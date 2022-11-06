CORSICANA — The Apaches completed a streaky season on windy Saturday afternoon.
Tyler Junior College missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a 35-7 loss against Navarro College at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Instead the playoff berth goes to Kilgore College, a 51-14 winner over Blinn on Saturday in Kilgore.
TJC tied with the Rangers for fourth place in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference standings with 4-3 league marks, but KC advances by virtue of last week’s 31-14 win over the Apaches.
After winning four straight games, Tyler (5-4) lost its final two contests to miss the SWJCFC playoffs.
No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (8-1) won the regular season title with a 7-0 record and will play host to No. 4 Kilgore (6-3) in a semifinal at Bruce Field in Athens on Nov. 12. No. 3 seed Navarro (6-3, 5-2) will travel to defending national champion and No. 2 New Mexico Military (8-2, 5-2) for the other semifinal on the same day at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. The highest remaining seed will then host the conference championship game on Nov. 19.
TJC was hurt against Navarro by six bad snaps which contributed greatly to the Apaches’ minus 54 rushing yards. QB Hunt Young was under duress throughout as he scrambled to snag the snaps.
The Bulldogs had the 1-2 ground game of Tim Carter (23-151, 3 TDs) and TJ Snowden (14-128, TD). Quarterback Dane Jentsch, the former Grandview High School star, hit on 13 of 20 passing attempts for 124 yards and a TD.
Tyler quarterback Young hit on 17 of 32 passing attempts for 220 yards and a 9-yard TD pass to Deniquez Dunn. Tyrone Browning (42 yards) and Coleby Hamm (29) each had four catches. Tray Taylor had three receptions for 84 yards.
Former TJC star center Ryan Taylor, coach of the Bulldogs, is 2-1 against his alma mater. Taylor was 1-1 against the Apaches at Cisco and is now 1-0 at Navarro.
It was the 88th meeting between the Apaches and Bulldogs, a series which began in 1958. Navarro now leads the series 47-41.