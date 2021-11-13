KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers overcame a dismal first quarter, three first half turnovers and 12 first half penalties to stay in the game here Saturday.
In the end, KC couldn't overcome a huge day from Tyler's Torrance Burgess, and the visiting Apaches escaped with a 34-31 win over the Rangers in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinal playoff game at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Tyler (6-4) moves on to face either New Mexico Military Institute or Blinn next week in the conference title game. Kilgore's season ends at 5-5.
The win snapped an eight-game losing skid for Tyler against Kilgore in the conference's best rivalry. Kilgore had won two previous games against the Apaches this season, including a 31-21 win a week ago that gave the Rangers the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs.
It was the 128th overall meeting, and now the series is tied at 63-63-2.
Burgess finished the day with 12 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns to go along with nine catches for 118 yards. General Booty, knocked out of last week's game against the Rangers with a chin laceration that required more than 20 stitches, completed 22 of 36 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
Kilgore rolled up 515 total yards offensively, with Malcolm Mays completing 13 of 27 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Willie McCoy caught seven passes for 235 yards and two scores.
The teams combined for 28 penalties and 303 penalty yards. KC was flagged 17 times for 168 yards, including 12 in the first half. Tyler racked up 11 penalties for 135 yards.
The first penalty on KC was a costly one when Mays hit a wide open McCoy on what would have been a 62-yard TD pass only to see the TD wiped off the board due to a taunting penalty. That moved the ball back to the KC 16, and KC ended up setting for a 41-yard field goal by Tristan Driggers for a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
Kilgore later had an 88-yard kickoff return by McCoy called back - with three flags going against KC on the play. Two of the penalties were assessed, and KC started at its own 7-yard line instead of having points.
After Driggers hit his field goal to put KC up early, Tyler took control and scored 24 unanswered points on a 32-yard pass from Booty to Tyrone Browning a 40-yard field goal by Matthew O'Brien, a 69-yard TD strike from Booty to Jordan Wallace and a 49-yard TD run by Burgess.
Kilgore scored with 5:19 left in the half on a Zeek Freeman jet sweep run of 82 yards and trailed 24-10 at the break.
A 52-yard TD pass from Mays to McCoy late in the third got KC to within a touchdown at 24-17, but O'Brien booted a 46-yard field goal with 5:19 left in the contest to boost the TJC lead back to 10.
The teams traded blows in the final four minutes, with Mays hitting McCoy on a 65-yard scoring toss, Burgess racing 75 yards for a TD for Tyler and then Mays hooking up with Freeman on a 17-yard TD pass with 1:45 left to make it a 34-31 contest.
KC recovered an onside kick, but the ball did not travel 10 yards and Tyler was able to kneel out the clock to end it.