featured a small golf roster this season, and will continue to lean on seniors Carter Terry and Andrew Meek and sophomore Hayes Daugbjerg to find success.
“This year, we don’t have a lot of numbers, so I don’t even have a full team,” Guinn said of how Pine Tree’s season has played out during the current 2022-2023 school year. “But, I’ve got some individuals that are playing well. We’ve had some good tournaments, where we turn in a decent score when we’re not really striking the ball well.”
“Sophomore Hayes Daugbjerg, I look for him to do big things by the time he’s a senior,” he added. “It’ll be good for him to get a feel for a big tournament, and he gets that experience under his belt. I [also] got some junior high golfers coming up. I’m excited for what’s to come.”
The trio will face a field that also includes Callisburg, Carthage, Dallas Home School Athletic Association (HSAA), Denton Ryan, Duncan (Oklahoma), Edmond North (Oklahoma), Edmond Santa Fe (Oklahoma), Hallsville, Lake Dallas, Lake Highlands, Longview, Mount Pleasant, Norman North (Oklahoma), Pleasant Grove, Spring Hill, Stillwater (Oklahoma), Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Trinity School of Texas, and Troup.
“They have put a lot of prep into it,” Guinn said of his team’s golfers. “Every week, we get a practice day at Wood Hollow and Pinecrest. We get to see the courses every week and we know it, so there is definitely an advantage there.”
If you want to tune in and can’t make the tournament, it will be livestreamed through pinetreegolfteam.com’s Twisted 54 Tab.