KILGORE - Points were hard to come by here Saturday when longtime rivals Kilgore and Tyler met in a Region XIV Conference battle at Masters Gymnasium, but in the end, the visiting Apaches did just enough down the stretch to snap a five-game losing skid to the Rangers.
Marcus Rigsby, Jr. led a balanced Tyler attack with 17 points, and the Apaches rallied for a 58-53 win after trailing for most of the game. The victory halted a long skid against Kilgore for Tyler, which last won against the Rangers back on Feb. 19, 2020.
Tyler moves to 15-12 overall and 8-9 in the conference with the win. Kilgore, which has lost two in a row, falls to 17-9 and 9-7.
Corey Camper, Jr. scored 16 and Dariyus Woodson 15 for Tyler. Boubacar Mboup added eight points and seven rebounds, and Makel Johnson scored two points. Woodson also grabbed seven rebounds, Rigsby had three assists and Mboup blocked four shots.
Kilgore was paced by Da'Veon Thomas with 16 points. Terrance Dixon added 11, Isaac Hoberecht eight, Tyree Davis seven, Joe Manning six, Julian Kiett four and Kingsley Ijeoma one. Dixon led with eight rebounds. Kiett had four assists, and Dorian Benford blocked three shots.
With 16:34 left in the first half, Woodson knocked down a triple for a 5-4 Apache lead. Kilgore answered quickly, building seven-point leads at 11:44 (12-5) on a jumper from Kiett and at 6:45 (21-14) on two free throws by Manning.
The lead went to nine when Tyree Davis muscled his way inside for a rebound and putback, and the Rangers took a 29-23 lead in at halftime when Dixon drove the baseline for a thunderous dunk as time expired.
A layup from Davis off a nice dish from Dixon gave KC a 33-25 lead with 17:01 left in the contest, but Rigsby knocked down a triple with 15:44 left and the Apaches eventually tied things at 35 apiece on a rebound and bucket from Mboup.
A triple from Hoberecht and a layup from Thomas 34 seconds later put Kilgore back in front by seven (46-39), but the Apaches didn't go away.
Two free throws from Rigsby tied things at 48 apiece with 4:21 left, and the Apaches took their first lead since the 16:34 mark of the first half on a layup from Rigsby and a 3-pointer by Woodson.
The Rangers trailed by one after Thomas sank a couple of free throws with 1:31 left, but Woodson's triple with 1:19 left stretched the Tyler lead to four and the Apaches put things away at the charity stripe when Camper hit three of four free throw attempts down the stretch.
Tyler, which stretched its current winning streak to three games, will host Panola on Feb. 25.
Kilgore will visit Panola on Wednesday.